Conte looks like he'a in sabotage mode to force a sacking before his contract ends. Health may be a factor to why he's basically stopped giving a crap about them at all but still, you'd think he should be handling this more gracefully. Didnt feel like he really was impressed by them from day one, probably only talked into it by his agent and paratici because he always comes out as someone positioning himself at a distance with the club, wherein every win is his genius and every loss is the club's fault somehow. At no point has he appeared as someone who saw this as a real opportunity and sees himself as bigger than the club, which even though true, is really not what you want from the manager to portray so obviously.