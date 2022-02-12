« previous next »
Author Topic: Spurs: fucking useless  (Read 2151159 times)

Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27800 on: Yesterday at 11:09:39 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:57:04 am
We have do agree to disagree. Having an utter shite defence didn't stop you beating City, it's the advantage teams like yourselves have when you are only in one competition. Our energy levels apart from the opening half were a lot less than normal. Had you got another goal it could have had a more demoralising affect on us with regards to that.

But they didn't go for it against City either, they played the exact same way.  Was just how the cards fell.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27801 on: Yesterday at 11:12:44 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:57:04 am
We have do agree to disagree. Having an utter shite defence didn't stop you beating City, it's the advantage teams like yourselves have when you are only in one competition. Our energy levels apart from the opening half were a lot less than normal. Had you got another goal it could have had a more demoralising affect on us with regards to that.

Yeah but like I said, we used exactly the same tactics against City. We sat back, defended as a team and countered them when we could. We had 29% possession at the Etihad. 6% less than last night.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27802 on: Yesterday at 11:14:41 am »
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 10:47:41 am
And if VVD had taken his chance in the first half things would have been very different. It's no good LFC being salty about Spurs, this draw is on Liverpool for not taking/finishing chances. Fair play to Spurs, to be honest.

100% this. And yes while Spurs were slightly negative and did a bit of timewasting, this was nothing on the level of a Mourinho team or nothing in the same league as what City endured in Madrid. No problem with Spurs for me.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27803 on: Yesterday at 11:38:08 am »
I understand people are upset for not winning last night, but blamming their tactics is a bit pathetic and 'small time' (to use a favourite term from here).

The shite officlas allow them to dive/play act etc.
« Reply #27804 on: Yesterday at 11:51:38 am »
I guess it all depends on whether you think that a draw was a good result for Spurs at this stage of the season. In their position I would have been shouting at the TV to be more attacking in the last 10- 15 mins to try and go for the win, as a win for Arsenal today would mean that Spurs would have to win against Arsenal and then still hope for Arsenal to drop points (and win their remaining games). They didn't have to go all out attacking and leave themselves exposed at the back, they could have stayed with a 5-2-3 formation and looked to exploit the fact that we basically had 4 forwards and our FBs playing as wingers.  Instead they made nothing but negative substitutions and continued to time waste and were clearly happy with the draw.

If they end up qualifying for the CL on GD then it will have been a great result, but if they finish 1 or 2 points behind then it was a bad decision.  We'll have to wait and see.

I'm also sick and tired of pundits describing it as a tactical masterclass. Most people of this forum could have predicted exactly how Spurs would play, and putting 9 or 10 players behind the ball in a low block and looking to hit on the break is hardly some kind of amazing tactical leap forward.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27805 on: Yesterday at 01:09:20 pm »
"fair play to spurs"

Christ almighty.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27806 on: Yesterday at 01:36:02 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 01:09:20 pm
"fair play to spurs"

Christ almighty.

Dont know who your quoting but whats the problem with giving kudos to opponents - we cant be that deep in the bantz era that thats now an issue can we?

They played well last night.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27807 on: Yesterday at 01:40:22 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:36:02 pm
Dont know who your quoting but whats the problem with giving kudos to opponents - we cant be that deep in the bantz era that thats now an issue can we?

They played well last night.
They defended well and hoofed the ball upfield well enough I guess.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27808 on: Yesterday at 01:44:15 pm »
They needed to win and yet time wasted and did the cramp feign injury nonsense, a point makes no difference to them they still need to beat Arsenal at home and its now out of there hands. Stoke did the same and they needed to win to stay up and took a point, madness, its like they cant change from an auto pilot, safe to say the cheese room will be open on Thursday nights.     
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27809 on: Yesterday at 01:46:22 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 01:40:22 pm
They defended well and hoofed the ball upfield well enough I guess.

Okay .. I mean they gave up almost zero clear chances (whose defended us better this season?) and couldve won it in the last 15. Hard to do much better at anfield given the talent gap between the teams


Fandom is pretty weird sometimes yeah we could only draw vs you but also you were shit.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27810 on: Yesterday at 01:47:54 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:46:22 pm
Okay .. I mean they gave up almost zero clear chances (whose defended us better this season?) and couldve won it in the last 15. Hard to do much better at anfield given the talent gap between the teams


Fandom is pretty weird sometimes yeah we could only draw vs you but also you were shit.
They did nothing more than Big Sams teams. Sometimes it works , sometimes it doesnt.
« Reply #27811 on: Yesterday at 02:06:34 pm »
1 Arsenal and move 4 points clear.

Does make you wonder why Spurs came for a point yesterday.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27812 on: Yesterday at 02:14:41 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:46:22 pm
Okay .. I mean they gave up almost zero clear chances (whose defended us better this season?) and couldve won it in the last 15. Hard to do much better at anfield given the talent gap between the teams


Fandom is pretty weird sometimes yeah we could only draw vs you but also you were shit.

