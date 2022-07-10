« previous next »
Author Topic: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp  (Read 2222534 times)

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28080 on: July 10, 2022, 12:26:57 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July 10, 2022, 12:15:44 pm
Lo Celso, Reguilon, Winks, Ndombele all left off of their tour

NOT HAROLD OF WINKS!!!
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28081 on: July 10, 2022, 10:33:21 pm »
I didnt realise that Ndombele and Lo Celso were ever coming back. I had in my head that the Ndombele loan was a year after which Lyon could buy him at a knockdown fee, though it looks like that was a fiction, it was 65m they wouldve had to pay. No wonder hes back at Spurs.

Lo Celso reportedly wants to stay playing for Villarreal but because Spurs have priced him at £30m, they will have trouble shifting him to most teams on the continent. Looked a good player in Europe last season.
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28082 on: July 20, 2022, 05:19:25 pm »
Conte on Tottenham signing Spence: The club decided to buy him
https://theathletic.com/news/conte-tottenham-signing-spence/SJzeIDOcKzvt/

Started already
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28083 on: July 20, 2022, 05:26:22 pm »
It's already been noted, but "a snide little Playmobil haired gimp" ranks awfully high on the pointed barb list... :wave
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28084 on: July 20, 2022, 05:38:43 pm »
I haven't really been following the transfer window movements outside our own club, but had a little check today. Tottenham's acquisitions seem very odd to me. It looks like they are purposefully setting out to buy a team that could comfortably reach 8th or 9th spot. I suppose, so long as Son and Kane remain they will do better than that. But not by much.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28085 on: July 20, 2022, 05:43:06 pm »
It's all going to blow up, always does with Conte in the end.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28086 on: July 24, 2022, 01:31:29 am »
Sir Lord Harry of Kaneshire did score two good goals in their friendly yesterday to be fair, however Rangers made their defence look awful in the first half, they should have been about 3 up at least by half time.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28087 on: July 29, 2022, 08:57:12 pm »
Amazed at how bolshie Spurs fans are getting. 21 points behind Liverpool they finished, and they are now saying they will finish second this season and possibly win the title. That was on the radio too (Martin Lipton). Richarlison got 11 goals last season adn they are trumpeting him as the second coming of Jesus. Meanwhile the actual Jesus got 13 last season and has moved to their rivals. Add to the striker from a relegation threatened side they added a BHA defender and a Championship player, how is that going to make up the 21 point difference and 39 goal difference?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28088 on: July 29, 2022, 09:00:14 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on July 29, 2022, 08:57:12 pm
Amazed at how bolshie Spurs fans are getting. 21 points behind Liverpool they finished, and they are now saying they will finish second this season and possibly win the title. That was on the radio too (Martin Lipton). Richarlison got 11 goals last season adn they are trumpeting him as the second coming of Jesus.

Jesus only got 8 league goals so to be fair it's not a daft comparison.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28089 on: July 29, 2022, 09:21:05 pm »
Not saying theyll challenge, but no excuses not to do well this season, and Id expect them to bar a Conte meltdown.

Bissouma should improve their midfield considerably, Perisic for the short term should be good for them. Richarlison is a dick, but hell add even more snide to their already snidey team, and with Son and Kane there, they already have one of the very best attacking duos in the league.

Theyll be horrible to play against.  Took em a while to get going under Conte, but finished the last 2 or 3 months strongly.
« Reply #28090 on: July 29, 2022, 09:58:48 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July 29, 2022, 09:00:14 pm
Jesus only got 8 league goals so to be fair it's not a daft comparison.
;D
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28091 on: July 30, 2022, 07:44:52 am »
If they dont challenge for the title Conte should be sacked. Theyve got all their best players at their peak and spent big.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28092 on: July 30, 2022, 12:14:34 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on July 29, 2022, 08:57:12 pm
Amazed at how bolshie Spurs fans are getting. 21 points behind Liverpool they finished, and they are now saying they will finish second this season and possibly win the title. That was on the radio too (Martin Lipton). Richarlison got 11 goals last season adn they are trumpeting him as the second coming of Jesus. Meanwhile the actual Jesus got 13 last season and has moved to their rivals. Add to the striker from a relegation threatened side they added a BHA defender and a Championship player, how is that going to make up the 21 point difference and 39 goal difference?

