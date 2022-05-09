« previous next »
Author Topic: Spurs: fucking useless  (Read 2159086 times)

Offline lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27840 on: May 9, 2022, 11:14:27 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on May  8, 2022, 01:36:02 pm
Dont know who your quoting but whats the problem with giving kudos to opponents - we cant be that deep in the bantz era that thats now an issue can we?

They played well last night.

They played well and could have won actually, the Hoeberg incident at the end.

There are only two teams in the league who try and go 'toe to toe' with Liverpool and that's Chelsea and City. 2-2 the score of choice there, with Chelsea losing one cup final (another to follow hopefully) and City getting dumped out a semi themselves too.
Logged


Offline a little break

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27841 on: May 9, 2022, 11:19:39 am »
Hate Spurs, Mickey Mouse, Bridesmaid's club but, I thought they were good value for their point on Saturday. We failed to trouble them in the first 10 or 15 when the press was relentless and we reverted back to empty stadium/no defender tactics of crossing balls to be headed away for the entire second half.

Spurs are what they are and Conte is what he is. We knew that and, to be honest, our insane schedule probably caught up to us. It was always gonna be a banana skin and we stumbled. I'd rather it look that way then what happened in 18/19 to be honest. Sitting in my seat at Anfield that day was devastating. Madrid made up for it so, hopefully Paris will this year.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27842 on: May 9, 2022, 11:26:11 am »
Good effort from their official account.
Logged


Offline AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27843 on: May 9, 2022, 11:34:43 am »
I'd rather Arsenal get 4th than these.
Logged

Offline Elliemental

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27844 on: May 9, 2022, 02:04:22 pm »
Fair play to their Supporter's Trust for this statement: https://www.thstofficial.com/thst-news/chanting-at-anfield-thst-comment
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27845 on: May 9, 2022, 02:07:16 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on May  9, 2022, 02:04:22 pm
Fair play to their Supporter's Trust for this statement: https://www.thstofficial.com/thst-news/chanting-at-anfield-thst-comment
Well done to them. It's about time the moron's were called out.

I groaned when they trotted that tired old brainless nonsense the other night.  :duh
Logged




Offline Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27846 on: May 9, 2022, 04:44:15 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on May  9, 2022, 02:07:16 pm
Well done to them. It's about time the moron's were called out.

I groaned when they trotted that tired old brainless nonsense the other night.  :duh

Just reading through some of the Twitter replies to the statement (I know, I know, what did I expect?) and theres a lot of its only banter merchants knocking about sadly.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27847 on: May 9, 2022, 05:09:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  9, 2022, 04:44:15 pm
Just reading through some of the Twitter replies to the statement (I know, I know, what did I expect?) and theres a lot of its only banter merchants knocking about sadly.
That fucking word needs expunging from the dictionary. It's a dickheads charter.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27848 on: May 9, 2022, 06:26:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  9, 2022, 04:44:15 pm
Just reading through some of the Twitter replies to the statement (I know, I know, what did I expect?) and theres a lot of its only banter merchants knocking about sadly.
Reading the comments is always a schoolboy error, but they do entice you in, don't they.

"Banter". The cover-all term for all manner of brainless gobshitery.

I remember the days when racism, xenophobia and homophobia were "just banter" too.
Logged




Offline ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27849 on: May 9, 2022, 07:52:54 pm »


Logged

Offline thegoodfella

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27850 on: May 9, 2022, 09:10:14 pm »
I wouldn't mind if they get in to top four at Chelsea's expense.
Logged

Offline S

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27851 on: May 9, 2022, 10:13:55 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on May  9, 2022, 02:04:22 pm
Fair play to their Supporter's Trust for this statement: https://www.thstofficial.com/thst-news/chanting-at-anfield-thst-comment
Only just seen this, well done to Spurs.
Logged

Online newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27852 on: May 9, 2022, 10:29:47 pm »
Spurs fans whining to the high heavens that Klopp called out their boring style of play.

Were the comments said in the heat of the moment and a bit naive - probably. But fucking move on understand that your style of play does indeed suck. Just because someone says so - doesnt mean they are wrong.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27853 on: May 9, 2022, 10:35:38 pm »
Quote from: newterp on May  9, 2022, 10:29:47 pm
Spurs fans whining to the high heavens that Klopp called out their boring style of play.