They had no game in a week, with five days preparation time on us after a tough Euro semi-final. Had we scored early when they couldn't break out of their own area it would have been a different game. Not scoring early at Anfield is always a challenge, as the longer it goes on the crowd become more frustrated.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27813 on: Yesterday at 02:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 02:06:34 pm
1 Arsenal and move 4 points clear.

Does make you wonder why Spurs came for a point yesterday.
Because its better than the probable alternative. Plus, beat Arsenal on thursday and its back to a single point. And Arsenal have the tougher final two fixtures.

Thank fuck City never felt the need to go all in on either Kane or Som
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27814 on: Yesterday at 02:29:32 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Yesterday at 02:19:08 pm
Because its better than the probable alternative. Plus, beat Arsenal on thursday and its back to a single point. And Arsenal have the tougher final two fixtures.

Thank fuck City never felt the need to go all in on either Kane or Som

I don't think Arsenal do have the tougher fixtures. Newcastle and Everton?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27815 on: Yesterday at 02:31:14 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 02:29:32 pm
I don't think Arsenal do have the tougher fixtures. Newcastle and Everton?

Yeah that's much tougher than Spurs having Burnley at home and then away to Norwich.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27816 on: Yesterday at 02:40:59 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:31:14 pm
Yeah that's much tougher than Spurs having Burnley at home and then away to Norwich.

Both sets of fixtures are winnable.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27817 on: Yesterday at 02:46:12 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 02:40:59 pm
Both sets of fixtures are winnable.

Sure, but Arsenal's are tougher.  Anyway, it's all for nowt unless Spurs actually win the NLD.  It all hinges on that.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27818 on: Yesterday at 02:52:42 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 02:06:34 pm
1 Arsenal and move 4 points clear.

Does make you wonder why Spurs came for a point yesterday.

Because they didn't have the balls to have a go at us, like they did against Man City at the Emptyhad. A draw against Arsenal on Thursday, and they are out of the top 4 race, the useless pricks ...
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27819 on: Yesterday at 02:54:21 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:46:12 pm
Sure, but Arsenal's are tougher.  Anyway, it's all for nowt unless Spurs actually win the NLD.  It all hinges on that.

Yes, if Arsenal win today and on Thursday its pretty much over for Spurs for a top four finish.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27820 on: Yesterday at 02:56:35 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:36:02 pm
Dont know who your quoting but whats the problem with giving kudos to opponents - we cant be that deep in the bantz era that thats now an issue can we?

They played well last night.

Anyone. Give a team credit by all accounts, but it seems so go so far the other way to illustrate they are "anti bantz".

Spurs came for a point and that's exactly what they got.

I thought we looked lethargic and a little slow at times last night. Mo doesn't look right. But let's not build Spurs up into something they aren't. That was appalling from them last night.

Its not like they are Shrewsbury coming up against us. They are a team of internationals with a top manager going for fourth.

I'm made up Arsenal are battering Leeds, and I have no love for that Lego headed knock off Guardiola
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27821 on: Yesterday at 03:00:19 pm »
I want Leeds to get something. Theyre in a relegation battle with Everton.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27822 on: Yesterday at 03:01:14 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 03:00:19 pm
I want Leeds to get something. Theyre in a relegation battle with Everton.

Everton are not going down sadly.
« Reply #27823 on: Yesterday at 03:03:30 pm »
Whether it is loyalty or not, Son has wasted his career at this shower of shite
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27824 on: Yesterday at 03:04:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:03:30 pm
Whether it is loyalty or not, Son has wasted his career at this shower of shite

Could argue Kane as well, the diving meff
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27825 on: Yesterday at 03:07:56 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Yesterday at 02:19:08 pm
Because its better than the probable alternative. Plus, beat Arsenal on thursday and its back to a single point. And Arsenal have the tougher final two fixtures.

Thank fuck City never felt the need to go all in on either Kane or Som

Yes but lose last night the gap is two points, still means Arsenal must drop points, a point last night does not alter that fact, now with no win its not in there hands the diffrerence between a point and no point was very small and its crazy they did not roll the dice with ten to go you could see it in Klopp's face. It will cost them.   
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27826 on: Yesterday at 03:53:22 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 02:14:41 pm
They had no game in a week, with five days preparation time on us after a tough Euro semi-final. Had we scored early when they couldn't break out of their own area it would have been a different game. Not scoring early at Anfield is always a challenge, as the longer it goes on the crowd become more frustrated.

None of this changes whether they did well or not
Theyre clearly a worse side than us and we played a pretty even game. They limited us to less clear chances than any other team in the league (from memory) and carried a bit of a threat
There was nothing unlucky or unfair about the result so they did well  - its fine for the opposition to do well theyre trying too and thats what makes the volume of games we win so remarkable
« Reply #27827 on: Yesterday at 04:05:09 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:36:02 pm
Dont know who your quoting but whats the problem with giving kudos to opponents - we cant be that deep in the bantz era that thats now an issue can we?

They played well last night.

