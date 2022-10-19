« previous next »
Author Topic: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp

Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28160 on: October 19, 2022, 10:06:12 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on October 19, 2022, 10:05:20 pm
Kane and Son have wasted their careers there.

They show their kids all the medals they wanted to win...
Logged

Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28161 on: October 19, 2022, 10:55:39 pm »
Happy, happy days seeing Spurs lose.

Having a celebration pint to enjoy the joy :)
Logged
Poor.

The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28162 on: October 19, 2022, 11:07:14 pm »
Their title charge is over. Thats Conte , he wins titles
Logged

Lynndenberries

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28163 on: October 19, 2022, 11:37:51 pm »
Bunch of cowards. They play arguably the most negative football in the league
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

MancEunuchian

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28164 on: October 20, 2022, 02:00:27 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on October 19, 2022, 10:55:39 pm
Having a celebration pint to enjoy the joy :)
Revealing your true colors here ;)
Logged

The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28165 on: October 20, 2022, 04:42:37 am »
Having All these world class players and still playing like stoke. Embarrassing
Logged

elsewhere

  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28166 on: October 20, 2022, 08:00:44 am »
You can bet twats will play match of their lives in 3 weeks against us.
Logged

Jack_Bauer

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28167 on: October 20, 2022, 08:07:32 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on October 20, 2022, 08:00:44 am
You can bet twats will play match of their lives in 3 weeks against us.
With a hat-trick by Sir Harold Kane as well.
Logged

The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28168 on: October 20, 2022, 08:39:34 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on October 20, 2022, 08:07:32 am
With a hat-trick by Sir Harold Kane as well.

Hattrick of dives, so close to the World Cup to be fair, its only patriotic for the ref to give him pens.
Logged

Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28169 on: October 20, 2022, 09:28:12 am »
I saw most of the second half last night. It felt like George Graham was back in charge.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Ravishing Rick Rude

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28170 on: Today at 12:23:07 am »
I have a feeling Conte will get the sack very soon, and he won't be very unhappy about it.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28171 on: Today at 01:57:49 am »
Ever since Kane stopped refereeing the games theyve been shit. Thats three game on the trot without a penalty given. Lost 2 drawn 1, Id be threatening to boycott the World Cup if I was Harold. It cant carry on like this.
Logged

Jack_Bauer

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28172 on: Today at 02:01:12 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:57:49 am
Ever since Kane stopped refereeing the games theyve been shit. Thats three game on the trot without a penalty given. Lost 2 drawn 1, Id be threatening to boycott the World Cup if I was Harold. It cant carry on like this.
But he won't get his knighthood if he doesn't go.
Logged

CanuckYNWA

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28173 on: Today at 02:10:27 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 12:23:07 am
I have a feeling Conte will get the sack very soon, and he won't be very unhappy about it.

I dont think he will get sacked but can very much see him leaving if they dont qualify for the knockout stages and we manage to beat them at home. Weve already seen he can throw temper tantrums.
Logged

Solomon Grundy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28174 on: Today at 04:27:17 am »
Made hard work of their CL group.
Logged

CanuckYNWA

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28175 on: Today at 04:49:09 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:27:17 am
Made hard work of their CL group.

You have to wonder is Conte gonna be his usual negative self and go for a draw as a draw is enough to guarantee Round of 16 since Sporting and Frankfurt play each other so one or both will drop points.

Think that will be a mistake but Conte knowing that Marseille need to win will probably play it safe. Hope they lose and someone wins in the other game. Cause if Spurs lose and Sporting/Frankfurt draw then Spurs go through in 2nd via the tie breaker.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:07:29 am by CanuckYNWA »
Logged

Mahern

  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28176 on: Today at 12:21:47 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 04:49:09 am
You have to wonder is Conte gonna be his usual negative self and go for a draw as a draw is enough to guarantee Round of 16 since Sporting and Frankfurt play each other so one or both will drop points.

Think that will be a mistake but Conte knowing that Marseille need to win will probably play it safe. Hope they lose and someone wins in the other game. Cause if Spurs lose and Sporting/Frankfurt draw then Spurs go through in 2nd via the tie breaker.

