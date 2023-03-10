« previous next »
Author Topic: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp  (Read 2330516 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28680 on: March 10, 2023, 09:49:09 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on March 10, 2023, 02:01:32 am
Theyre singing Pochettinos name at the games. A manager that has won them the grand total of fuck all. Some glory years they had under him.

At least their football was watchable under him. Anyway, your manager is not much better, and is a bigger moaning prick than Pochettino ...
Online The North Bank

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28681 on: March 10, 2023, 02:28:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 10, 2023, 09:49:09 am
At least their football was watchable under him. Anyway, your manager is not much better, and is a bigger moaning prick than Pochettino ...

But he wins things
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28682 on: March 10, 2023, 03:10:32 pm »
Richi'la regretting leaving the Lumber yard?
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28683 on: March 10, 2023, 03:11:21 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on March 10, 2023, 02:28:23 pm
But he wins things
Things means plural, he's won a single FA Cup.
Online The North Bank

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28684 on: March 10, 2023, 03:17:09 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on March 10, 2023, 03:11:21 pm
Things means plural, he's won a single FA Cup.

I see youve erased our great community shield victory from your memory, probably because we beat you in it . Innit.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28685 on: March 10, 2023, 03:35:32 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on March 10, 2023, 03:17:09 pm
I see youve erased our great community shield victory from your memory, probably because we beat you in it . Innit.
Fuck me, even David Moyes won one of them.   ;D
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28686 on: March 10, 2023, 03:40:18 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on March 10, 2023, 02:28:23 pm
But he wins things

He has won as many trophies in England as Bobby Martinez ...
Online The North Bank

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28687 on: March 10, 2023, 03:46:24 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 10, 2023, 03:40:18 pm
He has won as many trophies in England as Bobby Martinez ...

Is that a bad thing, Bobby even got brown shoes named after him. Legendary status achieved.
Online The North Bank

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28688 on: March 10, 2023, 03:46:43 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 10, 2023, 03:35:32 pm
Fuck me, even David Moyes won one of them.   ;D

He was the chosen one to be fair
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28689 on: March 10, 2023, 03:50:33 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on March 10, 2023, 03:46:24 pm
Is that a bad thing, Bobby even got brown shoes named after him. Legendary status achieved.

I generally like your club, and I would like for you to beat the cheaters to the title, but I can't stand Arteta. He is such a moaning prick, an obvious student of Guardiola ...
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28690 on: March 10, 2023, 04:03:19 pm »
Conte coldly tossing Richarlison in the bin at his press conference

Quote
"He said 'my season is shit' and he's right, his season is not good. He's only scored two goals. If he deserves to play I'll give him the opportunity, otherwise I'll play another player."
Offline SamLad

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28691 on: March 10, 2023, 04:06:17 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on March 10, 2023, 04:03:19 pm
Conte coldly tossing Richarlison in the bin at his press conference
LOL tell us what you really think, Conte  :)
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28692 on: March 10, 2023, 04:09:48 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on March 10, 2023, 04:06:17 pm
LOL tell us what you really think, Conte  :)

Yeah I had thought his time was up but Id give him a 3 year extension just for that comment. :D
Offline SamLad

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28693 on: March 10, 2023, 04:10:42 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 10, 2023, 04:09:48 pm
Yeah I had thought his time was up but Id give him a 3 year extension just for that comment. :D
a new standard in "the manager doesn't give a shit any more".
Offline tubby

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28694 on: March 10, 2023, 04:11:44 pm »
Conte blatantly wants out asap.
Logged
Offline SamLad

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28695 on: March 10, 2023, 04:12:54 pm »
if he's still there next week, it'll be great seeing what he comes out with  :)
Online The North Bank

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28696 on: March 10, 2023, 04:17:02 pm »
Im loving this pop corn stuff at spurs . Richarlison has some cheek, hes been hopeless.
Offline Ray K

