Author Topic: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp  (Read 2341122 times)

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28800 on: March 24, 2023, 05:15:32 pm »
so if conte does go...or if he doesn't and lingers on knowing there is bad blood. surely this can only be bad for the rest of spurs' campaign right?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28801 on: March 24, 2023, 09:57:19 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on March 24, 2023, 05:15:32 pm
so if conte does go...or if he doesn't and lingers on knowing there is bad blood. surely this can only be bad for the rest of spurs' campaign right?


Being Spurs is bad for the rest of Spurs campaign
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28802 on: Yesterday at 09:06:00 am »
I think Nagelsman would be a great appointment for them and the type they shouldve gone for years ago, more of an Arteta type than mourinho and conte.
He can probably do better than Spurs, would be a massive challenge for him.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28803 on: Yesterday at 09:21:30 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:06:00 am
I think Nagelsman would be a great appointment for them and the type they shouldve gone for years ago, more of an Arteta type than mourinho and conte.
He can probably do better than Spurs, would be a massive challenge for him.

Doubt they'd give him the time needed like Arsenal did with Arteta.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28804 on: Yesterday at 09:49:10 am »
Spurs supporters are weird about Poch.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28805 on: Yesterday at 09:50:45 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:06:00 am
I think Nagelsman would be a great appointment for them and the type they shouldve gone for years ago, more of an Arteta type than mourinho and conte.
He can probably do better than Spurs, would be a massive challenge for him.
Don't see the fuss about him either.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28806 on: Yesterday at 10:16:58 am »
Quote from: jackh on March 24, 2023, 11:01:11 am
Wonder whether these might now fancy the opportunity to hire Julien Nagelsmann before too long...?

I think Real Madrid have a better chance of getting him than Spurs. Pochettino or Luis Enrique are the likely best/realistic options available to Tottenham.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28807 on: Yesterday at 11:50:22 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:49:10 am
Spurs supporters are weird about Poch.

They had the glory years under him to be Fair, when they dominated English football , won nothing and finished 3rd in the league.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28808 on: Yesterday at 12:07:32 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:50:22 am
They had the glory years under him to be Fair, when they dominated English football , won nothing and finished 3rd in the league.
I think to be fair to Poch, he wasn't able to build on the progress he achieved with the signings he wanted. He may not have won silverware but they seemed to be going in the right direction and the fans enjoyed the football they played. But Levy is notoriously tight and the pending ground development was firmly in his sight - moreso than the team development.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28809 on: Yesterday at 12:29:58 pm »
Why are they waiting for if they want to sack Conte? Isn't the international break the best time so the manager can get extra time?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28810 on: Yesterday at 01:00:47 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 12:07:32 pm
I think to be fair to Poch, he wasn't able to build on the progress he achieved with the signings he wanted. He may not have won silverware but they seemed to be going in the right direction and the fans enjoyed the football they played. But Levy is notoriously tight and the pending ground development was firmly in his sight - moreso than the team development.
Is this what's happening with us to an extent? Obvs klopp has won everything, but we seem to be avoiding squad investment in favour of infrastructure spend.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28811 on: Yesterday at 01:10:02 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 12:29:58 pm
Why are they waiting for if they want to sack Conte? Isn't the international break the best time so the manager can get extra time?

My guess is that they knew he was gone in the summer anyway, so were already in the process of recruitment. The question they are probably trying to answer now is if it is worth derailing summer plans for the sake of a few months, or the merits/flaws of having a caretaker for the rest of the year vs carrying on with him.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28812 on: Yesterday at 01:19:38 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:00:47 pm
Is this what's happening with us to an extent? Obvs klopp has won everything, but we seem to be avoiding squad investment in favour of infrastructure spend.

Not entirely sure if correct but think i saw Spurs over the last 5 years despite paying for a billion pound stadium have still invested more in transfers than us,our wages though must be quite a lot higher than theirs.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28813 on: Today at 10:18:41 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:50:22 am
They had the glory years under him to be Fair, when they dominated English football , won nothing and finished 3rd in the league.
Under him they got second with 86 points tbf which until Klopp on here was a huge achievement.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28814 on: Today at 10:25:51 pm »
Officially gone.

Quote
We can announce that Head Coach Antonio Conte has left the Club by mutual agreement. We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonios first season at the Club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future.

Cristian Stellini will take the team as Acting Head Coach for the remainder of the season, along with Ryan Mason as Assistant Head Coach.

Daniel Levy, Chairman: We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place. We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters.
