Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp

Red-Soldier

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
December 16, 2022, 12:41:22 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on December 16, 2022, 12:15:01 pm
Guess you wouldn't want to hang about with Mo either, just in case he'd 'head bang' about Allah too?

To be fair, I wouldn't want to hang about with most footballers (doubt we'd have much in common).

Being great at football (or playing for LFC), doesn't equate to being good company or a nice person (with good values).

Our Brazilians are huge fans of a fascist c*nt, for example.
Lycan

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
December 16, 2022, 12:45:36 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on December 16, 2022, 11:45:25 am
To have a pint with? Yeah sure, at least he wouldn't be trying to extoll the virtues of Jair Bolsonaro to me.

Isn't Richarlison also a Christian and a supporter of Bolsonaro?
Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
December 16, 2022, 12:47:14 pm
Quote from: Lycan on December 16, 2022, 12:45:36 pm
Isn't Richarlison also a Christian and a supporter of Bolsonaro?

Supposedly one of the few (Antony as well I think) who don't support the fascist.

He's still a twat mind you.
Lycan

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
December 16, 2022, 12:49:09 pm
Fair enough, and yeah, he is.
FlashGordon

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
December 16, 2022, 02:04:22 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on December 16, 2022, 12:09:17 pm

I doubt Alisson would either.

Just the interviews in papers by him so. That's reassuring.
Solomon Grundy

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
December 16, 2022, 07:21:49 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on December 16, 2022, 02:04:22 pm
Just the interviews in papers by him so. That's reassuring.

That's not going out and having a pint with someone though. He probably wouldn't mention it to some random stranger unless they asked him about it as they did do in his interviews. Anyway, I think this convo has run it's course. You carry on disliking him if you want mate.
Famishing Xmas Pruned Prick Prude

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
December 17, 2022, 01:26:44 am
A bit over the top portraying our brazilians as neo-nazi. Ffs get a grip some of you.
B0151?

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
December 17, 2022, 02:36:47 am
Honestly lads, I don't think any of you have to worry about having conversations about politics or religion with millionaire footballers or whether you would be mates with them.
deano2727

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
December 17, 2022, 03:35:20 am
Have to echo what's already been said in here, but f*ck me, you think he would have found a half decent tattoo artist with the money he's on.

That is an atrocious tattoo even more atrociously executed. Cute little commemoration of getting turfed out in the quarter finals though. He'll be able to tell that story to his grandkids when they ask what the f*ck he has done to his back.
God's Left Peg

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
December 17, 2022, 08:17:21 am
Quote from: B0151? on December 17, 2022, 02:36:47 am
Honestly lads, I don't think any of you have to worry about having conversations about politics or religion with millionaire footballers or whether you would be mates with them.

:lmao
Lycan

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
December 17, 2022, 08:49:20 am
Quote from: Famishing Xmas Pruned Prick Prude on December 17, 2022, 01:26:44 am
A bit over the top portraying our brazilians as neo-nazi. Ffs get a grip some of you.

Isn't it just.
Quote from: B0151? on December 17, 2022, 02:36:47 am
Honestly lads, I don't think any of you have to worry about having conversations about politics or religion with millionaire footballers or whether you would be mates with them.
Very true. ;D
Nitramdorf

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
December 17, 2022, 09:06:27 am
I've just been wondering why everyone was talking about the pigeon in the Spurs thread. Completely forgot he had moved there.  ::) I guess I will always associate him with Everton.

Lycan

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
December 17, 2022, 09:26:23 am
Spurs are the Everton of North London anyway, so you're kind of right.
Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
December 17, 2022, 10:21:47 am
Quote from: B0151? on December 17, 2022, 02:36:47 am
Honestly lads, I don't think any of you have to worry about having conversations about politics or religion with millionaire footballers or whether you would be mates with them.

;D
The North Bank

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 03:54:54 pm
Awful team

Surely Conte has to go after this debacle
decosabute

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 04:34:31 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:54:54 pm
Awful team

Surely Conte has to go after this debacle

That might be tongue in cheek, but the fact that I'm not sure of that says it all. They're dreadful and it's glorious to see. Having been an absolute mile behind them a few games ago, we can now move ahead of them tomorrow.
dis glazed moist 'n fruity chrimbo cake (yummy!)

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 04:39:03 pm
I think one of their biggest mistakes recently was signing Richarlison. Thought it at the time considering they had quality players in attack already like Kane and Son, plus the likes of Kulusevski to come in and give them something in attack.

If he'd cost them 20 million I would have understood it, but for 50 odd million or whatever it was they signed him for they should have spent it on a quality central midfielder, or arguably another centre back seeing as Dier/Davies/Sanchez aren't really that good. I'd also say a top quality goalkeeper would have been priority but I think they should have replaced Lloris a couple of years ago when he last had a lengthy injury.

Also think Son's great run over the last five years or so is coming to an end now. He still has something to offer but not on the level he did a couple of years ago.
