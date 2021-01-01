« previous next »
Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Reply #28640 on: Today at 11:05:39 am
Spurs are such a waste in the CL.

They always go out so limply without a fight, we'd do Football a favour nicking that CL spot off them

That Stadium is crap for an atmosphere as well, proper prawn sandwich brigade.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Reply #28641 on: Today at 11:13:17 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:03:24 am
I reckon theyll get Poch back.

The Spurs fans I know are desperate for him because even though he didn't win anything, there was a clear vision for his football and Spurs were much more positive going forward when he was there.  But if he does take the reigns he won't have prime Son anymore and Kane will likely be off, so it's a big risk.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Reply #28642 on: Today at 11:29:10 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:27:10 am
Looks like the Pigeon is ruffling a few feathers in the coop, moaning to Brazilian media about not getting matches

What did he expect as a left sided forward that can play centrally going to a club who already have a better left sided forward and centre forward than him? The stupid prick.

He's played 657 PL minutes and is yet to score a goal. Why the fuck would they start him?!
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Reply #28643 on: Today at 11:33:59 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:13:17 am
The Spurs fans I know are desperate for him because even though he didn't win anything, there was a clear vision for his football and Spurs were much more positive going forward when he was there.  But if he does take the reigns he won't have prime Son anymore and Kane will likely be off, so it's a big risk.

They should really remember where they were up to his sacking. 25 points from his last 24 games. Lucky CL run aside, the players completely stopped playing for him.
