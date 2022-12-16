« previous next »
Author Topic: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
December 16, 2022, 12:41:22 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on December 16, 2022, 12:15:01 pm
Guess you wouldn't want to hang about with Mo either, just in case he'd 'head bang' about Allah too?

To be fair, I wouldn't want to hang about with most footballers (doubt we'd have much in common).

Being great at football (or playing for LFC), doesn't equate to being good company or a nice person (with good values).

Our Brazilians are huge fans of a fascist c*nt, for example.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
December 16, 2022, 12:45:36 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on December 16, 2022, 11:45:25 am
To have a pint with? Yeah sure, at least he wouldn't be trying to extoll the virtues of Jair Bolsonaro to me.

Isn't Richarlison also a Christian and a supporter of Bolsonaro?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
December 16, 2022, 12:47:14 pm
Quote from: Lycan on December 16, 2022, 12:45:36 pm
Isn't Richarlison also a Christian and a supporter of Bolsonaro?

Supposedly one of the few (Antony as well I think) who don't support the fascist.

He's still a twat mind you.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
December 16, 2022, 12:49:09 pm
Fair enough, and yeah, he is.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
December 16, 2022, 02:04:22 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on December 16, 2022, 12:09:17 pm

I doubt Alisson would either.

Just the interviews in papers by him so. That's reassuring.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
December 16, 2022, 07:21:49 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on December 16, 2022, 02:04:22 pm
Just the interviews in papers by him so. That's reassuring.

That's not going out and having a pint with someone though. He probably wouldn't mention it to some random stranger unless they asked him about it as they did do in his interviews. Anyway, I think this convo has run it's course. You carry on disliking him if you want mate.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
December 17, 2022, 01:26:44 am
A bit over the top portraying our brazilians as neo-nazi. Ffs get a grip some of you.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
December 17, 2022, 02:36:47 am
Honestly lads, I don't think any of you have to worry about having conversations about politics or religion with millionaire footballers or whether you would be mates with them.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
December 17, 2022, 03:35:20 am
Have to echo what's already been said in here, but f*ck me, you think he would have found a half decent tattoo artist with the money he's on.

That is an atrocious tattoo even more atrociously executed. Cute little commemoration of getting turfed out in the quarter finals though. He'll be able to tell that story to his grandkids when they ask what the f*ck he has done to his back.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
December 17, 2022, 08:17:21 am
Quote from: B0151? on December 17, 2022, 02:36:47 am
Honestly lads, I don't think any of you have to worry about having conversations about politics or religion with millionaire footballers or whether you would be mates with them.

:lmao
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
December 17, 2022, 08:49:20 am
Quote from: Famishing Xmas Pruned Prick Prude on December 17, 2022, 01:26:44 am
A bit over the top portraying our brazilians as neo-nazi. Ffs get a grip some of you.

Isn't it just.
Quote from: B0151? on December 17, 2022, 02:36:47 am
Honestly lads, I don't think any of you have to worry about having conversations about politics or religion with millionaire footballers or whether you would be mates with them.
Very true. ;D
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
December 17, 2022, 09:06:27 am
I've just been wondering why everyone was talking about the pigeon in the Spurs thread. Completely forgot he had moved there.  ::) I guess I will always associate him with Everton.

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
December 17, 2022, 09:26:23 am
Spurs are the Everton of North London anyway, so you're kind of right.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
December 17, 2022, 10:21:47 am
Quote from: B0151? on December 17, 2022, 02:36:47 am
Honestly lads, I don't think any of you have to worry about having conversations about politics or religion with millionaire footballers or whether you would be mates with them.

;D
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 03:54:54 pm
Awful team

Surely Conte has to go after this debacle
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 04:34:31 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 03:54:54 pm
Awful team

Surely Conte has to go after this debacle

That might be tongue in cheek, but the fact that I'm not sure of that says it all. They're dreadful and it's glorious to see. Having been an absolute mile behind them a few games ago, we can now move ahead of them tomorrow.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 04:39:03 pm
I think one of their biggest mistakes recently was signing Richarlison. Thought it at the time considering they had quality players in attack already like Kane and Son, plus the likes of Kulusevski to come in and give them something in attack.

If he'd cost them 20 million I would have understood it, but for 50 odd million or whatever it was they signed him for they should have spent it on a quality central midfielder, or arguably another centre back seeing as Dier/Davies/Sanchez aren't really that good. I'd also say a top quality goalkeeper would have been priority but I think they should have replaced Lloris a couple of years ago when he last had a lengthy injury.

Also think Son's great run over the last five years or so is coming to an end now. He still has something to offer but not on the level he did a couple of years ago.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 04:42:47 pm
Quote from: dis glazed moist 'n fruity chrimbo cake (yummy!) on Yesterday at 04:39:03 pm
I think one of their biggest mistakes recently was signing Richarlison. Thought it at the time considering they had quality players in attack already like Kane and Son, plus the likes of Kulusevski to come in and give them something in attack.

