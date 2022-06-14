« previous next »
Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
June 14, 2022, 03:28:54 pm
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
June 14, 2022, 03:57:18 pm
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on June 14, 2022, 03:26:10 pm
Presumably Richie Laaad will be tweeting about how much he hates Arsenal now.

If Spurs pay 50 mill plus for Richarlison, then Everton will have done well to break even on the mad fee they paid for him.

Been a hugely underwhelming signing for them for the money hes cost.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
June 14, 2022, 04:12:36 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 14, 2022, 03:57:18 pm
If Spurs pay 50 mill plus for Richarlison, then Everton will have done well to break even on the mad fee they paid for him.

Been a hugely underwhelming signing for them for the money hes cost.

Hardly.

43 goals in 135 games, so pretty middling. But add in the Thiago injury, kicking Henderson in the derby and tweeting when we lost the league/CL and thats easily £50 million plus worth to the bitters.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
June 15, 2022, 12:45:45 am
Calling Garth Crooks. Any comments about Harrys diving?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
June 15, 2022, 12:53:15 am
Quote from: kavah on June 15, 2022, 12:45:45 am
Calling Garth Crooks. Any comments about Harrys diving?
It's Salah's fault
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
June 15, 2022, 01:22:08 am
Quote from: The North Bank on June 14, 2022, 11:35:15 am
With the front 2 they have, and the signings theyre making, they have to be challenging for the title next season, and to end their trophy drought. Anything less than a trophy and a title challenge is surely failure.
There only two team in the PL that can go over 90 points next year and Spurs are not one of the 2.
That MF/Defense is not good enough
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
June 15, 2022, 05:56:46 am
Quote from: kavah on June 15, 2022, 12:45:45 am
Calling Garth Crooks. Any comments about Harrys diving?
That's clever play.
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 15, 2022, 12:53:15 am
It's Salah's fault
That's diving.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
June 15, 2022, 07:00:47 am
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on June 14, 2022, 10:42:43 am
Perisic, Richarlison and Bissouma are such Conte signings.  I have no idea how good they will be but they will definitely be annoying bastards to play against.

Agree with this. Look at the profile of the signings, they are obviously targeting power & pace over technicality & artistry, and also players that seem borderline on the edge with their drive & mentality.

I don't think they'll win any awards for artistic impression, but they'll probably be a damn sight hard to play against. They'll run all day, and could easily play a back 5 with a midfield of Hojberg & Bissouma. They'll be spoiling masters.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
June 15, 2022, 09:56:31 am
"José expected us to be men and act like men on the pitch, have leaders on the pitch. To be honest, that's probably where it didn't work out with José

Harry Kane

Harry Kane

😂😂😂
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 10:12:27 am
That's astonishingly bad business.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 10:15:07 am
Theyve "Gazumped" us to sign Richarlison. Gutted...
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 10:23:53 am
On the other hand, Lenglet for a reported £13m is well worth the punt.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 10:31:38 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 13, 2022, 10:12:24 pm
Dad Heung-min?

I know I'm late to the party, but you need more love for this great post... :lmao
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 10:32:23 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:15:07 am
Theyve "Gazumped" us to sign Richarlison. Gutted...
No hope of top four now 😃
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 12:32:56 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 10:31:38 am
I know I'm late to the party, but you need more love for this great post... :lmao

I've only just seen it too, worthy of another :lmao
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 12:44:13 pm
Dreadful waste of money in my opinion. Cant see how he improves them at all
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 12:46:37 pm
They went from nearly signing Diaz to getting Richarlison   :lmao
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 12:51:30 pm
Theyve paid a hefty fee for him, but I am not sure its a bad signing!

Yes hes a grade A dickhead, and topples over in a gentle breeze (so hell fit right in), but hes a good player.  Playing on a better team with better players around, add in the fact hes an absolute shithouse snide, hell help make Spurs a truly horrible team to play under with Conte in charge.  Could work out very well for them. Definately gives them more options and depth for sure.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 12:51:49 pm
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 12:44:13 pm
Dreadful waste of money in my opinion. Cant see how he improves them at all
they paid attention to the number of pens MU got two seasons ago ....
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 12:53:53 pm
So is Kane now not the biggest diving shithouse at Tottenham?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 12:58:04 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:53:53 pm
So is Kane now not the biggest diving shithouse at Tottenham?
Hes definitely got competition for that title.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 12:59:27 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:58:04 pm
Hes definitely got competition for that title.
he's practicing his lines already "I know it looked like it was afoul on Richie, but it was really me who won that dubious pen".
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 02:06:24 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:53:53 pm
So is Kane now not the biggest diving shithouse at Tottenham?

Is there going to be a more detestable front 3 than kane son and Richie lad?

All 3 of them are c*nts and dive all over the place.

Son seems to get away with it cause hes always smiling but hes a snidey little prick.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 02:09:01 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 02:06:24 pm

Son seems to get away with it cause hes always smiling but hes a snidey little prick.

Yes! I hate the fact he's one of them everyone says is "not that type of player" because he smiles a lot and once cried as he broke Gomes's leg.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 03:21:22 pm
Sad to see that obnoxous rat pigeon stay in the PL,but hey ho.

Hope Hendo breaks him in half (figuratively,maybe) the next time we play Spurs then.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 04:05:01 pm
Son, Kane and Richarlison. The spuds attack now literally trying to win every game via penalties.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 04:56:58 pm
That is one annoying as fuck, diving, whinging shitbag of an attack they're building.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 05:35:55 pm
Spurs have got a few now with the scrappy, moaning profile, even outside the attack - Hojbjerg, Perisic (at wingback), Bentancur, Dier, Romero etc. No surprise Conte is modelling the side after his playing days.
