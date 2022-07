I didn’t realise that Ndombele and Lo Celso were ever coming back. I had in my head that the Ndombele loan was a year after which Lyon could buy him at a knockdown fee, though it looks like that was a fiction, it was €65m they would’ve had to pay. No wonder he’s back at Spurs.



Lo Celso reportedly wants to stay playing for Villarreal but because Spurs have priced him at £30m, they will have trouble shifting him to most teams on the continent. Looked a good player in Europe last season.