Author Topic: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp

The North Bank

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 10:20:30 pm
They got mourinho because he guaranteed trophies, that season Arteta won the cup.

They got conte because he wins the league everywhere he goes. If Arteta wins the league this season. So beautiful.
Ray K

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 10:20:49 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:15:05 pm
Don't know how it was for your lot but when Lucas Moura scored their winner in the semi, it turned from a potentially exciting three week build up against a big European name to a horrible one. Absolutely hated the possibility of losing to an English side in the final, much less Tottenham.
There was never a single second from beating Barcelona to the full time whistle in Madrid did I even consider that we would lose to Spurs in the final. They had absolutely no business being there.
The North Bank

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 10:21:29 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:20:20 pm
2 minutes, and about one and a half of those was waiting for the penalty to go in :P

It wasnt even a good final. Luckily it was spurs so you didnt have to be at your best.
Hazell

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 10:22:02 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:20:49 pm
There was never a single second from beating Barcelona to the full time whistle in Madrid did I even consider that we would lose to Spurs in the final. They had absolutely no business being there.

That's what made the build up worse! It took Origi scoring to release that tension.
The North Bank

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 10:23:07 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:20:49 pm
There was never a single second from beating Barcelona to the full time whistle in Madrid did I even consider that we would lose to Spurs in the final. They had absolutely no business being there.

When I saw them dropping Moura for a Kane who was clearly injured. I felt very confident. Anyway, if they dont get top 4 this season I think itll be a long time before spurs are back in it.
Ray K

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 10:24:21 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:22:02 pm
That's what made the build up worse! It took Origi scoring to release that tension.
Every time they got the ball near our goal I looked at Big Virg and Ali and thought 'we'll be sound here'.

Was way more anxious about Ajax with their youth and mad self-confidence and nothing to lose attitude.
Dim Glas

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 10:24:23 pm
Conte is an abysmal manager in the CL.

Only team hes ever beaten in the knockout stages is Celtic.
klopptopia

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 10:26:14 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:24:23 pm
Conte is an abysmal manager in the CL.

Only team hes ever beaten in the knockout stages is Celtic.

haha that cant be true?
The North Bank

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 10:26:55 pm
Spurs last knock out win in Europe, in any competition, was that Ajax semi final.
SamLad

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 10:33:36 pm
how in God's name can Spurs be 4th in the PL?  they are pathetic.

and Milan (from what I saw) aren't much better, so many no-pressure piss-poor passes.

(I like the sound of that, I'll use it again some time :) )
thaddeus

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 10:33:44 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:26:55 pm
Spurs last knock out win in Europe, in any competition, was that Ajax semi final.
They have been really average pretty much ever since.  But for UEFA inventing another competition they wouldn't have even been in Europe last season.
SamLad

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 10:36:07 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:33:44 pm
They have been really average pretty much ever since.  But for UEFA inventing another competition they wouldn't have even been in Europe last season.

Tottenham have now failed to score in each of their last five Champions League knockout matches since their three goals at Ajax in the 2018-19 semi-final second leg.
PeterTheRed

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 10:36:35 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 09:45:40 pm
I'm not sure who you are referring too.....however, whatever you may think of EtH - he's not a bollock job who has paid an astronomical fee for a forward who will have a shelf life of only a year or two. You can argue Casemiro - but he's 1.) not a striker 2.) most likely not his choice.

Martinez and Antony were clearly his purchases, but they weren't at the end of their shelf life..... EtH is not the next best thing, but he's also not a blatent bloody idiot to spunk their transfer budget on a 29 year old.

I don't think it will be Seven Hag's decision to make. The gold-and-green scarves, the pressure from the English media, and the idiots in Man Utd's boardroom, will get the job done ...
thaddeus

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 10:36:44 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:33:36 pm
how in God's name can Spurs be 4th in the PL?  they are pathetic.

and Milan (from what I saw) aren't much better, so many no-pressure piss-poor passes.

(I like the sound of that, I'll use it again some time :) )
How can we be in sneezing distance of top four after the season we've had?  How can a team with a +6 goal difference that just got ragged 7-0 be third?

It's pretty much a common occurrence these days that the "race" for top four resembles a primary school three legged race.  We even finished third the season that we broke multiple records of the wrong type that had stood for 50+ years.
Ray K

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 10:38:12 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:33:44 pm
They have been really average pretty much ever since.  But for UEFA inventing another competition they wouldn't have even been in Europe last season.
Was it in that they ended up losing to a Zagreb team whose manager had just been jailed?

This is the history of the Tottenham all right.
elbow

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 10:47:15 pm
On the comms I had on "A chance to win another trophy goes begging for Harry Kane."

Another?
SamLad

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 10:51:29 pm
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 10:47:15 pm
On the comms I had on "A chance to win another trophy goes begging for Harry Kane."

Another?

He meant "Another chance to win a trophy goes begging for Harry Kane."
elbow

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 10:53:02 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:51:29 pm
He meant "Another chance to win a trophy goes begging for Harry Kane."

