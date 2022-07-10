MotD2 tried to make out that Richarlison was the catalyst for the Spurs comeback then went on to show a highlights reel of him chasing around and blocking a clearance for a throw-in. That him being on the pitch split up the best strike pairing of last season and relegated Son to left midfield wasn't mentioned (Son being on the left was also the cause of James's goal and the sitter that Havertz missed).



Conte will drag some results out of them for sure but I think they're behind Arsenal in that chase for top four. I guess it depends on how fragile the Arsenal mentality is.