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28697 on: March 10, 2023, 04:17:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on March 10, 2023, 04:12:54 pm
if he's still there next week, it'll be great seeing what he comes out with  :)
It'll be something like this

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qIqeXSYc8nE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qIqeXSYc8nE</a>
Logged
Offline Hazell

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28698 on: March 10, 2023, 04:18:47 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on March 10, 2023, 04:03:19 pm
Conte coldly tossing Richarlison in the bin at his press conference


I'm with Nick, give Conte an extension for saying that :D
Logged
Offline Coolie High

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28699 on: March 10, 2023, 04:37:43 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on March 10, 2023, 04:03:19 pm
Conte coldly tossing Richarlison in the bin at his press conference

 ;D
Online The North Bank

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28700 on: March 10, 2023, 05:01:57 pm »
Thousands of tickets are available on ticket exchange for spurs fans tomorrow. Lots of season ticket holders dont fancy it anymore.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28701 on: March 10, 2023, 05:25:59 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on March 10, 2023, 04:03:19 pm
Conte coldly tossing Richarlison in the bin at his press conference

To be fair, he is just being honest ...
Offline 4pool

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28702 on: March 10, 2023, 05:35:39 pm »
Richila and Gordon have both been flops since leaving Everton. Once Everton touches you and all that.
Logged
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28703 on: March 10, 2023, 05:41:58 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on March 10, 2023, 05:35:39 pm
Richila and Gordon have both been flops since leaving Everton. Once Everton touches you and all that.

Gordon was a flop at Everton too. Incredible how much money they got for him.
Logged
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28704 on: March 10, 2023, 06:30:27 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on March 10, 2023, 05:35:39 pm
Richila and Gordon have both been flops since leaving Everton. Once Everton touches you and all that.

Maybe Fwank can as a magician after all. Got the best out of that pair who are actually shite. Bring back Lamps!
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28705 on: March 10, 2023, 09:42:50 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on March 10, 2023, 05:35:39 pm
Richila and Gordon have both been flops since leaving Everton. Once Everton touches you and all that.
They can't play well unless they've got the scent of fresh creosote in their lungs.
Online Bullet500

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28706 on: March 10, 2023, 10:21:51 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on March 10, 2023, 08:23:04 am
They consistently finished in league positions that out performed their spend (wages and transfers). Whether Pochettino had Kane develop under him or not is not that relevant. It's like arguing Jurgen is lucky because he already had Firmino at Liverpool when he joined and Trent came through the ranks and was boss. That he had nothing to do with the development and employment within the team subsequently.

Also how was their CL run flukey? They had some really close and exciting games. Ones they could easily have lost but ultimately Spurs showed the necessary resolve to get through against City and Ajax. They had some luck in how they got though the group stages but it was a really tough group with Inter and Barcelona. The luck they had was having Barcelona (already qualified) away in the last game and playing against a weakened line-up. Whacked Dortmund in the last 16 as well.

I've not great love for Spurs or Pochettino and it's fair to say they could and should have won more under him given the circumstances they found themselves in on occasions. However, based on resources the manager did incredibly well to put them in a position to, at times come relatively close, to challenging for the league and CL. It's a huge dose of revisionism to say Spurs performed to par under him. It's be good to go back to this thread in 2015 and see who was predicting Spurs to be CL finalists and regular Top4 finishers over the next 5 seasons. I suspect that group of people doing so would have been very limited.

When you look at it holistically they outperformed massively under Pochetinno. He did have some fortune with Kane coming through. But they bought well and players developed well under his management. Alli and Son were signings that happened with Pochettino as manger. Even if he had little role in signing them, he got the absolute maximum out of them.