At least he got to catch up with Divock and reminisce about 2019.
SamLad

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 10:55:05 pm
such a damn shame Divock was inches out on that late chance.
Bullet500

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 10:55:07 pm
It made sense to move on from Conte during summer after he secured CL. I am pretty sure Conte is leaving now and health may be a factor, but it feels like there has been no progress for Spurs this season.

At least Conte signed young players during summer (except Perisic).
Dim Glas

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 11:06:23 pm
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 10:26:14 pm
haha that cant be true?

it is!

Hes dreadful.  One of the biggest cheque book managers around and a total failure in the CL.
PeterTheRed

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 11:09:00 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 10:55:07 pm
It made sense to move on from Conte during summer after he secured CL. I am pretty sure Conte is leaving now and health may be a factor, but it feels like there has been no progress for Spurs this season.

At least Conte signed young players during summer (except Perisic).

Well, he has wasted some serious money on the pigeon and Bissouma ...
nayia2002

    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 11:23:04 pm
Gonna be a painful couple of months for spurs till conte goes
SamLad

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 12:10:22 am
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 11:23:04 pm
Gonna be a painful couple of months for spurs till conte goes

Gonna be a painful couple of months for Conte till conte goes  :)
PeterTheRed

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 12:18:03 am
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 11:23:04 pm
Gonna be a painful couple of months for spurs till conte goes

We can only benefit from that ...
newterp

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 01:14:26 am
Man - Primativ. Did you see that miss on 94' by sir Harold of Kaneshire?
rafathegaffa83

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 01:27:10 am
Looks like the Pigeon is ruffling a few feathers in the coop, moaning to Brazilian media about not getting matches
Ghost Town

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 01:27:49 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:14:26 am
Man - Primativ. Did you see that miss on 94' by sir Harold of Kaneshire?
He'll be drowning his sorrows with his cousin who works in the 457 bars at the new ground (was that Primitiv with the cousin?)


Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:20:49 pm
There was never a single second from beating Barcelona to the full time whistle in Madrid did I even consider that we would lose to Spurs in the final. They had absolutely no business being there.
Yep. Most relaxed I've ever felt about a final. Knew we'd won as soon as I saw we had them as opponent.

Birmingham City made us work harder in a cup final
Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 02:49:27 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:23:07 pm
When I saw them dropping Moura for a Kane who was clearly injured. I felt very confident. Anyway, if they dont get top 4 this season I think itll be a long time before spurs are back in it.

I thought this many times, but they are like a turd that won't flush.
Dave McCoy

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 03:51:56 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:13:35 pm
All the good Levy has done? Whats that exactly? Built the best NFL ground in London?

Yeah, built a stadium and got their revenues up to where they should be consistently good and competitive both in the PL and in Europe. Considering Spurs overall history that's a pretty good job. His inability though to build any real operational infrastructure with the money they are bringing has the possibility of making it all for nought.
AmanShah21

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 03:55:44 am
Conte looks like he'a in sabotage mode to force a sacking before his contract ends. Health may be a factor to why he's basically stopped giving a crap about them at all but still, you'd think he should be handling this more gracefully. Didnt feel like he really was impressed by them from day one, probably only talked into it by his agent and paratici because he always comes out as someone positioning himself at a distance with the club, wherein every win is his genius and every loss is the club's fault somehow. At no point has he appeared as someone who saw this as a real opportunity and sees himself as bigger than the club, which even though true, is really not what you want from the manager to portray so obviously.
Jambo Power

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 08:00:44 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:20:49 pm
There was never a single second from beating Barcelona to the full time whistle in Madrid did I even consider that we would lose to Spurs in the final. They had absolutely no business being there.

To be fair, after beating Barca we didnt even know it would be Spurs in the final.
CraigDS

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 09:29:18 am
Richarlison moaning about lack of playing time - its great to see :D
RJH

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 09:35:55 am
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 10:26:14 pm
haha that cant be true?

Conte's CL knockout record:

Juventus:
12/13 - Beat Celtic x2, then lost twice to Bayern
13/14 - 3rd in Group

Chelsea:
17/18 - D & L v Barca

Inter:
19/20 - 3rd in Group
20/21 - 4th in Group

Spurs:
22/23 - L & D v AC Milan
rob1966

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 09:36:32 am
Only saw the end of the game as the lad was watching Bayern, but Jenas was hysterical, acting like Spurs should be winning stuff. In my 56 years its a couple of FA Cups and a UEFA i think, not exactly overflowing with trophies.

Shame big Div hit the post, that would have been a right laugh if it had gone in
RyanBabel19

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 09:44:00 am
Richarlison might just be one of the dumbest players i've ever seen :lmao

He's now whinging about being benched... he's a striker that doesn't score :lmao :lmao
The North Bank

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 09:44:44 am
His record in Europe is shit, but Conte guarantees league titles, so its not a bad trade.
rob1966

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 10:04:27 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:44:44 am
His record in Europe is shit, but Conte guarantees league titles, so its not a bad trade.

 ;D