If he'd cost them 20 million I would have understood it, but for 50 odd million or whatever it was they signed him for they should have spent it on a quality central midfielder, or arguably another centre back seeing as Dier/Davies/Sanchez aren't really that good. I'd also say a top quality goalkeeper would have been priority but I think they should have replaced Lloris a couple of years ago when he last had a lengthy injury.

Also think Son's great run over the last five years or so is coming to an end now. He still has something to offer but not on the level he did a couple of years ago.

Said it at the time, they shouldve signed Maddison for that money  . They have zero creativity.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 04:43:18 pm
Quote from: dis glazed moist 'n fruity chrimbo cake (yummy!) on Yesterday at 04:39:03 pm


If he'd cost them 20 million I would have understood it, but for 50 odd million or whatever it was they signed him for they should have spent it on a quality central midfielder, or arguably another centre back seeing as Dier/Davies/Sanchez aren't really that good. I'd also say a top quality goalkeeper would have been priority but I think they should have replaced Lloris a couple of years ago when he last had a lengthy injury.


Didn't Chelsea bid 60 million for Clare Balding?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 05:53:56 pm
Contes a good manager but hes surely a chairmans nightmare, constantly moaning for money in media.

Probably ends up at Newcastle in future.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 06:13:53 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 05:53:56 pm
Contes a good manager but hes surely a chairmans nightmare, constantly moaning for money in media.

Probably ends up at Newcastle in future.

They are bi-polar. Hate Conte one day and love him another.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 06:29:28 pm
Surely he's on borrowed time now
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 06:30:41 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:13:53 pm
They are bi-polar. Hate Conte one day and love him another.

Judging by their forums (admittedly a toxic wasteland), they've been fed up with him for a while. His dreadful football is only tolerable if the results are good, and they haven't been for ages now. Conte was basically the successor to Mourinho (both at Spurs and in general), and like Mourinho, it seems his brand of reactive, defensive football was only going to work for so long.

If it wasn't for the fact that they've already tried and failed with every other kind of manager the past 10 years, then they'd all be calling for his head. Think there's a feeling amongst the fanbase that no matter who they put in charge, it'll be the same old shit.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 06:40:06 pm
We should put a bid in for Son, I feel were a left sided forward short at the moment.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 06:46:51 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 06:40:06 pm
We should put a bid in for Son, I feel were a left sided forward short at the moment.

 ;D
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 07:08:11 pm
Quote from: Famishing Xmas Pruned Prick Prude on December 17, 2022, 01:26:44 am
A bit over the top portraying our brazilians as neo-nazi. Ffs get a grip some of you.

Did anyone do that? They just said our Brazilians publicly support Bolsonaro, who is a fascist.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 08:40:38 pm
Spurs fans are London's equivalent of the blueshite. Their own club has a trophy cabinet that collects only dust, & they just live to see their London neighbours, Arsenal, fail.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 08:44:56 pm
They got the longest bar in Europe, A cheese room, nfl games, and beer cups that fill up from the bottom. Theyve even got a restaurant that overlooks the players tunnel.
You can keep your trophies, come back when you got the longest bar.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 10:24:54 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YnQZ5AHUk2U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YnQZ5AHUk2U</a>
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 10:54:16 pm
Belated LOL at Spurs

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 10:57:09 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 08:40:38 pm
Spurs fans are London's equivalent of the blueshite. Their own club has a trophy cabinet that collects only dust, & they just live to see their London neighbours, Arsenal, fail.
well to be fair for years Gooners celebrated St Totteringham's Day, until they couldn't of course
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 11:05:14 pm
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on Yesterday at 10:57:09 pm
well to be fair for years Gooners celebrated St Totteringham's Day, until they couldn't of course

I just googled what this is and its maybe the saddest thing Ive ever heard. And in terms of modern football fans, that says a lot.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 11:50:01 pm
Quote from: rushy the snowman is a fairytale they say on Yesterday at 10:54:16 pm
Belated LOL at Spurs
a LOL at Spurs works just about any time.  :)
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 12:20:27 am
Alan Cheeseman
5 hours ago

I decided January last year that I could not afford another season ticket for 22/23 season (I am 77 years old and pay the full £1200+ for a seat up in the gods at the corner flag at west/north corner - no pensioner concession!) Then Conte arrived and we got into Europe! Yay!
So I decided on another year, using the Spurs payment plan. I am now sitting through this Sunday League crap and, AT BEST, getting 45 mins of PL level football from Tottenham. 
   I will NOT be fooled again. No more season tickets for me!
   If Levy insists on charging amongst the highest ticket ticket prices in the PL he must supply the entertainment to match - or get out. Same for Conte to be honest.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 12:57:56 am
Cheeseman, eh?  :)
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 02:40:04 am
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:57:56 am
Cheeseman, eh?  :)
"A wank I think".
