It's like arguing Jurgen is lucky because he already had Firmino at Liverpool when he joined and Trent came through the ranks and was boss. That he had nothing to do with the development and employment within the team subsequently.



Also how was their CL run flukey? They had some really close and exciting games. Ones they could easily have lost but ultimately Spurs showed the necessary resolve to get through against City and Ajax. They had some luck in how they got though the group stages but it was a really tough group with Inter and Barcelona. The luck they had was having Barcelona (already qualified) away in the last game and playing against a weakened line-up. Whacked Dortmund in the last 16 as well.



I've not great love for Spurs or Pochettino and it's fair to say they could and should have won more under him given the circumstances they found themselves in on occasions. However, based on resources the manager did incredibly well to put them in a position to, at times come relatively close, to challenging for the league and CL. It's a huge dose of revisionism to say Spurs performed to par under him.



In saying all that I wouldn't go back to him if I was Spurs. Not sure these things ever work 2nd time around. He'd also be hamstrung by the same issues he had previously. He nearly left before he was sacked because of those issues as well.



Bit late to getting back to this...No its not like that at all. Klopp has been successful with this club since 2016. Year in year out since then. When you have a sustained good period then of course what you're doing is more than things simply falling into your lap and good fortune. Pochettino on the other hand had two good seasons, followed by stagnation/slight backwards steps, followed by decline. He never built further on the elements that had already been there or arrived early in his reign.As you said yourself, they'd have been out in the groups if they hadn't had the fortune of playing a Barcelona reserve side on the final day. They did beat a mediocre Dortmund convincingly to be fair, but were then outplayed in at least three halves out of four over the two legs vs both Man City and Ajax. To get through one is one thing, but to get through both being inferior to the opposition is getting blessed. Against Ajax in particular they were absolutely played off the park until the final half hour of the second leg. You can call it resolve, but honestly they never should've gotten past the quarter final, let alone the semis. Against us, they had absolutely nothing.I'd also call the CL flukey as it was going on while their league form nosedived. They were no longer playing well in any games, league or CL, yet they kept getting things go their way in Europe.To be fair, this is one place where I'd say, yeah maybe it's churlish or disingenuous to say they only performed to par under him. Obviously, they performed way better under him than Spurs had done since the early 80s, and on a different level to what has come since. My point is more that the squad that had come together from 2014/2015 onwards was actually a really good squad. Pochettino deserves credit, but some of the narrative of him turning water into wine always rubbed me up the wrong way. He took a very good group of players and challenged a bit for things with them, while winning nothing. He did a good job - a less successful version of Benitez at Liverpool - but nothing more than that. People were comparing him to Klopp and Guardiola at the time, and that was way over the top.Agree with this. The move wouldn't suit either party really. Times have moved on. Both club and manager are in different places. Spurs don't have the base to work with that they had from early in Poch's reign, and Pochettino himself isn't the same dynamic, fresh, up-and-comer he was then either. Jonathan Liew wrote a decent article saying the same recently.