No they don't Sporting go through
Logged

Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28177 on: Today at 12:24:43 pm »
Spurs fans were booing after the first half.
Logged

SamLad

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28178 on: Today at 02:00:06 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:24:43 pm
Spurs fans were booing after the first half.
and at the end.  :)
Logged

Ravishing Rick Rude

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28179 on: Today at 02:25:14 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 02:10:27 am
I dont think he will get sacked but can very much see him leaving if they dont qualify for the knockout stages and we manage to beat them at home. Weve already seen he can throw temper tantrums.

Why not? They sacked Pochetino, and he sent them to the final of CL, where they got beaten by us.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

thaddeus

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28180 on: Today at 02:34:14 pm »
I have to confess that I thought you couldn't be offside from a pass played backwards.  Assuming the VAR officials knew that rule though I'm not sure why it took so long to make a decision.  Draw a line from the ball, draw a line from Kane and see which one is closest to the goal.  The defender clearly didn't deliberately play the ball to Tottenham's striker two yards out so that part didn't take much deducing.

I'd have some sympathy for Spurs if they weren't a team full of snides managed by a snidey manager.
Logged

MdArshad

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28181 on: Today at 02:35:36 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:34:14 pm
I have to confess that I thought you couldn't be offside from a pass played backwards.  Assuming the VAR officials knew that rule though I'm not sure why it took so long to make a decision.  Draw a line from the ball, draw a line from Kane and see which one is closest to the goal.  The defender clearly didn't deliberately play the ball to Tottenham's striker two yards out so that part didn't take much deducing.

I'd have some sympathy for Spurs if they weren't a team full of snides managed by a snidey manager.

Yes so nice to see both Spurs and Atletico both thinking they have won with the last kick of the match but both failed.  :D
Logged

Sharado

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28182 on: Today at 02:39:45 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 02:10:27 am
I dont think he will get sacked but can very much see him leaving if they dont qualify for the knockout stages and we manage to beat them at home. Weve already seen he can throw temper tantrums.

The thing about Conte - like Mourinho, or tuchel - the style of play is fine if you're winning. As soon as you hit bumps in the road, it unwravels. I think we're playing a few weeks before full collapse happens but it's in the post 100%.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

ScottScott

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28183 on: Today at 04:27:41 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:34:14 pm
I have to confess that I thought you couldn't be offside from a pass played backwards.  Assuming the VAR officials knew that rule though I'm not sure why it took so long to make a decision.  Draw a line from the ball, draw a line from Kane and see which one is closest to the goal.  The defender clearly didn't deliberately play the ball to Tottenham's striker two yards out so that part didn't take much deducing.

I'd have some sympathy for Spurs if they weren't a team full of snides managed by a snidey manager.

It doesn't matter which direction the ball is played as long as the player is behind the ball, which in this instance, Kane wasn't. His knee was in front of the ball based on the lines drawn
Logged

tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28184 on: Today at 04:33:29 pm »
I can't even begin to imagine the carnage on here if that had been given against us, even if it does make sense to the letter of the law.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

MH41

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28185 on: Today at 04:43:52 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 04:27:41 pm
It doesn't matter which direction the ball is played as long as the player is behind the ball, which in this instance, Kane wasn't. His knee was in front of the ball based on the lines drawn

That's actually a very good point, and clarifies it for me somewhat.

I was actually confused as to why it had been disallowed, as the ball was played back, but in hindsight, I think I may be confusing the situation with incidents where the ball was played forward, but the receiving player was actually behind you! That's a different issue, but perhaps what was confusing me.

Your explanation (and I hope it's correct, lol) makes sense.

Another example could be a left footed player taking an inswinging free kick from the right side. The ball might immediately travel backwards, before curing forwards, but the player receiving it is still offside.

I think in last night's passage of play, the defender is irrelevant?
Logged

emitime

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28186 on: Today at 04:44:20 pm »
It definitely makes sense in terms of actually having any hope of applying the law.

If it curved backwards but then ultimately went forwards, you'd have to know where it started, where the ball eventually ends up, where the player started, where the player touches the ball.

As it stands you just need a shapshot (even if just a mental note), then figure out if an offence subsequently happens.
Logged
