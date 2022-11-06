Loved Trophyless Ser Harry of Kane saying we showed were the better team in the second half. Hell go down as the Jimmy Greaves of his generation for sure, but with an added reputation for diving & being snide.



With City having bought Haaland he can't go there for trophies every year. Hard to see where he would go in the Premier League where he could win stuff. If he goes to Chelsea he will burn his legacy with Spurs, Man Utd I doubt will win much in the coming 4-5 years. If he goes abroad he will most likely give up his chance of catching Shearer's goal scoring record.Tough dilemma for Harry. He's a great player, but man there's something that annoys me with him so I'll be happy to see him going his entire career trophyless.