Jesus, Tim Sherwood ripped Conte in the post match analysis. He reckons he's simply papering over the cracks as a manager. Doesn't develop young players, relies on being backed by owners who can buy talent and sets his team up to be behind the ball and play on the counter. Fans will tolerate that if you're bringing home silverware. Even Michael Owen said his daughter can coach that style of football and that as a player you don't enjoy having to defend all the time rather than play football against your opponent.