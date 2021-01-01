We have do agree to disagree. Having an utter shite defence didn't stop you beating City, it's the advantage teams like yourselves have when you are only in one competition. Our energy levels apart from the opening half were a lot less than normal. Had you got another goal it could have had a more demoralising affect on us with regards to that.
Yeah but like I said, we used exactly the same tactics against City. We sat back, defended as a team and countered them when we could. We had 29% possession at the Etihad.