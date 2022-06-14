Dad Heung-min?
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Presumably Richie Laaad will be tweeting about how much he hates Arsenal now.
If Spurs pay 50 mill plus for Richarlison, then Everton will have done well to break even on the mad fee they paid for him.Been a hugely underwhelming signing for them for the money hes cost.
Calling Garth Crooks. Any comments about Harrys diving?
With the front 2 they have, and the signings theyre making, they have to be challenging for the title next season, and to end their trophy drought. Anything less than a trophy and a title challenge is surely failure.
It's Salah's fault
Perisic, Richarlison and Bissouma are such Conte signings. I have no idea how good they will be but they will definitely be annoying bastards to play against.
Theyve "Gazumped" us to sign Richarlison. Gutted...
I know I'm late to the party, but you need more love for this great post...
Dreadful waste of money in my opinion. Cant see how he improves them at all
So is Kane now not the biggest diving shithouse at Tottenham?
Hes definitely got competition for that title.
Son seems to get away with it cause hes always smiling but hes a snidey little prick.
