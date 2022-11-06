« previous next »
Author Topic: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp  (Read 2265466 times)

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28240 on: November 6, 2022, 10:26:48 pm »
Wasn't it a fairly new ref. He won't last long if he isn't giving Kane everything.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28241 on: November 6, 2022, 10:35:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November  6, 2022, 10:26:48 pm
Wasn't it a fairly new ref. He won't last long if he isn't giving Kane everything.
Thought he was great. They had 2 snide fouls very early on Konate and Robertson and he put a stop to it right away.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28242 on: November 6, 2022, 10:41:07 pm »
Why Cunte always want to start a fight with someone?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28243 on: November 6, 2022, 10:41:15 pm »
Theyre going on about the Trent push saying that was a clear pen when they forgot the Emerson one on jota last season which was as obvious as you could get
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28244 on: November 6, 2022, 10:45:25 pm »
That Kula Shaker geezer is their one decent player apart from Kane and Son. Glad he didnt get anything from the tat VAR  ;)

I was afraid he'd run rings round us after he came on and made their goal. But they failed to use him well after that.

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28245 on: November 6, 2022, 11:20:16 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November  6, 2022, 10:45:25 pm
That Kula Shaker geezer is their one decent player apart from Kane and Son. Glad he didnt get anything from the tat VAR  ;)

I was afraid he'd run rings round us after he came on and made their goal. But they failed to use him well after that.



Hes decent but I dont think hell have to leave Spurs if he wants to govinda big trophies.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28246 on: November 6, 2022, 11:28:50 pm »
Jesus, Tim Sherwood ripped Conte in the post match analysis. He reckons he's simply papering over the cracks as a manager. Doesn't develop young players, relies on being backed by owners who can buy talent and sets his team up to be behind the ball and play on the counter. Fans will tolerate that if you're bringing home silverware. Even Michael Owen said his daughter can coach that style of football and that as a player you don't enjoy having to defend all the time rather than play football against your opponent.

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28247 on: November 7, 2022, 01:01:49 am »
Quote from: PaulF on November  6, 2022, 10:26:48 pm
Wasn't it a fairly new ref. He won't last long if he isn't giving Kane everything.

No idea who the ref was but it was as good a performance as Ive seen all season, not one booking too. Surprised to be fair, so close to the World Cup and not even a pen for Harry. Unpatriotic ref. Should be demoted.

Anyway, 8 points ahead of missed a trick Conte and his band of hoofers, and with a game in hand.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28248 on: November 7, 2022, 07:07:23 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November  6, 2022, 11:28:50 pm
Jesus, Tim Sherwood ripped Conte in the post match analysis. He reckons he's simply papering over the cracks as a manager. Doesn't develop young players, relies on being backed by owners who can buy talent and sets his team up to be behind the ball and play on the counter. Fans will tolerate that if you're bringing home silverware. Even Michael Owen said his daughter can coach that style of football and that as a player you don't enjoy having to defend all the time rather than play football against your opponent.



I think with Spurs they are so reliant on that front 3 of Kane/Son/Kulaszewski. When all 3 are on the pitch they are a real threat, and teams spend so much time and player positioning to stop them all that the Spurs defence doesnt get worked anywhere near as much. As soon as one or two of them are out then they arent as much of a threat, and as soon as teams attack them, they crumble.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28249 on: November 7, 2022, 07:23:25 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November  6, 2022, 11:28:50 pm
Jesus, Tim Sherwood ripped Conte in the post match analysis. He reckons he's simply papering over the cracks as a manager. Doesn't develop young players, relies on being backed by owners who can buy talent and sets his team up to be behind the ball and play on the counter. Fans will tolerate that if you're bringing home silverware. Even Michael Owen said his daughter can coach that style of football and that as a player you don't enjoy having to defend all the time rather than play football against your opponent.

Almost like he's announcing he's ready for the job himself again.

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28250 on: November 7, 2022, 07:37:50 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on November  7, 2022, 07:23:25 am
Almost like he's announcing he's ready for the job himself again.



Spurs couldn't even Spurs that.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28251 on: Yesterday at 03:04:38 pm »
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28252 on: Yesterday at 03:10:50 pm »
Loved Trophyless Ser Harry of Kane saying we showed were the better team in the second half. Hell go down as the Jimmy Greaves of his generation for sure, but with an added reputation for diving & being snide.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28253 on: Yesterday at 03:12:15 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November  6, 2022, 10:26:48 pm
Wasn't it a fairly new ref. He won't last long if he isn't giving Kane everything.

Bobby Madeleys brother Andy, who seems to have been swiftly promoted.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28254 on: Yesterday at 06:07:32 pm »
Conte is a shithouse, he's well at home with that shower of shit.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28255 on: Yesterday at 06:14:27 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 03:10:50 pm
Loved Trophyless Ser Harry of Kane saying we showed were the better team in the second half. Hell go down as the Jimmy Greaves of his generation for sure, but with an added reputation for diving & being snide.

With City having bought Haaland he can't go there for trophies every year. Hard to see where he would go in the Premier League where he could win stuff. If he goes to Chelsea he will burn his legacy with Spurs, Man Utd I doubt will win much in the coming 4-5 years. If he goes abroad he will most likely give up his chance of catching Shearer's goal scoring record.

Tough dilemma for Harry. He's a great player, but man there's something that annoys me with him so I'll be happy to see him going his entire career trophyless.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28256 on: Yesterday at 09:43:51 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 06:14:27 pm
With City having bought Haaland he can't go there for trophies every year. Hard to see where he would go in the Premier League where he could win stuff. If he goes to Chelsea he will burn his legacy with Spurs, Man Utd I doubt will win much in the coming 4-5 years. If he goes abroad he will most likely give up his chance of catching Shearer's goal scoring record.

Tough dilemma for Harry. He's a great player, but man there's something that annoys me with him so I'll be happy to see him going his entire career trophyless.
I reckon he's nailed on for Bayern.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28257 on: Today at 12:31:32 am »
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28258 on: Today at 10:35:09 pm »
They're shite, and running Harry Kane into the ground. Great stuff.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28259 on: Today at 10:45:11 pm »
Harold Kane will finish his career with 0 trophies.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28260 on: Today at 11:12:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:45:11 pm
Harold Kane will finish his career with 0 trophies.
I'm sure he can claim one on his daughter's life.