I'd be surprised if Richarlison is even a regular starter to be honest. Kulusevkski has been fantastic since joining in January. I'd expect him, Son and Kane to be the regular front 3 this season. 

And I don't think many Spurs fans are talking about winning the title. I think 3rd is a realistic target though. Chelsea look a little vulnerable.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28093 on: July 31, 2022, 03:21:41 am »
Was at their stadium tonight for a gig best stadium I have ever visited. Brilliant music venue as well with great food and facilities. 
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28094 on: July 31, 2022, 03:24:33 am »
Quote from: Redbonnie on July 31, 2022, 03:21:41 am
Was at their stadium tonight for a gig best stadium I have ever visited. Brilliant music venue as well with great food and facilities.

How was the cheese?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28095 on: July 31, 2022, 03:40:39 am »
I dont know but the hotdogs were outstanding.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28096 on: July 31, 2022, 01:19:23 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on July 31, 2022, 03:40:39 am
I dont know but the hotdogs were outstanding.

What, no sausage rolls?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28097 on: July 31, 2022, 01:26:56 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on July 31, 2022, 01:19:23 pm
What, no sausage rolls?

Murica,man.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28098 on: July 31, 2022, 01:48:14 pm »
Sandwich > hot dog.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28099 on: July 31, 2022, 02:36:05 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on July 30, 2022, 07:44:52 am
If they dont challenge for the title Conte should be sacked. Theyve got all their best players at their peak and spent big.

Arsenal also spent big last summer, and this one, so will you accept the same for Arteta. Challenge for the title or get sacked?

You can't give players being young as an excuse.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28100 on: July 31, 2022, 02:55:09 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on July 31, 2022, 02:36:05 pm
Arsenal also spent big last summer, and this one, so will you accept the same for Arteta. Challenge for the title or get sacked?

You can't give players being young as an excuse.

Arsenal are further behind than Spurs at present.
 
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28101 on: July 31, 2022, 03:05:01 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on July 31, 2022, 02:36:05 pm
Arsenal also spent big last summer, and this one, so will you accept the same for Arteta. Challenge for the title or get sacked?

You can't give players being young as an excuse.

Why not , this Arsenal team  will get better and peak in 2026.
This Spurs team will get worse and peaks this season, I wouldnt sack Conte if they dont challenge for the title next season, but this season its a must, they wont get close again its now or never. 
If they dont challenge then at least top 4 and a trophy. They havent wont anything for 15 years so they need to deliver.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28102 on: July 31, 2022, 03:12:26 pm »
Quote from: jillc on July 31, 2022, 02:55:09 pm
Arsenal are further behind than Spurs at present.

True, but I was pointing out that Arsenal have spent as well, when The North Bank was talking about Spurs' spending and therefore concluded that they must compete for the title.

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28103 on: July 31, 2022, 03:20:02 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on July 31, 2022, 03:12:26 pm
True, but I was pointing out that Arsenal have spent as well, when The North Bank was talking about Spurs' spending and therefore concluded that they must compete for the title.

It was more to do with where Kane and Son are in their careers, not just the financial backing.  Newcastle have spent 200m since Christmas Im not expecting them to challenge for the title.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28104 on: August 1, 2022, 05:40:55 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on July 31, 2022, 03:05:01 pm
Why not , this Arsenal team  will get better and peak in 2026.
This Spurs team will get worse and peaks this season, I wouldnt sack Conte if they dont challenge for the title next season, but this season its a must, they wont get close again its now or never. 
If they dont challenge then at least top 4 and a trophy. They havent wont anything for 15 years so they need to deliver.

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28105 on: August 15, 2022, 12:31:24 pm »
Romero is a proper dickhead, isn't he.





