Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
In their case its London and the best stadium in Europe now with guaranteed contracts with NFL etc.

Fair enough, forgot about the new stadium.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
If we want a middle east takeover maybe we need to bump Jurgen off for someone like Southgate or Eddie Howe, he's a bit too vocal
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Spurs are nowhere near worth 3.1bn but they are in London and have that stadium. Still not worth more than us though. Our bids will be going on in the background but we dont need to publicised them until its well advanced.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Spurs are nowhere near worth 3.1bn but they are in London and have that stadium. Still not worth more than us though. Our bids will be going on in the background but we dont need to publicised them until its well advanced.

Or there isn't that much interest.

You'd imagine any buyer would do their due dilligence....and sensibly speaking, there aren't many 'types' of owner who we'd actually be happy with. We wouldn't accept a sportswasher as a fanbase, we wouldnt accept another Hicks and Gillett taking money out of the club, we wouldnt accept someone who operate similarly to FSG any more. What does that leave us with? Its difficult. In 2010 it was a lot, lot easier to be seen as a palatable new owner. Newcastle, United, Spurs, Chelsea....with the upmost respect, I dont think any of those fanbases really give a shit who they're owned by.
