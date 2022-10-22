Conte was always a strange appointment. Like Everton, Spurs are making the mistake of hiring managers who think they're doing the club a favour by joining.
They're just a strange club in general. Had a few years in which they were a club to aspire towards. Young progressive manager with a group of young stars coming through - Kane, Son, Eriksen, Alli etc. The ownership have done everything to try and cement their place in the "Big 6." New stadium, hiring world-class managers, nailing the likes of Kane and Son down to long term contracts. All this without the serious suggestion that they might actually do something.
It all speaks to an identity crisis, the knowledge that really as club like City and Newcastle continue to rise and clubs like United and Arsenal return to relevance, they'll be the first ones out of the picture.