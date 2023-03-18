« previous next »
Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 09:57:03 am
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 08:47:30 am
Skip the games,tune in for the post match drama.

 ;D
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 10:48:28 am
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 11:36:34 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:35:31 am
Depends whats on his contract?

Dont be a c*nt and slag off the players

More or less :D
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 12:35:05 pm
Quote from: rushyman on March 18, 2023, 11:19:59 pm
Up until the Bournouth loss which can happen in this league, we were 4 wins from 5 and one was 0-0 away to palace. All clean sheets aswell including a record win v the all conquering United side

Our act is together. It's not the together everyone is used to over the last 5 years but it's good enough to challenge spurs and Newcastle

The over reaction to the bournemouth result is getting a bit nauseating.

I think some of it is understandable frustration of, yet again, another insipid away performance at one of the bottom six. And having an ever diminishing pool of fit or useful midfielders.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 01:27:56 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 12:35:05 pm
I think some of it is understandable frustration of, yet again, another insipid away performance at one of the bottom six. And having an ever diminishing pool of fit or useful midfielders.

The midfield had FA to do with the loss to Bournemouth. Lack of finishing had more to do with it. Their goal came from a punt over the top we didn't deal with. Konate dropped a bit to deep, Virg could have tracked back better rather than leave it to Andy, and the cross in the middle was an inch away from Konate getting his leg to.

The whinging, scapegoating, over the midfield is getting tiresome.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

« Reply #28765 on: Yesterday at 03:53:40 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 01:27:56 pm
The midfield had FA to do with the loss to Bournemouth. Lack of finishing had more to do with it. Their goal came from a punt over the top we didn't deal with. Konate dropped a bit to deep, Virg could have tracked back better rather than leave it to Andy, and the cross in the middle was an inch away from Konate getting his leg to.

The whinging, scapegoating, over the midfield is getting tiresome.
;D truly awful calling of the play

Their midfielder scored a tap in. He was one of three players that gave them an overload of players in the worst place possible, meaning each could have scored the tap in. You've discussed the cause of the ball being at the byline and having an easy opportunity to pass it, but the cause of there being three players to pass to was absent - and that was because the midfield had failed to track the run of Billings (plus one) into the box, as is their responsibility.

It's not scapegoating, it's just understanding the role the midfield plays off the ball. Maybe keep an eye on Allison in future, his actions when shouting at the midfield might convince you more. It seems like you've perhaps become so entrenched with defending the inaction in refreshing midfield over last few years that you've lost sight of what you're saying, when trying to conform to that viewpoint. "The midfield had FA to do with the loss to Bournemouth" is a statement that belies reality
« Reply #28766 on: Yesterday at 07:03:05 pm »
Yesterday at 07:03:05 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 03:53:40 pm
;D truly awful calling of the play

Their midfielder scored a tap in. He was one of three players that gave them an overload of players in the worst place possible, meaning each could have scored the tap in. You've discussed the cause of the ball being at the byline and having an easy opportunity to pass it, but the cause of there being three players to pass to was absent - and that was because the midfield had failed to track the run of Billings (plus one) into the box, as is their responsibility.

It's not scapegoating, it's just understanding the role the midfield plays off the ball. Maybe keep an eye on Allison in future, his actions when shouting at the midfield might convince you more. It seems like you've perhaps become so entrenched with defending the inaction in refreshing midfield over last few years that you've lost sight of what you're saying, when trying to conform to that viewpoint. "The midfield had FA to do with the loss to Bournemouth" is a statement that belies reality

I wondered why he seemed to be getting quite aerated at times. Wasnt too sure which if his underperforming team mates he was berating. ;D
« Reply #28767 on: Yesterday at 07:55:05 pm »
Yesterday at 07:55:05 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 03:53:40 pm
;D truly awful calling of the play

Their midfielder scored a tap in. He was one of three players that gave them an overload of players in the worst place possible, meaning each could have scored the tap in. You've discussed the cause of the ball being at the byline and having an easy opportunity to pass it, but the cause of there being three players to pass to was absent - and that was because the midfield had failed to track the run of Billings (plus one) into the box, as is their responsibility.

It's not scapegoating, it's just understanding the role the midfield plays off the ball. Maybe keep an eye on Allison in future, his actions when shouting at the midfield might convince you more. It seems like you've perhaps become so entrenched with defending the inaction in refreshing midfield over last few years that you've lost sight of what you're saying, when trying to conform to that viewpoint. "The midfield had FA to do with the loss to Bournemouth" is a statement that belies reality

Awful eh.

Konate played their lad onside on the long ball over the top. Nothing to do with the midfield. Looking that direction he should have  easily kept the offside trap.

Virgil then is in position to defend the ball and player. But instead stops and lets Andy, racing back, to pick up the player. And Virgil became a statue at that point. Nothing to do with the midfield.

Their lad gets to the goal line and sends a routine ball back in towards the penalty spot. Konate tries to redeem himself by getting into a good defensive position. When the ball come in Konate sticks his leg out to block. Replays show the ball cleared his leg by a millimeter.

Billing scores.

We didn't need a midfield to stop the goal. We needed Virgil to make a better decision. When he passed the player on to Andy, Virgil should have beelined himself to where Konate ultimately ended up. That would have left Konate to hold his position and pick up Billing.

But the reason we dropped points was lack of finishing. No mention of VVD's heading and not scoring. Gakpo being offside when he scored and didn't need to be. And of course, Mo should have put the penalty away. He does that, it's 1-1. Bournemouth heads drop and chances are we go on to win the match.

But it was the midfield at fault.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

« Reply #28768 on: Yesterday at 09:28:21 pm »
Yesterday at 09:28:21 pm
How did the Tottenham thread turn into a Bournemouth v Liverpool midfield debate? 🤷‍♂️
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

« Reply #28769 on: Yesterday at 09:41:06 pm »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Yesterday at 09:28:21 pm
How did the Tottenham thread turn into a Bournemouth v Liverpool midfield debate? 🤷‍♂️

The law of RAWK?

:)
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:55:05 pm

Yesterday at 10:12:08 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:55:05 pm

But it was the midfield at fault.
You just used five paragraphs to agree with me about what the defence did wrong, but ignored entirely what the midfield did and what Klopp drills them to do (that they didn't do). Then bafflingly shift from discussing the goal we conceded, to blaming the attackers for Salah missing a pen and something daft about Gakpo as being the reason we lost.

As I said before, seems like you're (maybe not consciously) working extremely hard to avoid coming to rational conclusions about out midfield. I can understand your boredom about discussing the midfield's culpability in conceding goals since it's been a problem present since day one of the season. But it's odd to say the least that you don't think they have any role to play in preventing goals from opposition midfield runners.
Quote from: jizzspunk on Yesterday at 09:28:21 pm
Yesterday at 11:29:06 pm
Quote from: jizzspunk on Yesterday at 09:28:21 pm
Lads its 4pool and classycarra.
Quote from: jizzspunk on Yesterday at 09:28:21 pm
Yesterday at 11:46:43 pm
Quote from: jizzspunk on Yesterday at 09:28:21 pm

I blame you.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Lads its 4pool and classycarra.
;D fair. sorry!
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
;D fair. sorry!

;) it was an open goal. For which I blame our attack, midfield, and defence.
Conte dropped a wwe style pipebomb promo on Spurs. Loved it.