Were the comments said in the heat of the moment and a bit naive - probably. But fucking move on understand that your style of play does indeed suck. Just because someone says so - doesnt mean they are wrong.

Same style of play scored 5 against Newcastle and Everton, 3 against West Ham. 4 against Aston Villa. It's more that we didn't let them attack as much as they wanted, not that they didn't want to attack. They were clearly on their attacking patterns as soon as we lost the ball but we just smothered them and they couldn't make it work. I think Klopp should have prefaced it that he was surprised Spurs didn't take more risks considering a draw doesn't really help them either but Conte has them drilled in the way and they weren't going to deviate from that which the same could be said for us.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27854 on: May 9, 2022, 11:04:45 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May  9, 2022, 10:35:38 pm
Same style of play scored 5 against Newcastle and Everton, 3 against West Ham. 4 against Aston Villa. It's more that we didn't let them attack as much as they wanted, not that they didn't want to attack. They were clearly on their attacking patterns as soon as we lost the ball but we just smothered them and they couldn't make it work. I think Klopp should have prefaced it that he was surprised Spurs didn't take more risks considering a draw doesn't really help them either but Conte has them drilled in the way and they weren't going to deviate from that which the same could be said for us.

Lets be honest here, there is a reason why Tottenham are 4 points off the CL places, with 3 games to go. They are not that good. Sure, their counter-attacking style and the players upfront make them a dangerous opponent, but their overall play is pretty boring and too dependent on Kane and Son ...
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27855 on: May 9, 2022, 11:23:11 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May  9, 2022, 11:04:45 pm
Lets be honest here, there is a reason why Tottenham are 4 points off the CL places, with 3 games to go. They are not that good. Sure, their counter-attacking style and the players upfront make them a dangerous opponent, but their overall play is pretty boring and too dependent on Kane and Son ...

Depends on your definition of "not good". Norwich are not good. Watford are not good. Everton are not good. Spurs are just not good enough to challenge ManC and us. I don't think that makes them terrible or boring. I think what's clear is Conte doesn't trust the rest of the team outside of Kane and Son to do much. If you watched his Inter teams they could be pretty attacking especially when having the talent advantage. Conte may cry non-stop about spending and players but he's pretty consistently shown that he'll take whatever he has at his disposal and figure out a way it works with his sytem.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27856 on: May 9, 2022, 11:55:28 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May  9, 2022, 11:23:11 pm
Depends on your definition of "not good". Norwich are not good. Watford are not good. Everton are not good. Spurs are just not good enough to challenge ManC and us. I don't think that makes them terrible or boring. I think what's clear is Conte doesn't trust the rest of the team outside of Kane and Son to do much. If you watched his Inter teams they could be pretty attacking especially when having the talent advantage. Conte may cry non-stop about spending and players but he's pretty consistently shown that he'll take whatever he has at his disposal and figure out a way it works with his sytem.

I think that they are actually worse than Chelsea and Arsenal ...
Logged

Offline BER

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27857 on: May 10, 2022, 12:08:22 am »
I actually feel a bit sorry for Son and Kane(not really), easily the leagues two best players outside the top two and they have nothing and will have nothing to show for it in the end.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27858 on: May 10, 2022, 12:14:46 am »
Quote from: BER on May 10, 2022, 12:08:22 am
I actually feel a bit sorry for Son and Kane(not really), easily the leagues two best players outside the top two and they have nothing and will have nothing to show for it in the end.
Son in particular is wasted at that club. I couldn't care less about Harold though.
Logged




Online newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27859 on: May 10, 2022, 01:13:17 am »
Quote from: BER on May 10, 2022, 12:08:22 am
I actually feel a bit sorry for Son and Kane(not really), easily the leagues two best players outside the top two and they have nothing and will have nothing to show for it in the end.
yeah was about to say that there is no one that should feel sorry for Kane. ever.

he's a fucking clown.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27860 on: May 10, 2022, 09:01:23 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 10, 2022, 12:14:46 am
Son in particular is wasted at that club. I couldn't care less about Harold though.

Yeah, Sod kane the dirty cheat, but Son should have had a better career.

