Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
June 9, 2022, 06:18:57 pm
Quote from: rushyman on May 16, 2022, 11:46:45 pm
What a curse this was

Those Arsenal fixtures that followed

Palace 3-0 Arsenal
Arsenal 1-2 Brighton
Southampton 1-0 Arsenal

0pts

This essentially killed them. Was theirs to lose and they did
Yep.

Lost Tierney right before the Palace game and Partey in the Palace game.

In hindsight, Arsenal should have strengthened in the January window.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
June 9, 2022, 07:37:03 pm
Quote from: Chakan on June  9, 2022, 05:01:53 pm


He can't be that stupid can he? Italy didn't qualify.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
June 9, 2022, 07:38:25 pm
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
June 9, 2022, 07:44:54 pm
Quote from: 4pool on June  9, 2022, 07:37:03 pm
He can't be that stupid can he? Italy didn't qualify.

He is that stupid.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
June 9, 2022, 09:05:42 pm
To be fair Harry Id give England as much of a chance of winning the World Cup in Qatar as Italy so I know where hes coming from.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
June 9, 2022, 10:13:38 pm
Quote from: 4pool on June  9, 2022, 07:37:03 pm
He can't be that stupid can he? Italy didn't qualify.

That's not the full quote. He also mentioned Brazil and Arizona.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
June 9, 2022, 10:21:29 pm
Quote from: amir87 on June  9, 2022, 10:13:38 pm
That's not the full quote. He also mentioned Brazil and Arizona.

To be fair, Arizona are really good ...
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
June 9, 2022, 10:30:07 pm
Quote from: Hazell on June  9, 2022, 07:44:54 pm
He is that stupid.

Ok. I saw the clip.

He is that stupid.

 :lmao

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
June 10, 2022, 04:34:56 am
Probably the only countries he knows to be honest
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
June 11, 2022, 10:10:13 pm
Surely theyre not spending 51 million on Richarlison?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
June 11, 2022, 11:49:03 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on June 11, 2022, 10:10:13 pm
Surely theyre not spending 51 million on Richarlison?
they are, yep.

51 million brazilian reals.

about 8 million quid.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
June 12, 2022, 06:11:04 pm
God knows what you have to talk about

This club are the most irrelevant in the PL I reckon. At least Everton are funny. At least Burnley fans are notably foul.

700 pages, but it does stretch back to 2014! I can't imagine what it's like having even a tiny section of your life dependant on the success of Spurs

The very idea sounds dangerously deluded. Like... Why?

I'd go look on a Spurs forum but I've never actually bothered to look up one one might be called.

Irrelevant club. A massive, heaving sigh. Who cares. I'm just writing cause I like my own posts. What a nothing club. Zero identity, zero importance
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 12:36:24 am
Quote from: ToneLa on June 12, 2022, 06:11:04 pm
God knows what you have to talk about

This club are the most irrelevant in the PL I reckon. At least Everton are funny. At least Burnley fans are notably foul.

700 pages, but it does stretch back to 2014! I can't imagine what it's like having even a tiny section of your life dependant on the success of Spurs

The very idea sounds dangerously deluded. Like... Why?

I'd go look on a Spurs forum but I've never actually bothered to look up one one might be called.

Irrelevant club. A massive, heaving sigh. Who cares. I'm just writing cause I like my own posts. What a nothing club. Zero identity, zero importance

Psilocybin, MDMA or Cocaine?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 01:20:46 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 12:36:24 am
Psilocybin, MDMA or Cocaine?

Don't be fucking teasing.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 04:34:17 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 12:36:24 am
Psilocybin, MDMA or Cocaine?

All three.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 06:37:56 pm
Son Heung-min's father says he needs to join a top club to fulfil his potential.

https://twitter.com/goal/status/1536314657933246465
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 10:12:24 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:37:56 pm
Son Heung-min's father ...
Dad Heung-min?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 10:13:51 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:12:24 pm
Dad Heung-min?

Ok you got a chuckle out of me.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 09:35:40 am
Maybe he should've said that to him before he signed his career away to Tottenham, not that I agree with him. Tottenham have made his career and showed loyalty when he could've done national service.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 10:17:39 am
I think Spurs will be pushing Chelsea next season as City and Liverpool's main challengers. Seem to be having a decent transfer window so far and Conte already getting the best out of Son & Kane...
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 10:19:10 am
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 10:26:54 am
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:17:39 am
I think Spurs will be pushing Chelsea next season as City and Liverpool's main challengers. Seem to be having a decent transfer window so far and Conte already getting the best out of Son & Kane...

We'll see. A manager and players notorious for downing tools, a goalkeeper who should have been bumped years ago, not one decent full back.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 10:28:26 am
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:17:39 am
I think Spurs will be pushing Chelsea next season as City and Liverpool's main challengers. Seem to be having a decent transfer window so far and Conte already getting the best out of Son & Kane...

I reckon they'll finish 3rd comfortably
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 10:30:59 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:26:54 am
We'll see. A manager and players notorious for downing tools, a goalkeeper who should have been bumped years ago, not one decent full back.

Spence and Perisic as wing backs should be pretty good for them.
