Author Topic: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp  (Read 2321771 times)

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28520 on: Yesterday at 10:28:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:19:36 pm
He was always going to end up at Man Utd ...

Suits them down to the ground with his cheating and antics and general entitlement (despite him winning fuck all).

Sadly he'll win a few pots once he fucks out of Spurs, probably by beating Leyton Orient in next season's League Cup final for the Mancs. Hopefully continues to fall short with England at least.
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28521 on: Yesterday at 11:08:40 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:28:07 pm
Suits them down to the ground with his cheating and antics and general entitlement (despite him winning fuck all).

Sadly he'll win a few pots once he fucks out of Spurs, probably by beating Leyton Orient in next season's League Cup final for the Mancs. Hopefully continues to fall short with England at least.

I'd actually like it if he ends up at Man Utd. He is turning 30 this summer, and his injury record is not exactly perfect. They could do much better with some younger striker ...
Offline PatriotScouser

  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28522 on: Today at 09:11:17 am »
If his desire to win trophies is bigger than being all time PL top scorer I can see him going to Bayern.
Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28523 on: Today at 09:24:48 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:08:40 pm
I'd actually like it if he ends up at Man Utd. He is turning 30 this summer, and his injury record is not exactly perfect. They could do much better with some younger striker ...

Would much rather see him go to Bayern.  Utd are crying out for a quality centre forward and Kane will get goals (and penalties) all day long in the PL.  He's never relied on pace and looks to be over his injury problems at the moment.

If he wants the CL, then Bayern are a much better prospect, but if he's just looking for any old trophy and to get closer to Shearer's record, then Utd is the right move from his point of view.
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28524 on: Today at 01:33:43 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:24:48 am
Kane will get goals (and penalties) all day long in the PL. 

hadn't thought of that.  jesus, him in a MU shirt would = a penalty every damn game.
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28525 on: Today at 02:21:27 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:24:48 am
Would much rather see him go to Bayern.  Utd are crying out for a quality centre forward and Kane will get goals (and penalties) all day long in the PL.  He's never relied on pace and looks to be over his injury problems at the moment.

If he wants the CL, then Bayern are a much better prospect, but if he's just looking for any old trophy and to get closer to Shearer's record, then Utd is the right move from his point of view.

Bayern will do much better than Kane. And I'd be shocked if Kane is over his injury problems. His ankles are made of glass. He would still cost a lot of money this summer, and will be on massive wages, so I'd like to see that stone around Man Utd's neck. It would be much worse if they get someone younger like (God forbid) Osimhen ...
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28526 on: Today at 02:27:11 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:21:27 pm
Bayern will do much better than Kane. And I'd be shocked if Kane is over his injury problems. His ankles are made of glass. He would still cost a lot of money this summer, and will be on massive wages, so I'd like to see that stone around Man Utd's neck. It would be much worse if they get someone younger like (God forbid) Osimhen ...

Go on
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28527 on: Today at 02:30:08 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:21:27 pm
Bayern will do much better than Kane. And I'd be shocked if Kane is over his injury problems. His ankles are made of glass. He would still cost a lot of money this summer, and will be on massive wages, so I'd like to see that stone around Man Utd's neck. It would be much worse if they get someone younger like (God forbid) Osimhen ...

I don't disagree that he'd cost them a lot of money, but his injury problems are overstated - he's not missed a game in a year and his last ankle injuries kept him out for a week at a time.  He's a guaranteed source of goals in this league and he's not yet 30, with a playstyle that doesn't rely on speed or agility.

He'd be a very good buy for them and I hope it doesn't happen.
Offline thaddeus

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28528 on: Today at 02:50:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:21:27 pm
Bayern will do much better than Kane. And I'd be shocked if Kane is over his injury problems. His ankles are made of glass. He would still cost a lot of money this summer, and will be on massive wages, so I'd like to see that stone around Man Utd's neck. It would be much worse if they get someone younger like (God forbid) Osimhen ...
Despite the bleating by Man U fans neither of those things ever seem to catch up with them.  They shipped £90m on Pogba transfer fees plus his ridiculous salary and followed that up by throwing money in the direction of Real Madrid and Casemeiro.  Before that they put De Gea on a contract that would bankrupt most clubs.  Then there's Maguire and Wan Bissaka.  Further back in time was Rooney's final contract that would have taken him up to about aged 39 when he was washed up at 29, only for Everton to bail them out.

Annoyingly they don't seem to suffer from those very bad decisions and by sheer weight of big money signings they end up with some good ones.  I think Kane would probably end up in that category, irrespective of how stupid a decision it was financially.
Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • JFT96
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28529 on: Today at 02:52:54 pm »
An older Robert Lewandoski did alright at Bayern. I think if he wants guaranteed trophies he goes there but likelyhood is he ends up at United.

In the current market, how much does a Harry Kane with 1 year on his contract left goes for?
Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28530 on: Today at 02:54:00 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:30:08 pm
I don't disagree that he'd cost them a lot of money, but his injury problems are overstated - he's not missed a game in a year and his last ankle injuries kept him out for a week at a time.  He's a guaranteed source of goals in this league and he's not yet 30, with a playstyle that doesn't rely on speed or agility.

He'd be a very good buy for them and I hope it doesn't happen.

It's been been closer to two years, at least in the league. Hasn't missed a game this season, and the only one he missed last season was the opening game because he was having a sulk about being stuck at Spurs.
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28531 on: Today at 06:04:24 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:27:11 pm
Go on

Well, they do have Mane, Gnabry, Sane and Coman in attack (plus that super talented kid Tel), so they will go for someone like Marcus Thuram on the free, and he will score shitload of goals for them ...
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28532 on: Today at 07:36:19 pm »
If Kane doesnt move this summer he ll be too old for the big clubs next year, might as well just stay at spurs forever and become one of the best players to never win anything
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28533 on: Today at 07:40:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:04:24 pm
Well, they do have Mane, Gnabry, Sane and Coman in attack (plus that super talented kid Tel), so they will go for someone like Marcus Thuram on the free, and he will score shitload of goals for them ...

How dare you forget Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

But honestly, if Kane wants to leave the PL (I have my doubts), Bayern should be / would be all over it. Why wouldnt they want to add a top goal-scorer?  Money is no object to them. They are missing Lewandowski (who wouldnt) despite the players they have.
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28534 on: Today at 07:56:56 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:40:12 pm
How dare you forget Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

But honestly, if Kane wants to leave the PL (I have my doubts), Bayern should be / would be all over it. Why wouldnt they want to add a top goal-scorer?  Money is no object to them. They are missing Lewandowski (who wouldnt) despite the players they have.

Sorry, I forgot about Choupo-Moting.

To be honest, I see no reason why would Bayern spend a fortune on a proven loser like Kane. If they want a proper No.9, they could get Osimhen for the same type of money, who is also 6 years younger than Kane ...