I know Maguire and James aren't RAWK favourites, but you should have a slither of empathy for your fellow players and not scream in their faces after your team has scored against them.

Twat.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28106 on: August 15, 2022, 12:40:04 pm »
He gets away with it every game, that shouldve been red yesterday, and he got  away with a shocking tackle against Southampton.

Anyway, Im not interested in teams below us in the table.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28107 on: August 15, 2022, 12:44:27 pm »
MotD2 tried to make out that Richarlison was the catalyst for the Spurs comeback then went on to show a highlights reel of him chasing around and blocking a clearance for a throw-in.  That him being on the pitch split up the best strike pairing of last season and relegated Son to left midfield wasn't mentioned (Son being on the left was also the cause of James's goal and the sitter that Havertz missed).

Conte will drag some results out of them for sure but I think they're behind Arsenal in that chase for top four.  I guess it depends on how fragile the Arsenal mentality is.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28108 on: August 15, 2022, 12:48:48 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on August 15, 2022, 12:44:27 pm

Conte will drag some results out of them for sure but I think they're behind Arsenal in that chase for top four.  I guess it depends on how fragile the Arsenal mentality is.

Lump on Spurs then!
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28109 on: August 15, 2022, 01:07:42 pm »
Joking aside , the referee was an absolute disaster. Id be going mental if I was a Chelsea fan, he didnt even book any Spurs players. Spurs really got away with it yesterday .
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28110 on: August 15, 2022, 01:09:29 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on August 15, 2022, 01:07:42 pm
Joking aside , the referee was an absolute disaster. Id be going mental if I was a Chelsea fan, he didnt even book any Spurs players. Spurs really got away with it yesterday .

They are a very irritating side to watch but a draw was the best result from our (and your?) perspective so I wasnt too unhappy. Mouthy, cheating pricks everywhere you look though. And then they add Richarlison.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28111 on: August 15, 2022, 01:41:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 15, 2022, 01:09:29 pm
They are a very irritating side to watch but a draw was the best result from our (and your?) perspective so I wasnt too unhappy. Mouthy, cheating pricks everywhere you look though. And then they add Richarlison.

I always want Spurs to lose, but Chelsea looked the far better team yesterday so them starting with 100% record may have got them on a roll. Good result in the end.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28112 on: August 15, 2022, 02:26:18 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on August 15, 2022, 01:07:42 pm
Joking aside , the referee was an absolute disaster. Id be going mental if I was a Chelsea fan, he didnt even book any Spurs players. Spurs really got away with it yesterday .
that's how I saw it.  I hate both those teams but that was disgraceful "refereeing".
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28113 on: August 15, 2022, 03:59:25 pm »
Romero definitely has some weird ref ju-jitsu going where he is extremely aggressive and violent while playing but is never carded.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28114 on: August 15, 2022, 04:39:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 15, 2022, 01:09:29 pm
They are a very irritating side to watch


Irritating? They have become the Atletico Madrid of England. "Atletico Norte de Londres. "Can't see how that is good for the league or the sport. Absolutely dumbfounded the ref and then the authorities that be don't punish their antics, let alone the hair pulling.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28115 on: August 15, 2022, 04:44:37 pm »
Has Dermot chimed in on the hair pulling yet? Has the PGMOL text him on what to say, yet?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28116 on: August 16, 2022, 09:16:43 am »
Quote from: 4pool on August 15, 2022, 04:44:37 pm
Has Dermot chimed in on the hair pulling yet? Has the PGMOL text him on what to say, yet?

Well if anybody knows what its like to have their hair pulled its Dermot.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28117 on: Today at 05:14:03 pm »
interviewer to Kane: 250 goals now for spurs, can you put that into words? as insults go thats a stiletto through the ribcage
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28118 on: Today at 05:22:14 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 05:14:03 pm
interviewer to Kane: 250 goals now for spurs, can you put that into words? as insults go thats a stiletto through the ribcage

 :D Yeah,obviously.
