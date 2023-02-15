Or there isn't that much interest.



You'd imagine any buyer would do their due dilligence....and sensibly speaking, there aren't many 'types' of owner who we'd actually be happy with. We wouldn't accept a sportswasher as a fanbase, we wouldnt accept another Hicks and Gillett taking money out of the club, we wouldnt accept someone who operate similarly to FSG any more. What does that leave us with? Its difficult. In 2010 it was a lot, lot easier to be seen as a palatable new owner. Newcastle, United, Spurs, Chelsea....with the upmost respect, I dont think any of those fanbases really give a shit who they're owned by.



Pretty much this. I can't see any way the local Reds allow it to happen. It's the furthest thing in the world from what Scousers stand for. Most people are more clued in to all this stuff now. Back in 2010, I think many of us would have been happy to be taken over by Arabs and splash the cash.The thing what makes this club so special is not your Dalglish, your Ian Rush or Gerrard's, Salahs, or Klopp's - it's the collective soul of the club, which largely comes from the soul of the City. More than any individual coming or going, it's imperative that this soul remains.