Maybe he really isn't interested in the medals and just wants to play football, but I cannot get my head around a player with his ability staying there and winning nothing.

Gerrard stayed here as he knew no-one would care what he won elsewhere, none of his mates or family would have been impressed with medals won at Chelsea,and in the end the only prize he missed was the PL, but surely Son doesn't have the same feelings about Spurs?
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline macmanamanaman

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27861 on: May 10, 2022, 09:35:40 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 10, 2022, 09:01:23 am
Yeah, Sod kane the dirty cheat, but Son should have had a better career.

Maybe he really isn't interested in the medals and just wants to play football, but I cannot get my head around a player with his ability staying there and winning nothing.

Gerrard stayed here as he knew no-one would care what he won elsewhere, none of his mates or family would have been impressed with medals won at Chelsea,and in the end the only prize he missed was the PL, but surely Son doesn't have the same feelings about Spurs?

I think the Korean conscription thing played a role.  Spurs rolled the dice, at a time when Son seriously might have had to go serve a couple of years in the army. But Olympics happened, saved Son from this duty, and he stuck by Spurs who had stuck by him
..
Logged


Online The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27862 on: May 10, 2022, 12:39:42 pm »
The weird thing with Son is that no one has come in for him, even though hes Spurs best player all the attention is on Kane. A heavyweight european giant shouldve been all over Son, better off having him to Neymar Messi or Ronaldo these days.

Wonder how Kane is feeling now, Haaland is off to City, Kane's only move now is to Man utd, who has as much chance of winning trophies as Spurs.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27863 on: May 10, 2022, 12:42:09 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on May 10, 2022, 12:39:42 pm
The weird thing with Son is that no one has come in for him, even though hes Spurs best player all the attention is on Kane. A heavyweight european giant shouldve been all over Son, better off having him to Neymar Messi or Ronaldo these days.


I find this completely mad too. I think you can make a decent argument that Son would have been deserving of a place in almost any team in Europe over the years, and I include us in that [i'm not saying he's better than what we have/have had but he's seriously good and a natural fit for a klopp side]. I guess people just can't stand the idea of dealing with Levy.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27864 on: May 10, 2022, 12:44:00 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on May 10, 2022, 12:39:42 pm
The weird thing with Son is that no one has come in for him, even though hes Spurs best player all the attention is on Kane. A heavyweight european giant shouldve been all over Son, better off having him to Neymar Messi or Ronaldo these days.
As said above I think Son has made it clear that he will stay at Spurs, stick with them, as they took the chance on him. I'm sure there are enquiries but his agent probably makes it clear that it ain't gonna hapen at the moment.

Quote
Wonder how Kane is feeling now, Haaland is off to City, Kane's only move now is to Man utd, who has as much chance of winning trophies as Spurs.
He probably says 'Brother? What brother? I have no brother!'
Logged

Jurgen Klopp


Jurgen Klopp

Offline stewil007

  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27865 on: May 10, 2022, 12:47:41 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on May 10, 2022, 12:39:42 pm


Wonder how Kane is feeling now, Haaland is off to City, Kane's only move now is to Man utd, who has as much chance of winning trophies as Spurs.

So earn twice as much with the same outcome.....no brainer isnt it?
Logged

Offline Morgana

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27866 on: May 10, 2022, 03:25:50 pm »
Not sure what the press conference journos are getting out of keeping the fires stoked, asking Conte about Klopp's comments days later. Klopp already addressed what he said and said he shouldn't have said it; it was a post-disappointment outburst, nothing more. And those buffoons over at Sly Sports just can't let sleeping dogs lie, can they?
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27867 on: May 10, 2022, 04:28:17 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on May 10, 2022, 03:25:50 pm
Not sure what the press conference journos are getting out of keeping the fires stoked, asking Conte about Klopp's comments days later. Klopp already addressed what he said and said he shouldn't have said it; it was a post-disappointment outburst, nothing more. And those buffoons over at Sly Sports just can't let sleeping dogs lie, can they?

Liverpool= Clicks/Views.

Logged

Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27868 on: May 10, 2022, 05:09:34 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on May 10, 2022, 09:35:40 am
I think the Korean conscription thing played a role.  Spurs rolled the dice, at a time when Son seriously might have had to go serve a couple of years in the army. But Olympics happened, saved Son from this duty, and he stuck by Spurs who had stuck by him
..

