Do you think the goal scoring record is more important for Kane than winning things.



Stay at Spurs, get the record, but retire with zero medals.

Go to Bayern/psg, win loads of things, but give up chasing the record.

I’d take the trophies, no one can take those away, the goal record could be broken by someone else (ha£land)



Isn't there a possibility that he goes somewhere in England where he can both chase the record and possibly win something. I agree however that his options aren't many.City - Doubtful when they got HaalandLiverpool - Too old, too expensive for usChelsea - Destroy Spurs legacyArsenal - Become Sol Campbell 2.0Man Utd - I could see this one maybe happeningNewcastle - Maybe this as well if their Chelsea/City mode starts now