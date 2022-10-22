« previous next »
Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 11:05:39 am
Spurs are such a waste in the CL.

They always go out so limply without a fight, we'd do Football a favour nicking that CL spot off them

That Stadium is crap for an atmosphere as well, proper prawn sandwich brigade.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 11:13:17 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:03:24 am
I reckon theyll get Poch back.

The Spurs fans I know are desperate for him because even though he didn't win anything, there was a clear vision for his football and Spurs were much more positive going forward when he was there.  But if he does take the reigns he won't have prime Son anymore and Kane will likely be off, so it's a big risk.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 11:29:10 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 01:27:10 am
Looks like the Pigeon is ruffling a few feathers in the coop, moaning to Brazilian media about not getting matches

What did he expect as a left sided forward that can play centrally going to a club who already have a better left sided forward and centre forward than him? The stupid prick.

He's played 657 PL minutes and is yet to score a goal. Why the fuck would they start him?!
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 11:33:59 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:13:17 am
The Spurs fans I know are desperate for him because even though he didn't win anything, there was a clear vision for his football and Spurs were much more positive going forward when he was there.  But if he does take the reigns he won't have prime Son anymore and Kane will likely be off, so it's a big risk.

They should really remember where they were up to his sacking. 25 points from his last 24 games. Lucky CL run aside, the players completely stopped playing for him.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 11:49:11 am
Quote from: SamLad on March  8, 2023, 10:51:29 pm
He meant "Another chance to win a trophy goes begging for Harry Kane."

Feels like him and Newcastle are made for each other
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 11:53:35 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:13:17 am
The Spurs fans I know are desperate for him because even though he didn't win anything, there was a clear vision for his football and Spurs were much more positive going forward when he was there.  But if he does take the reigns he won't have prime Son anymore and Kane will likely be off, so it's a big risk.

Ah the cyclical statements of no success...

Do pretty okay (but not win much) trying to be solid before flair? - "We need more attacking flair. We would rather lose every game and at least look like we were trying to score"

Do poorly, losing points all over the place but are 'entertaining' - "We need to start with being solid. We'd rather win games as a boring 1-0"

Repeat the cycle.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 11:57:26 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 11:53:35 am
Ah the cyclical statements of no success...

Do pretty okay (but not win much) trying to be solid before flair? - "We need more attacking flair. We would rather lose every game and at least look like we were trying to score"

Do poorly, losing points all over the place but are 'entertaining' - "We need to start with being solid. We'd rather win games as a boring 1-0"

Repeat the cycle.

To be fair they're making a habit of trying to be solid and losing games as a boring 0-1 right now, the worst of both worlds. Poch had quite a few good seasons for them, only for the players to either stop playing for him or for the years of intense football to catch up with them. If there's been enough squad turnover for them to be able/willing to play for Poch again it could make sense as he was really good for them.

The lack of trophies on his part is an unfair criticism imo, it's not like they were racking them up before his arrival or after he left.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 12:00:40 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:03:24 am
I reckon theyll get Poch back.

Yeah. It seems too obvious at this point for both parties
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 12:03:29 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:03:24 am
I reckon theyll get Poch back.

And there will be a collective amnesia about how shit theyd been for months under him before he got the boot.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 01:18:53 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 11:01:44 am
Will be interesting to see who they get in next.

They've had 11 managers since 2001, and we've had 20 in our entire history (and two of them were Kenny...). Pretty much everyone they've appointed other than Pochettino and maybe Ramos/Villas-Boas were very predictably shite.

If I was to bet I'd say Tuchel or Rodgers, but maybe they'll be enticed by Pochettino, who knows.
Given Scotty Parker's penchant for failing upwards, I'm not ruling him out for the Spurs position in the summer

Equally could see him going to West Ham if they get relegated
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 01:48:37 pm
Tuchel is my guess.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 01:55:23 pm
They should get their own Arteta, a young manager with sky high potential. Doing it the chelsea way doesnt work for spurs, they dont have the money. Brave Scotty parker would be perfect.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 02:01:33 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:48:37 pm
Tuchel is my guess.

