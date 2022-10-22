Bayern will do much better than Kane. And I'd be shocked if Kane is over his injury problems. His ankles are made of glass. He would still cost a lot of money this summer, and will be on massive wages, so I'd like to see that stone around Man Utd's neck. It would be much worse if they get someone younger like (God forbid) Osimhen ...



Despite the bleating by Man U fans neither of those things ever seem to catch up with them. They shipped £90m on Pogba transfer fees plus his ridiculous salary and followed that up by throwing money in the direction of Real Madrid and Casemeiro. Before that they put De Gea on a contract that would bankrupt most clubs. Then there's Maguire and Wan Bissaka. Further back in time was Rooney's final contract that would have taken him up to about aged 39 when he was washed up at 29, only for Everton to bail them out.Annoyingly they don't seem to suffer from those very bad decisions and by sheer weight of big money signings they end up with some good ones. I think Kane would probably end up in that category, irrespective of how stupid a decision it was financially.