They should really remember where they were up to his sacking. 25 points from his last 24 games. Lucky CL run aside, the players completely stopped playing for him.



I've said it on here before, but the truth is, a lot of things fell into Pochettino's lap. Kane emerged right at the moment it looked like he was getting the sack after a few months. He scored to save Pochettino's job vs Aston Villa, and never stopped scoring the entire time Poch was there. A consistent goal machine papers over all manner of cracks.They also hit the jackpot with Dele Alli for a couple of years, before it went south (which coincided with the team going to shit under Pochettino) and both Alli and Son were definitely "who are Liverpool talking to" signings, made by committee and not any stroke of genius by Poch himself.He's not a bad manager, but he was vastly overrated (borne out by his lacklustre time at PSG) and I'd argue he only performed to par with the tools he was lucky to have. Once Alli started playing too much Fortnite, once Dembele couldn't stay fit and once Kane started getting the odd injury, the frailties were exposed and his last year was indeed brutal and masked by the strangely flukey CL run.