Him and Levy would be premium level entertainment
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 02:06:09 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 02:01:33 pm
Him and Levy would be premium level entertainment
would be lovely.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 02:14:28 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:13:17 am
The Spurs fans I know are desperate for him because even though he didn't win anything, there was a clear vision for his football and Spurs were much more positive going forward when he was there.  But if he does take the reigns he won't have prime Son anymore and Kane will likely be off, so it's a big risk.

Ditto; I have two close mates who for the past 6 months have been saying the same. Apparently though, other clubs want him too.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 03:57:59 pm
I've seen a few references to Richi-la's moaning but BBC have got the full script if anyone wants a laugh.

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64898815
Richarlison criticises Tottenham manager over lack of playing time

He was never exactly prolific - pretty much a 10-15 goals a season player - but he has really dropped off at Spurs despite being prolific for Brazil.  He might even have a point as Son has also really struggled for goals this season.  I try to avoid watching Conte teams but I'm guessing it's his standard fare of spoiling matches and hoping somebody scores a goal out of nothing much.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 04:22:00 pm
If anything, this season goes to show how good Kane is. He's been carrying a team that's deathly slow with virtually no creativity behind the front three, the fact he's still only behind Haaland in the scoring charts is amazing.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 04:27:43 pm
A completely pointless club.

Kane scoring all those goals and failing to win a single thing is one of the funniest things in football.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 04:29:27 pm
Danish media is reporting that they're interested in Thomas Frank. I hope he stays with Brentford.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 04:30:23 pm
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 04:27:43 pm
A completely pointless club.

Kane scoring all those goals and failing to win a single thing is one of the funniest things in football.

That photo of Kane with his agent brother is pretty funny too, given he's been trapped in a 6 year contract for close to 5 seasons now.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 04:34:38 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 04:29:27 pm
Danish media is reporting that they're interested in Thomas Frank. I hope he stays with Brentford.

Zero chance he turns down Spurs if they go for him. And it's probably wise choice for a step up, going to a top club that will likely give him a bit of time and without huge expectations.

It's what Graham Potter should have held out for.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 04:37:29 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:34:38 pm
Zero chance he turns down Spurs if they go for him. And it's probably wise choice for a step up, going to a top club that will likely give him a bit of time and without huge expectations.

It's what Graham Potter should have held out for.

You reckon? Depends where his ambitions lie I guess and obviously its a bigger club but aside from Klopp hes probably got the most goodwill from his supporters and probably the safest job in the league. If he gets them into Europe this season he might choose to stay even if offered the Spurs job. Maybe Im being naive!
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 04:38:35 pm
I wouldnt say zero chance. Potter has got to be a pretty cautionary tale and Frank has already pretty openly dismissed links to other clubs who also would have been a pretty big step up.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 04:41:04 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:38:35 pm
I wouldnt say zero chance. Potter has got to be a pretty cautionary tale and Frank has already pretty openly dismissed links to other clubs who also would have been a pretty big step up.

Yeah but Potter's situation at Chelsea isn't going to be the same as at Spurs. If I was Frank I'd be looking at what Pochettino did there under similar circumstances.

If Frank turns down Spurs, what exactly would be a good and realistic step up for him?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 04:42:46 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 04:22:00 pm
If anything, this season goes to show how good Kane is. He's been carrying a team that's deathly slow with virtually no creativity behind the front three, the fact he's still only behind Haaland in the scoring charts is amazing.
I remember plenty on here gushing over the Spurs workhorse midfield because they were so physically dominant.  I'm not saying our midfield is perfect - far from it - but physical beasts with no craft isn't the answer.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 04:46:07 pm
I think Spurs have creativity behind Kane, it's just that they can't show it with Conte's boringass defense-first tactical approach.  They have better players than their performances this season.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 04:58:05 pm
Quote from: SamLad on March  8, 2023, 10:55:05 pm
such a damn shame Divock was inches out on that late chance.

At least his similar, late shot in 2019 against Spurs went in.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 05:01:46 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 01:55:23 pm
They should get their own Arteta, a young manager with sky high potential. Doing it the chelsea way doesnt work for spurs, they dont have the money. Brave Scotty parker would be perfect.

He's got Premier League and Champions League experience. Just what they need.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 05:33:56 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:57:59 pm
I've seen a few references to Richi-la's moaning but BBC have got the full script if anyone wants a laugh.

