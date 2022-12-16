Guess you wouldn't want to hang about with Mo either, just in case he'd 'head bang' about Allah too?
To have a pint with? Yeah sure, at least he wouldn't be trying to extoll the virtues of Jair Bolsonaro to me.
Isn't Richarlison also a Christian and a supporter of Bolsonaro?
I doubt Alisson would either.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Just the interviews in papers by him so. That's reassuring.
Honestly lads, I don't think any of you have to worry about having conversations about politics or religion with millionaire footballers or whether you would be mates with them.
A bit over the top portraying our brazilians as neo-nazi. Ffs get a grip some of you.
Awful team Surely Conte has to go after this debacle
I think one of their biggest mistakes recently was signing Richarlison. Thought it at the time considering they had quality players in attack already like Kane and Son, plus the likes of Kulusevski to come in and give them something in attack.If he'd cost them 20 million I would have understood it, but for 50 odd million or whatever it was they signed him for they should have spent it on a quality central midfielder, or arguably another centre back seeing as Dier/Davies/Sanchez aren't really that good. I'd also say a top quality goalkeeper would have been priority but I think they should have replaced Lloris a couple of years ago when he last had a lengthy injury.Also think Son's great run over the last five years or so is coming to an end now. He still has something to offer but not on the level he did a couple of years ago.
Contes a good manager but hes surely a chairmans nightmare, constantly moaning for money in media.Probably ends up at Newcastle in future.
They are bi-polar. Hate Conte one day and love him another.
We should put a bid in for Son, I feel were a left sided forward short at the moment.
Spurs fans are London's equivalent of the blueshite. Their own club has a trophy cabinet that collects only dust, & they just live to see their London neighbours, Arsenal, fail.
well to be fair for years Gooners celebrated St Totteringham's Day, until they couldn't of course
Belated LOL at Spurs
Cheeseman, eh?
