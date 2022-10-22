« previous next »
Author Topic: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp  (Read 2324103 times)

Online RJH

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28560 on: Today at 12:13:03 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:09:17 am
Well, a lot more Bundeliga goals, playing on a mid-table club. Kane hasn't scored a single one ...


Kane has the same number of Bundesliga goals as Osimhen, despite making 14 fewer appearances  :P
Online El Lobo

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28561 on: Today at 12:13:36 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:12:02 pm
I wrote what I wrote. Luckily Stockholm Syndrome has reworded it in a way that makes a lot more sense, of course Marcus Thuram better than Kane and it was incredibly foolish of me to suggest he was.

Yeah no worries mate, what SS posted did make a lot more sense
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28562 on: Today at 12:17:00 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:13:36 pm
Yeah no worries mate, what SS posted did make a lot more sense

Editing quotes. How old are you, 9?

:lmao :lmao :lmao
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28563 on: Today at 12:23:48 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 12:13:03 pm

Kane has the same number of Bundesliga goals as Osimhen, despite making 14 fewer appearances  :P

Well, at least Osimhen has played some games in the Bundesliga at the age of 18. And he definitely has more Jupiler League and Ligue 1 goals than Kane ;)
Online El Lobo

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28564 on: Today at 12:33:51 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:17:00 pm
Editing quotes. How old are you, 9?

:lmao :lmao :lmao

Its the only way to make a coherent 'debate' Peter :)

But anyway, its good that we're finally agreed that OF COURSE Marcus Thuram isn't 'doing better than Harry Kane'.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28565 on: Today at 12:40:11 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:33:51 pm
Its the only way to make a coherent 'debate' Peter :)

But anyway, its good that we're finally agreed that OF COURSE Marcus Thuram isn't 'doing better than Harry Kane'.

In the same way that Gakpo is not better than Haaland, on that one I agree ...
Online El Lobo

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28566 on: Today at 12:42:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:40:11 pm
In the same way that Gakpo is not better than Haaland, on that one I agree ...



Anyone? For a prize...?
Online tubby

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28567 on: Today at 12:43:30 pm »
Assume he means Haaland is the better player but Gakpo is the better fit for the system he's been bought for.
Online FlashGordon

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28568 on: Today at 12:50:18 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:43:30 pm
Assume he means Haaland is the better player but Gakpo is the better fit for the system he's been bought for.

Probably. You've got to admit though, it would be nice if he actually expanded on these statements he makes. Would be easier for everyone. If he can't see that, I can't help him.