Yeah likely does, but at what point does a player say I've repaid the debt? He's 30 in July, and gave Spurs 7 years of his career. He's going to leave Spurs when he retires without a trophy to his name.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27869 on: May 10, 2022, 05:59:20 pm »
I agree it's a shame that Son is wasting away at Lads it's Tottenham. I know many here think he's snide with a smile and stuff like that but I think he's terrifric and would love him at LFC.

Think a lot of sides looked at him but only Spurs took on the potential risk of his military service so they get to keep him, it seems.
Logged

Jurgen Klopp


Jurgen Klopp

Offline PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27870 on: May 10, 2022, 11:41:57 pm »
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27871 on: Yesterday at 12:31:16 pm »
With Arsenal predictably winning last night the time-wasting and desperately clinging on for a point by Spurs against us looks even more stupid now.

They're four points behind Arsenal with three games to go.  Even if they beat Arsenal they're still a point behind with two games to go.  That point at Anfield may yet prove valuable but being four or five points back right now doesn't seem to make much difference.  If they had gone for it and won though then top four would still be in their own hands.

Conte just can't help being Conte, I suppose.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,157
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27872 on: Yesterday at 12:55:27 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:31:16 pm
With Arsenal predictably winning last night the time-wasting and desperately clinging on for a point by Spurs against us looks even more stupid now.

They're four points behind Arsenal with three games to go.  Even if they beat Arsenal they're still a point behind with two games to go.  That point at Anfield may yet prove valuable but being four or five points back right now doesn't seem to make much difference.  If they had gone for it and won though then top four would still be in their own hands.

Conte just can't help being Conte, I suppose.

Arsenal will fuck it up vs Newcastle or Everton.
Logged

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 615
  • ******
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27873 on: Yesterday at 07:45:07 pm »
Looks like Harry Kane's hand written transfer request to Daniel Levy from last summer has been leaked to the BBC:

Spoiler
[close]
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27874 on: Yesterday at 08:26:20 pm »
Tierney really likes Spurs doesn't he, loves giving them helping hands in the Cheese Dome.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline ShrewKop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27875 on: Yesterday at 09:20:18 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:26:20 pm
Tierney really likes Spurs doesn't he, loves giving them helping hands in the Cheese Dome.

I've just seen the penalty Tierney has given. The level of hypocrisy is almost funny at this point for what a ref will give some clubs over others.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27876 on: Yesterday at 09:31:12 pm »
Quote from: ShrewKop on Yesterday at 09:20:18 pm
I've just seen the penalty Tierney has given. The level of hypocrisy is almost funny at this point for what a ref will give some clubs over others.
not worth of a pen, that's for sure. our forwards could have the same done to them in every game from now till the year 2525 and we'd never get a pen for it.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,742
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27877 on: Today at 02:27:37 am »
Conte the serial complaining talian had this to say about Arteta

"He complains a lot," the Italian said of Arteta. "He has to focus more on his team. He has to focus more on his work.

"He has to continue to work because he's a very good [coach]. To hear someone complain all the time is not so good.

"At Liverpool [on Saturday] do you hear me complain about Fabinho and all the fouls? No. He can take my advice if he wants, but if not I don't care.

"I listen and he complains a lot. I think that he has to be more focused on his team and not to complain because he has just started his work. He has to be calm and try to continue to work. To listen to a coach complain a lot of the time is not good."
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,849
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27878 on: Today at 02:32:11 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:27:37 am
Conte the serial complaining talian had this to say about Arteta

"He complains a lot," the Italian said of Arteta. "He has to focus more on his team. He has to focus more on his work.

"He has to continue to work because he's a very good [coach]. To hear someone complain all the time is not so good.

"At Liverpool [on Saturday] do you hear me complain about Fabinho and all the fouls? No. He can take my advice if he wants, but if not I don't care.

"I listen and he complains a lot. I think that he has to be more focused on his team and not to complain because he has just started his work. He has to be calm and try to continue to work. To listen to a coach complain a lot of the time is not good."

The irony of this.

All Conte seems to do is talk about other managers these days. Maybe he needs to focus more on his work and his own team.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
