I guess it all depends on whether you think that a draw was a good result for Spurs at this stage of the season. In their position I would have been shouting at the TV to be more attacking in the last 10- 15 mins to try and go for the win, as a win for Arsenal today would mean that Spurs would have to win against Arsenal and then still hope for Arsenal to drop points (and win their remaining games). They didn't have to go all out attacking and leave themselves exposed at the back, they could have stayed with a 5-2-3 formation and looked to exploit the fact that we basically had 4 forwards and our FBs playing as wingers. Instead they made nothing but negative substitutions and continued to time waste and were clearly happy with the draw.



If they end up qualifying for the CL on GD then it will have been a great result, but if they finish 1 or 2 points behind then it was a bad decision. We'll have to wait and see.



I'm also sick and tired of pundits describing it as a tactical masterclass. Most people of this forum could have predicted exactly how Spurs would play, and putting 9 or 10 players behind the ball in a low block and looking to hit on the break is hardly some kind of amazing tactical leap forward.