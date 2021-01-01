« previous next »
Author Topic: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp  (Read 2340156 times)

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28800 on: Yesterday at 05:15:32 pm »
so if conte does go...or if he doesn't and lingers on knowing there is bad blood. surely this can only be bad for the rest of spurs' campaign right?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28801 on: Yesterday at 09:57:19 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 05:15:32 pm
so if conte does go...or if he doesn't and lingers on knowing there is bad blood. surely this can only be bad for the rest of spurs' campaign right?


Being Spurs is bad for the rest of Spurs campaign
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28802 on: Today at 09:06:00 am »
I think Nagelsman would be a great appointment for them and the type they shouldve gone for years ago, more of an Arteta type than mourinho and conte.
He can probably do better than Spurs, would be a massive challenge for him.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28803 on: Today at 09:21:30 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:06:00 am
I think Nagelsman would be a great appointment for them and the type they shouldve gone for years ago, more of an Arteta type than mourinho and conte.
He can probably do better than Spurs, would be a massive challenge for him.

Doubt they'd give him the time needed like Arsenal did with Arteta.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28804 on: Today at 09:49:10 am »
Spurs supporters are weird about Poch.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28805 on: Today at 09:50:45 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:06:00 am
I think Nagelsman would be a great appointment for them and the type they shouldve gone for years ago, more of an Arteta type than mourinho and conte.
He can probably do better than Spurs, would be a massive challenge for him.
Don't see the fuss about him either.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28806 on: Today at 10:16:58 am »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 11:01:11 am
Wonder whether these might now fancy the opportunity to hire Julien Nagelsmann before too long...?

I think Real Madrid have a better chance of getting him than Spurs. Pochettino or Luis Enrique are the likely best/realistic options available to Tottenham.
