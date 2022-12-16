I think one of their biggest mistakes recently was signing Richarlison. Thought it at the time considering they had quality players in attack already like Kane and Son, plus the likes of Kulusevski to come in and give them something in attack.



If he'd cost them 20 million I would have understood it, but for 50 odd million or whatever it was they signed him for they should have spent it on a quality central midfielder, or arguably another centre back seeing as Dier/Davies/Sanchez aren't really that good. I'd also say a top quality goalkeeper would have been priority but I think they should have replaced Lloris a couple of years ago when he last had a lengthy injury.



Also think Son's great run over the last five years or so is coming to an end now. He still has something to offer but not on the level he did a couple of years ago.