In saying all that I wouldn't go back to him if I was Spurs. Not sure these things ever work 2nd time around. He'd also be hamstrung by the same issues he had previously. He nearly left before he was sacked because of those issues as well.
Yes, that's a fair summary.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28707 on: March 10, 2023, 11:56:16 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on March 10, 2023, 04:03:19 pm
Conte coldly tossing Richarlison in the bin at his press conference


Doesn't mince his words does he? ;D
Logged
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28708 on: Yesterday at 03:32:31 am »
Them imploding is fantastic for us. And hilarious.
Online Elzar

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28709 on: Yesterday at 10:19:38 am »
I know he has just had surgery, but Conte really doesnt look well. In his interview where he called Richarlison absolutely shite (paraphrasing slightly), he looks like hes absolutely defeated by life. Not surprised to be honest if he is, reckon he takes a step back from football after this season.
Logged
Offline decosabute

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28710 on: Yesterday at 09:59:34 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on March 10, 2023, 08:23:04 am
It's like arguing Jurgen is lucky because he already had Firmino at Liverpool when he joined and Trent came through the ranks and was boss. That he had nothing to do with the development and employment within the team subsequently.

Bit late to getting back to this...

No its not like that at all. Klopp has been successful with this club since 2016. Year in year out since then. When you have a sustained good period then of course what you're doing is more than things simply falling into your lap and good fortune. Pochettino on the other hand had two good seasons, followed by stagnation/slight backwards steps, followed by decline. He never built further on the elements that had already been there or arrived early in his reign.

Quote

Also how was their CL run flukey? They had some really close and exciting games. Ones they could easily have lost but ultimately Spurs showed the necessary resolve to get through against City and Ajax. They had some luck in how they got though the group stages but it was a really tough group with Inter and Barcelona. The luck they had was having Barcelona (already qualified) away in the last game and playing against a weakened line-up. Whacked Dortmund in the last 16 as well.


As you said yourself, they'd have been out in the groups if they hadn't had the fortune of playing a Barcelona reserve side on the final day. They did beat a mediocre Dortmund convincingly to be fair, but were then outplayed in at least three halves out of four over the two legs vs both Man City and Ajax. To get through one is one thing, but to get through both being inferior to the opposition is getting blessed. Against Ajax in particular they were absolutely played off the park until the final half hour of the second leg. You can call it resolve, but honestly they never should've gotten past the quarter final, let alone the semis. Against us, they had absolutely nothing.

I'd also call the CL flukey as it was going on while their league form nosedived. They were no longer playing well in any games, league or CL, yet they kept getting things go their way in Europe.

Quote

I've not great love for Spurs or Pochettino and it's fair to say they could and should have won more under him given the circumstances they found themselves in on occasions. However, based on resources the manager did incredibly well to put them in a position to, at times come relatively close, to challenging for the league and CL. It's a huge dose of revisionism to say Spurs performed to par under him.

To be fair, this is one place where I'd say, yeah maybe it's churlish or disingenuous to say they only performed to par under him. Obviously, they performed way better under him than Spurs had done since the early 80s, and on a different level to what has come since. My point is more that the squad that had come together from 2014/2015 onwards was actually a really good squad. Pochettino deserves credit, but some of the narrative of him turning water into wine always rubbed me up the wrong way. He took a very good group of players and challenged a bit for things with them, while winning nothing. He did a good job - a less successful version of Benitez at Liverpool - but nothing more than that. People were comparing him to Klopp and Guardiola at the time, and that was way over the top.

Quote

In saying all that I wouldn't go back to him if I was Spurs. Not sure these things ever work 2nd time around. He'd also be hamstrung by the same issues he had previously. He nearly left before he was sacked because of those issues as well.

Agree with this. The move wouldn't suit either party really. Times have moved on. Both club and manager are in different places. Spurs don't have the base to work with that they had from early in Poch's reign, and Pochettino himself isn't the same dynamic, fresh, up-and-comer he was then either. Jonathan Liew wrote a decent article saying the same recently.
Online The North Bank

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28711 on: Today at 06:25:46 am »
If they finish top 4 again, thats 2 seasons of Conte and both times finishing in CL places, hed be as successful as any spurs manager in the last 30 years , so should be offered another contract, I dont think hed take it, and Kane is probably off either way.
