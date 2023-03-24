so if conte does go...or if he doesn't and lingers on knowing there is bad blood. surely this can only be bad for the rest of spurs' campaign right?
I think Nagelsman would be a great appointment for them and the type they shouldve gone for years ago, more of an Arteta type than mourinho and conte. He can probably do better than Spurs, would be a massive challenge for him.
Wonder whether these might now fancy the opportunity to hire Julien Nagelsmann before too long...?
Spurs supporters are weird about Poch.
They had the glory years under him to be Fair, when they dominated English football , won nothing and finished 3rd in the league.
I think to be fair to Poch, he wasn't able to build on the progress he achieved with the signings he wanted. He may not have won silverware but they seemed to be going in the right direction and the fans enjoyed the football they played. But Levy is notoriously tight and the pending ground development was firmly in his sight - moreso than the team development.
Why are they waiting for if they want to sack Conte? Isn't the international break the best time so the manager can get extra time?
Is this what's happening with us to an extent? Obvs klopp has won everything, but we seem to be avoiding squad investment in favour of infrastructure spend.
We can announce that Head Coach Antonio Conte has left the Club by mutual agreement. We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonios first season at the Club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future.Cristian Stellini will take the team as Acting Head Coach for the remainder of the season, along with Ryan Mason as Assistant Head Coach.Daniel Levy, Chairman: We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place. We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters.
