Hate Spurs, Mickey Mouse, Bridesmaid's club but, I thought they were good value for their point on Saturday. We failed to trouble them in the first 10 or 15 when the press was relentless and we reverted back to empty stadium/no defender tactics of crossing balls to be headed away for the entire second half.



Spurs are what they are and Conte is what he is. We knew that and, to be honest, our insane schedule probably caught up to us. It was always gonna be a banana skin and we stumbled. I'd rather it look that way then what happened in 18/19 to be honest. Sitting in my seat at Anfield that day was devastating. Madrid made up for it so, hopefully Paris will this year.