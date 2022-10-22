Spurs are nowhere near worth 3.1bn but they are in London and have that stadium. Still not worth more than us though. Our bids will be going on in the background but we dont need to publicised them until its well advanced.



Or there isn't that much interest.You'd imagine any buyer would do their due dilligence....and sensibly speaking, there aren't many 'types' of owner who we'd actually be happy with. We wouldn't accept a sportswasher as a fanbase, we wouldnt accept another Hicks and Gillett taking money out of the club, we wouldnt accept someone who operate similarly to FSG any more. What does that leave us with? Its difficult. In 2010 it was a lot, lot easier to be seen as a palatable new owner. Newcastle, United, Spurs, Chelsea....with the upmost respect, I dont think any of those fanbases really give a shit who they're owned by.