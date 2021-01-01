« previous next »
Author Topic: Spurs: fucking useless  (Read 2153236 times)

Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27840 on: Today at 11:14:27 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:36:02 pm
Dont know who your quoting but whats the problem with giving kudos to opponents - we cant be that deep in the bantz era that thats now an issue can we?

They played well last night.

They played well and could have won actually, the Hoeberg incident at the end.

There are only two teams in the league who try and go 'toe to toe' with Liverpool and that's Chelsea and City. 2-2 the score of choice there, with Chelsea losing one cup final (another to follow hopefully) and City getting dumped out a semi themselves too.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27841 on: Today at 11:19:39 am »
Hate Spurs, Mickey Mouse, Bridesmaid's club but, I thought they were good value for their point on Saturday. We failed to trouble them in the first 10 or 15 when the press was relentless and we reverted back to empty stadium/no defender tactics of crossing balls to be headed away for the entire second half.

Spurs are what they are and Conte is what he is. We knew that and, to be honest, our insane schedule probably caught up to us. It was always gonna be a banana skin and we stumbled. I'd rather it look that way then what happened in 18/19 to be honest. Sitting in my seat at Anfield that day was devastating. Madrid made up for it so, hopefully Paris will this year.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27842 on: Today at 11:26:11 am »
Good effort from their official account.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27843 on: Today at 11:34:43 am »
I'd rather Arsenal get 4th than these.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27844 on: Today at 02:04:22 pm »
Fair play to their Supporter's Trust for this statement: https://www.thstofficial.com/thst-news/chanting-at-anfield-thst-comment
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27845 on: Today at 02:07:16 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 02:04:22 pm
Fair play to their Supporter's Trust for this statement: https://www.thstofficial.com/thst-news/chanting-at-anfield-thst-comment
Well done to them. It's about time the moron's were called out.

I groaned when they trotted that tired old brainless nonsense the other night.  :duh
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27846 on: Today at 04:44:15 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:07:16 pm
Well done to them. It's about time the moron's were called out.

I groaned when they trotted that tired old brainless nonsense the other night.  :duh

Just reading through some of the Twitter replies to the statement (I know, I know, what did I expect?) and theres a lot of its only banter merchants knocking about sadly.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27847 on: Today at 05:09:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:44:15 pm
Just reading through some of the Twitter replies to the statement (I know, I know, what did I expect?) and theres a lot of its only banter merchants knocking about sadly.
That fucking word needs expunging from the dictionary. It's a dickheads charter.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27848 on: Today at 06:26:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:44:15 pm
Just reading through some of the Twitter replies to the statement (I know, I know, what did I expect?) and theres a lot of its only banter merchants knocking about sadly.
Reading the comments is always a schoolboy error, but they do entice you in, don't they.

"Banter". The cover-all term for all manner of brainless gobshitery.

I remember the days when racism, xenophobia and homophobia were "just banter" too.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27849 on: Today at 07:52:54 pm »


Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27850 on: Today at 09:10:14 pm »
I wouldn't mind if they get in to top four at Chelsea's expense.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27851 on: Today at 10:13:55 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 02:04:22 pm
Fair play to their Supporter's Trust for this statement: https://www.thstofficial.com/thst-news/chanting-at-anfield-thst-comment
Only just seen this, well done to Spurs.
