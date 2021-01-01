They had the glory years under him to be Fair, when they dominated English football , won nothing and finished 3rd in the league.



I think to be fair to Poch, he wasn't able to build on the progress he achieved with the signings he wanted. He may not have won silverware but they seemed to be going in the right direction and the fans enjoyed the football they played. But Levy is notoriously tight and the pending ground development was firmly in his sight - moreso than the team development.