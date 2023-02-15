« previous next »
Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
In their case its London and the best stadium in Europe now with guaranteed contracts with NFL etc.

Fair enough, forgot about the new stadium.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
If we want a middle east takeover maybe we need to bump Jurgen off for someone like Southgate or Eddie Howe, he's a bit too vocal
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Spurs are nowhere near worth 3.1bn but they are in London and have that stadium. Still not worth more than us though. Our bids will be going on in the background but we dont need to publicised them until its well advanced.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Spurs are nowhere near worth 3.1bn but they are in London and have that stadium. Still not worth more than us though. Our bids will be going on in the background but we dont need to publicised them until its well advanced.

Or there isn't that much interest.

You'd imagine any buyer would do their due dilligence....and sensibly speaking, there aren't many 'types' of owner who we'd actually be happy with. We wouldn't accept a sportswasher as a fanbase, we wouldnt accept another Hicks and Gillett taking money out of the club, we wouldnt accept someone who operate similarly to FSG any more. What does that leave us with? Its difficult. In 2010 it was a lot, lot easier to be seen as a palatable new owner. Newcastle, United, Spurs, Chelsea....with the upmost respect, I dont think any of those fanbases really give a shit who they're owned by.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
You'd imagine any buyer would do their due dilligence....and sensibly speaking, there aren't many 'types' of owner who we'd actually be happy with. We wouldn't accept a sportswasher as a fanbase, we wouldnt accept another Hicks and Gillett taking money out of the club, we wouldnt accept someone who operate similarly to FSG any more. What does that leave us with? Its difficult. In 2010 it was a lot, lot easier to be seen as a palatable new owner. Newcastle, United, Spurs, Chelsea....with the upmost respect, I dont think any of those fanbases really give a shit who they're owned by.

Yep. Spurs are another fanbase desperate for "success".  Plus they are in London and have a nice, new stadium.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
You'd imagine any buyer would do their due dilligence....and sensibly speaking, there aren't many 'types' of owner who we'd actually be happy with. We wouldn't accept a sportswasher as a fanbase, we wouldnt accept another Hicks and Gillett taking money out of the club, we wouldnt accept someone who operate similarly to FSG any more. What does that leave us with? Its difficult. In 2010 it was a lot, lot easier to be seen as a palatable new owner. Newcastle, United, Spurs, Chelsea....with the upmost respect, I dont think any of those fanbases really give a shit who they're owned by.

Pretty much this. I can't see any way the local Reds allow it to happen. It's the furthest thing in the world from what Scousers stand for. Most people are more clued in to all this stuff now. Back in 2010, I think many of us would have been happy to be taken over by Arabs and splash the cash.

The thing what makes this club so special is not your Dalglish, your Ian Rush or Gerrard's, Salahs, or Klopp's - it's the collective soul of the club, which largely comes from the soul of the City. More than any individual coming or going, it's imperative that this soul remains.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
You'd imagine any buyer would do their due dilligence....and sensibly speaking, there aren't many 'types' of owner who we'd actually be happy with. We wouldn't accept a sportswasher as a fanbase, we wouldnt accept another Hicks and Gillett taking money out of the club, we wouldnt accept someone who operate similarly to FSG any more. What does that leave us with? Its difficult. In 2010 it was a lot, lot easier to be seen as a palatable new owner. Newcastle, United, Spurs, Chelsea....with the upmost respect, I dont think any of those fanbases really give a shit who they're owned by.

Fan ownership
Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Broughton said yesterday that London clubs are attractive to foreign investors, hence the interest.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
You only have to look at the Chelsea model to realise that that is so.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
A 'malleable' fanbase always helps too.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Ah yes, Football Italia, the golden years of Serie A, Gullit and van Basten, Baggio and Del Piero, James Richardson having a gelato as he reads through Corriera Della Sport headlines like 'Bellissima Danny Dichio!'.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yep.  Like it or not, London is a big sell, especially to foreigners.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yep, by all indications both United and us dont look like we will get the values the owners have put on the club and if anything will be not that much more than clubs like Spurs or Chelsea, which is a bit mad when you consider the size of those clubs against those.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
London prices of anything are absolutely crazy though.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
So Conte misses the win vs Abu Dhabi, he was back for the Leicester humbling. He was with them for the loss last night too, apparently hes been told by his doctor to step back and take more time to recover, so he hasnt returned with the team to London.

Probably not a bad thing for Spurs that  :P
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
This made me laugh:

https://twitter.com/TheSpursWatch/status/1626928949535162369?s=20

A tifo for Harry Kane, as someone said in the replies, looks like it was made in Microsoft Word!

In a week where the likes of Dortmund have yet again amazed with their stunning choreos, this is what Spurs do for their record scorer :lmao
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Looks more like paper that people have to hold up for a mosaic. Not a tifo.


Oh, and come on Hammers. Get a point and Everton are out of the bottom three on goal difference only.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
lol - the used the "big eyes" as if it was something amazing. :lmao
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Is Kane ok after almost having his ankle broken by a football?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Cost of living, can't afford the tarp.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
15 years without a trophy

Happy anniversary 🏆
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
They've apparently sacked scout Jeff Vetere for revealing transfer target Kevin Mier on Colombian TV.
