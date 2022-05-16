For spurs to get 4th place , we need to start losing games. Not happening, now that Liverpool and city are out of the way, I definitely see us winning at Spurs, thatll end it. Anfield will help our goal difference
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Spurs have an easier run in but Arsenal have 3 more points and a game in hand. They've got 3 very winnable games coming up. If they win those there's no way Arsenal get overhauled.
Still not entirely convinced by Spurs even though they will finish 4th (or any of the other challengers). Seems they have had the usual running hot goalscoring streak from Son that has fired them into the positionIts interesting how much they will spend this summer- they will buy Romero and Kulusevski for 80m to stand still but not sure how much more they will do?
Rumours are Kane is now happy to stay, and they're getting 4th, been a good season for Spurs all round considering they looked like shite under Nuno. Conte has done a very good job.
Is the cheese room turning a profit yet?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
He has nowhere to go.City have Haaland, Chelsea aren't going to pay 100+million for him, we won't want him, United are struggling to get a holiday in Europe without arrests, nevermind a season in european football. If he goes abroad he'd have to learn a new language, which would cause disruption to his English lessons.
Gary Neville was saying the other day that Manutd should try and get Kane. But i guess without CL football there's no chance.
Hope Conte fucks off to PSG. Managed to guide that train wreck to 4th is a very good achievement. They looked like they were heading back to being a midtable team before Conte took over. I guess it'll all depend on how much he gets to spend in the summer whether he stays or goes if PSG do come calling.
Wonder if Neville will do another documentary about what Kane proposes to do ?
Getting a big cash infusion from their owners to make Conte happy?https://www.espn.com/soccer/soccer-transfers/story/4674399/tottenham-antonio-conte-receive-transfer-boost-with-150m-cash-injection
Enjoyed this... although Spurs do seem to be recruiting better of late. https://twitter.com/5thOJ/status/1529111450718982144/photo/2
Page created in 0.034 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.39]