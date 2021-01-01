« previous next »
Author Topic: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp  (Read 2333945 times)

Never his fault.
Hate Spurs love their manager, absolutely slaughtering them!
Only at Spurs, they get their best manager for 20 years, and he just ends up trolling them.
The 'Lads, it's Tottenham ' speech except delivered by the Tottenham manager

https://twitter.com/thespursweb/status/1637164067327442947?t=X8OEZyFjoJwAOlXcSSS1kA&s=19
The 'Lads, it's Tottenham ' speech except delivered by the Tottenham manager

https://twitter.com/thespursweb/status/1637164067327442947?t=X8OEZyFjoJwAOlXcSSS1kA&s=19
Something is rotten in the state of Denmark
Need a documentary on this, the amounts of twists and turns every week are mad.
Need a documentary on this, the amounts of twists and turns every week are mad.
Netflix is working on new original series, I'm sure.
We must be pretty shite to be behind this fucker and his mentally fucked players.
I dont know if actually they are quite mentally strong. They get told every week by their manager they are shit and yet they are still fourth.
We must be pretty shite to be behind this fucker and his mentally fucked players.

Only behind them for so long, he knows well get our act together. We usually do.
Them Richarlison tears :lmao

He loved a cry him, knobhead.
To be fair, that was easily the best post-match presser ever.
I don't read many books from the players and managers, but if he decides to write one tomorrow, I'm surely going to be very much interested what he got to say in his Tottenham chapter ;D
He's fuckin battered evrey Spurs player for the past two and a half decades for doing nothing at the club and achieving nowt,.  ;D
He's fuckin battered evrey Spurs player for the past two and a half decades for doing nothing at the club and achieving nowt,.  ;D
And Daniel Levy too. Tottenham's story is this. 20 years there is the owner & they never won something. Why?

Beginning to like him to be honest  :D
Beginning to like him to be honest  :D

Me too.

I wouldn't want him anywhere near LFC though. :)
Fucking hell, he's gone full Ronaldo
Remember Chiellini said "This is the history of the Tottenham"?  ;D
Glorious rant by Conte ;D
Love the accent , straight out of the godfather  you receive maaney, capisce, havent I always taken care of you , huh, you no care about this family, youre nothing to me now
Walcott scored and Maitland Niles won the pen, spurs still suffering at the hands of arsenal players.
Walcott scored and mainland Niles won the pen, spurs still suffering at the hands of arsenal players.



 ;)
Love the accent , straight out of the godfather  you receive maaney, capisce, havent I always taken care of you , huh, you no care about this family, youre nothing to me now
;D
Only behind them for so long, he knows well get our act together. We usually do.

Up until the Bournouth loss which can happen in this league, we were 4 wins from 5 and one was 0-0 away to palace. All clean sheets aswell including a record win v the all conquering United side

Our act is together. It's not the together everyone is used to over the last 5 years but it's good enough to challenge spurs and Newcastle

The over reaction to the bournemouth result is getting a bit nauseating.
In quote form.  ;D

He's better than Spurs
Bye bye.

He's better than Spurs

Almost everything is.
In quote form.  ;D



He's commenting like he's a pundit who has nothing to do with Tottenham. Dumb fuck is the manager and very much responsible for this mess
The 'Lads, it's Tottenham ' speech except delivered by the Tottenham manager

https://twitter.com/thespursweb/status/1637164067327442947?t=X8OEZyFjoJwAOlXcSSS1kA&s=19
Haha love this

Did he just watch the monologue from Network on his phone before the press conference?!
And there I thought throwing Richarlison in the bin couldn't be topped ;D Begging to be sacked
I dont know if actually they are quite mentally strong. They get told every week by their manager they are shit and yet they are still fourth.

Ha ha  - right !
