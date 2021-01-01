I reckon theyll get Poch back.
Looks like the Pigeon is ruffling a few feathers in the coop, moaning to Brazilian media about not getting matches
The Spurs fans I know are desperate for him because even though he didn't win anything, there was a clear vision for his football and Spurs were much more positive going forward when he was there. But if he does take the reigns he won't have prime Son anymore and Kane will likely be off, so it's a big risk.
Page created in 0.06 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.49]