He was never exactly prolific - pretty much a 10-15 goals a season player - but he has really dropped off at Spurs despite being prolific for Brazil.  He might even have a point as Son has also really struggled for goals this season.  I try to avoid watching Conte teams but I'm guessing it's his standard fare of spoiling matches and hoping somebody scores a goal out of nothing much.
Cheeky git. Richarlison is shite.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 05:48:42 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:01:46 pm
He's got Premier League and Champions League experience. Just what they need.

I agree, he has a trophy and champions league knockout experience in the last few years
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 05:59:08 pm
Richarlison to Spurs was a pointless transfer. I didn't understand why he was transferred as he is clearly not a Conte player and no way he can play with Son and Kane.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 06:09:42 pm
Conte was always a strange appointment. Like Everton, Spurs are making the mistake of hiring managers who think they're doing the club a favour by joining.

They're just a strange club in general. Had a few years in which they were a club to aspire towards. Young progressive manager with a group of young stars coming through - Kane, Son, Eriksen, Alli etc. The ownership have done everything to try and cement their place in the "Big 6." New stadium, hiring world-class managers, nailing the likes of Kane and Son down to long term contracts. All this without the serious suggestion that they might actually do something.

It all speaks to an identity crisis, the knowledge that really as club like City and Newcastle continue to rise and clubs like United and Arsenal return to relevance, they'll be the first ones out of the picture.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 06:21:46 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 06:09:42 pm
Conte was always a strange appointment. Like Everton, Spurs are making the mistake of hiring managers who think they're doing the club a favour by joining.

It all speaks to an identity crisis, the knowledge that really as club like City and Newcastle continue to rise and clubs like United and Arsenal return to relevance, they'll be the first ones out of the picture.

Spurs aren't called the Everton of London for nothing, though.

Spurs' biggest claims to fame of recent years is losing a CL final, losing a League Cup final, and finishing above Liverpool for five years. That's it. They're perennial underachievers; they finished third in a two horse race, and saw Liverpool leapfrog them to CL and PL glory.

They have the same chronic problem as Everton - they want to be seen as a big club but have a small club mentality. They're best period in recent history has been when other, traditionally big hitter clubs have fallen on tough times, and even then they've failed to capitalise on those moments.

Now it looks like even that is going to slip through their fingers.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 07:26:07 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:21:46 pm
Spurs aren't called the Everton of London for nothing, though.

Spurs' biggest claims to fame of recent years is losing a CL final, losing a League Cup final, and finishing above Liverpool for five years. That's it. They're perennial underachievers; they finished third in a two horse race, and saw Liverpool leapfrog them to CL and PL glory.

They have the same chronic problem as Everton - they want to be seen as a big club but have a small club mentality. They're best period in recent history has been when other, traditionally big hitter clubs have fallen on tough times, and even then they've failed to capitalise on those moments.

Now it looks like even that is going to slip through their fingers.

The early bird gets the worm, but the second mouse gets the cheese.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 08:40:12 pm
I wonder if they could share their trophy room with Everton?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 09:52:16 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:33:59 am
They should really remember where they were up to his sacking. 25 points from his last 24 games. Lucky CL run aside, the players completely stopped playing for him.

I've said it on here before, but the truth is, a lot of things fell into Pochettino's lap. Kane emerged right at the moment it looked like he was getting the sack after a few months. He scored to save Pochettino's job vs Aston Villa, and never stopped scoring the entire time Poch was there. A consistent goal machine papers over all manner of cracks.

They also hit the jackpot with Dele Alli for a couple of years, before it went south (which coincided with the team going to shit under Pochettino) and both Alli and Son were definitely "who are Liverpool talking to" signings, made by committee and not any stroke of genius by Poch himself.

He's not a bad manager, but he was vastly overrated (borne out by his lacklustre time at PSG) and I'd argue he only performed to par with the tools he was lucky to have. Once Alli started playing too much Fortnite, once Dembele couldn't stay fit and once Kane started getting the odd injury, the frailties were exposed and his last year was indeed brutal and masked by the strangely flukey CL run.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 02:01:32 am
Theyre singing Pochettinos name at the games. A manager that has won them the grand total of fuck all. Some glory years they had under him.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 04:21:58 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:01:32 am
Theyre singing Pochettinos name at the games. A manager that has won them the grand total of fuck all. Some glory years they had under him.
At least they played a better football winning fuck all...
