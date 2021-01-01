« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 691 692 693 694 695 [696]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spurs: fucking useless  (Read 2148199 times)

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,137
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27800 on: Today at 11:09:39 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:57:04 am
We have do agree to disagree. Having an utter shite defence didn't stop you beating City, it's the advantage teams like yourselves have when you are only in one competition. Our energy levels apart from the opening half were a lot less than normal. Had you got another goal it could have had a more demoralising affect on us with regards to that.

But they didn't go for it against City either, they played the exact same way.  Was just how the cards fell.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Tommy_W

  • Jol-ly. Constipated.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,440
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27801 on: Today at 11:12:44 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:57:04 am
We have do agree to disagree. Having an utter shite defence didn't stop you beating City, it's the advantage teams like yourselves have when you are only in one competition. Our energy levels apart from the opening half were a lot less than normal. Had you got another goal it could have had a more demoralising affect on us with regards to that.

Yeah but like I said, we used exactly the same tactics against City. We sat back, defended as a team and countered them when we could. We had 29% possession at the Etihad.
Logged

Online kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #27802 on: Today at 11:14:41 am »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 10:47:41 am
And if VVD had taken his chance in the first half things would have been very different. It's no good LFC being salty about Spurs, this draw is on Liverpool for not taking/finishing chances. Fair play to Spurs, to be honest.

100% this. And yes while Spurs were slightly negative and did a bit of timewasting, this was nothing on the level of a Mourinho team or nothing in the same league as what City endured in Madrid. No problem with Spurs for me.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 691 692 693 694 695 [696]   Go Up
« previous next »
 