Agree

But Im not sure about taking the ball into the corner on 82 mins at 1-1 and timewasting by play acting etc

Theyre 4pts behind 4th now with 3 games left
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27828 on: Yesterday at 04:06:46 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Yesterday at 03:07:56 pm
Yes but lose last night the gap is two points, still means Arsenal must drop points, a point last night does not alter that fact, now with no win its not in there hands the diffrerence between a point and no point was very small and its crazy they did not roll the dice with ten to go you could see it in Klopp's face. It will cost them.   
Fair play to them though. Absolute shit bags. Gang of Tories too
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27829 on: Yesterday at 04:19:39 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 04:05:09 pm
Agree

But Im not sure about taking the ball into the corner on 82 mins at 1-1 and timewasting by play acting etc

Theyre 4pts behind 4th now with 3 games left

This. I even defended them taking off Sessegnon for a CB as I said they will only have success on the counter anyway. But the timewasting in a game they needed to win and then the Winks sub as well was when I said nah, this is just stupid.

Now they are relying on Newcastle or Everton (who are similar level team to Burnley who they play), as well as beating Arsenal. Hope Arsenal do them and it's over like that.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27830 on: Yesterday at 05:08:46 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 03:53:22 pm
None of this changes whether they did well or not
Theyre clearly a worse side than us and we played a pretty even game. They limited us to less clear chances than any other team in the league (from memory) and carried a bit of a threat
There was nothing unlucky or unfair about the result so they did well  - its fine for the opposition to do well theyre trying too and thats what makes the volume of games we win so remarkable


Well put Jack. I thought they had a game plan, stuck to it and did it well.

Time will tell if it was a valuable point gained by them or if, in the final reckoning, they should have been more ambitious.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27831 on: Yesterday at 05:21:24 pm »
I think the point is that it was a free hit as it is a very unlikely combination of results that would mean getting a draw yesterday was helpful to Spurs, but the players may not have known the mathematical permutations. Either way its a great point psychologically, not getting beat at Anfield will mean they go into our game with confidence. Still we could lose that and still its in our own hands so cant complain.
The draw yesterday certainly hurt Liverpool more than it helped spurs .
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27832 on: Yesterday at 05:57:10 pm »
Spurs did well and we need to find a way to deal better with what they do.  That is 2 games against Conte where they have out chanced us
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27833 on: Yesterday at 05:59:53 pm »
Conte has only lost 1 of 6 against us. Another day and they actually get all 3 points. Don't get Jill's or anybody else's complaints about how they played considering that it was our own good play that kept them so hemmed in but they still carried a threat and had the best chance of the game. In the end they did exactly what we thought they were going to do and we couldn't deal with it well enough to also create good chances ourselves. That's the story of the game.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27834 on: Yesterday at 06:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:38:08 am
I understand people are upset for not winning last night, but blamming their tactics is a bit pathetic and 'small time' (to use a favourite term from here).

The shite officlas allow them to dive/play act etc.

Don't think everyone is negative about them just because they defended - to me, it's more because it's annoying that they defended for their lives when a draw wasn't necessarily a brilliant result for them either.
And even if you can credit them for defending well, which they did, I think it's also fair to say that low-block/counter attack seems to be all they're any good at doing. Which is part of the reason why I don't want to see them getting 4th place and don't think they deserve it.

Edit - And of course, mostly I don't want to see them get 4th because I think half their players are c*nts.
« Reply #27835 on: Yesterday at 06:33:21 pm »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Yesterday at 11:12:44 am
Yeah but like I said, we used exactly the same tactics against City. We sat back, defended as a team and countered them when we could. We had 29% possession at the Etihad. 6% less than last night.

You're the only team to beat them twice, so i can't complain. We dropped silly points elsewhere. Also they won some points (Everton, Wolves) thanks to shite referees. Meh, fuck it, the league is gone.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27836 on: Yesterday at 06:37:17 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:59:53 pm
Conte has only lost 1 of 6 against us. Another day and they actually get all 3 points. Don't get Jill's or anybody else's complaints about how they played considering that it was our own good play that kept them so hemmed in but they still carried a threat and had the best chance of the game. In the end they did exactly what we thought they were going to do and we couldn't deal with it well enough to also create good chances ourselves. That's the story of the game.

They way they play against City and us is the only way they can (or hope)  get points in those games. They can't do that against the majority of the rest in the league and when they have to take control of a game other teams do to them what they do to us. I don't think (and hope) they will ever win anything with their chopping and changing system.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27837 on: Today at 04:31:14 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:59:53 pm
Conte has only lost 1 of 6 against us. Another day and they actually get all 3 points. Don't get Jill's or anybody else's complaints about how they played considering that it was our own good play that kept them so hemmed in but they still carried a threat and had the best chance of the game. In the end they did exactly what we thought they were going to do and we couldn't deal with it well enough to also create good chances ourselves. That's the story of the game.

I think there is a lot of bitterness in there. Nobody hates Spurs than me but the fact is that they had a game plan, executed it pretty well and it was a good result. We actually did well ourselves and limited the counter attacking bit of their game plan.

I reckon they get fourth. Arsenal will fuck it up against Newcastle or Everton.
