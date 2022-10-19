« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 700 701 702 703 704 [705]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp  (Read 2251581 times)

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,468
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28160 on: October 19, 2022, 10:06:12 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on October 19, 2022, 10:05:20 pm
Kane and Son have wasted their careers there.

They show their kids all the medals they wanted to win...
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,897
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28161 on: October 19, 2022, 10:55:39 pm »
Happy, happy days seeing Spurs lose.

Having a celebration pint to enjoy the joy :)
Logged
Poor.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28162 on: October 19, 2022, 11:07:14 pm »
Their title charge is over. Thats Conte , he wins titles
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,401
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28163 on: October 19, 2022, 11:37:51 pm »
Bunch of cowards. They play arguably the most negative football in the league
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline MancEunuchian

  • Manc
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 226
  • On the piss with Georgie Best
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28164 on: October 20, 2022, 02:00:27 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on October 19, 2022, 10:55:39 pm
Having a celebration pint to enjoy the joy :)
Revealing your true colors here ;)
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28165 on: October 20, 2022, 04:42:37 am »
Having All these world class players and still playing like stoke. Embarrassing
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,773
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28166 on: October 20, 2022, 08:00:44 am »
You can bet twats will play match of their lives in 3 weeks against us.
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28167 on: October 20, 2022, 08:07:32 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on October 20, 2022, 08:00:44 am
You can bet twats will play match of their lives in 3 weeks against us.
With a hat-trick by Sir Harold Kane as well.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28168 on: October 20, 2022, 08:39:34 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on October 20, 2022, 08:07:32 am
With a hat-trick by Sir Harold Kane as well.

Hattrick of dives, so close to the World Cup to be fair, its only patriotic for the ref to give him pens.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,162
  • The first five yards........
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28169 on: October 20, 2022, 09:28:12 am »
I saw most of the second half last night. It felt like George Graham was back in charge.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28170 on: Today at 12:23:07 am »
I have a feeling Conte will get the sack very soon, and he won't be very unhappy about it.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28171 on: Today at 01:57:49 am »
Ever since Kane stopped refereeing the games theyve been shit. Thats three game on the trot without a penalty given. Lost 2 drawn 1, Id be threatening to boycott the World Cup if I was Harold. It cant carry on like this.
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28172 on: Today at 02:01:12 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:57:49 am
Ever since Kane stopped refereeing the games theyve been shit. Thats three game on the trot without a penalty given. Lost 2 drawn 1, Id be threatening to boycott the World Cup if I was Harold. It cant carry on like this.
But he won't get his knighthood if he doesn't go.
Logged

Online CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28173 on: Today at 02:10:27 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 12:23:07 am
I have a feeling Conte will get the sack very soon, and he won't be very unhappy about it.

I dont think he will get sacked but can very much see him leaving if they dont qualify for the knockout stages and we manage to beat them at home. Weve already seen he can throw temper tantrums.
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,111
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28174 on: Today at 04:27:17 am »
Made hard work of their CL group.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 700 701 702 703 704 [705]   Go Up
« previous next »
 