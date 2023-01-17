« previous next »
Author Topic: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp  (Read 2296007 times)

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28400 on: January 17, 2023, 09:40:04 am »
Dont be disrespecting the audi cup
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28401 on: January 17, 2023, 09:42:24 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on January 17, 2023, 09:25:30 am
Hilarious. Cant stand the prick. Feel sorry for Son though. He has international medals at least. He should come here to win some medals in the last few years of his career.

Dont know where Son gets his nice guy attitude from, hes got History of being a bit of a tit.

Ignoring the fact his form has dropped off a cliff this season. No thank you
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28402 on: January 17, 2023, 09:52:26 am »
Son is done, even his own fans want him dropped. I think hes a bigger cheat than Kane, just smiles more so people like him. Snidey little c*nt.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28403 on: January 17, 2023, 06:19:34 pm »
Joseph watts 35, from the hackney massives, charged with assault, for kicking Rammsdale. Should be charged with trying to sneak out of the scene of a crime too.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28404 on: January 17, 2023, 06:21:07 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on January 17, 2023, 06:19:34 pm
Joseph watts 35, from the hackney massives, charged with assault, for kicking Rammsdale. Should be charged with trying to sneak out of the scene of a crime too.


He looked 20yr old max.

Any news on the flying rat or has he gotten off with instigating it and trying to pinch that twat you have in goal ?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28405 on: January 17, 2023, 06:26:03 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January 17, 2023, 06:21:07 pm

He looked 20yr old max.

Any news on the flying rat or has he gotten off with instigating it and trying to pinch that twat you have in goal ?

Wont hold my breath with the fa

He was in the papers accusing Rammsdale of disrespecting Spurs. Because not scoring a league goal all season isnt disrespectful.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28406 on: Yesterday at 07:07:15 am »
Conte on sack watch by the look
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28407 on: Yesterday at 07:30:21 am »
Spurs fans are going to be so full of self-loathing tonight after they take points off City.

Guess a City win is better for us, assuming were still looking upwards?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28408 on: Yesterday at 07:47:56 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:30:21 am
Spurs fans are going to be so full of self-loathing tonight after they take points off City.

Guess a City win is better for us, assuming were still looking upwards?

4-4 with a full time melee resulting in multiple suspensions please.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28409 on: Yesterday at 09:05:54 am »
Ohhh when the spursssssssss

We are Tottnam Supa tottnam  from the lyn !

COYS !!!
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28410 on: Yesterday at 08:00:56 pm »
I will be cheering spurs on against this lot and hopefully the oil washers  sack Pep when he gets kicked out of the champions league yet again.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28411 on: Yesterday at 09:12:46 pm »
Spurs doing Spurs things
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28412 on: Yesterday at 09:16:21 pm »
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28413 on: Yesterday at 09:16:24 pm »
Honestly, just delete this pointless club
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28414 on: Yesterday at 09:20:10 pm »
Playmobil hair gets me every time
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28415 on: Yesterday at 09:21:22 pm »
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28416 on: Yesterday at 09:21:44 pm »
wow, how useless are they ffs
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28417 on: Yesterday at 09:24:26 pm »
2 up
Now 3-2 down  :o
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28418 on: Yesterday at 09:50:30 pm »
What an absolute bag of shit they are.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28419 on: Yesterday at 09:51:24 pm »
Jimmy Greaves might still be their record goalscorer by the end of the season.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28420 on: Yesterday at 09:58:52 pm »
Surely a new word should enter in dictionary?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28421 on: Yesterday at 10:01:16 pm »
Spurs.  :duh
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28422 on: Yesterday at 10:01:43 pm »
Funny, funny little club.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28423 on: Yesterday at 10:29:28 pm »
Flaky, melty, wobbly, tepid, wimpish, flimsy Spurs. Bloody Jellyfish.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28424 on: Yesterday at 11:31:54 pm »
Cheers lads, 7/1 on a city win at half time was free money
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28425 on: Yesterday at 11:36:27 pm »
The Everton of north London , with an even worse keeper, and somehow a probably more deluded fan base.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28426 on: Today at 01:06:58 am »
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28427 on: Today at 01:11:45 am »
Spurs are just a successful version of Everton

(with respect to the post above which I only noticed after posting this)
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28428 on: Today at 02:04:35 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 11:31:54 pm
Cheers lads, 7/1 on a city win at half time was free money

Ha  ;D  nice one Tony
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28429 on: Today at 04:13:43 am »
Just park the bus for fuck sake!!! Why can't they do that??!! Just park the bus!!!
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28430 on: Today at 04:33:28 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 04:13:43 am
Just park the bus for fuck sake!!! Why can't they do that??!! Just park the bus!!!

Not sure why you're arsed, it's a better result for us if we can our acts together.
