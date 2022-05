To be fair, their tactics almost won it for them, at the end.

As they did against City.



If they had flat out attacked, they would have lost.

They did the best with what they've got, so respect for that.



Just wish we had been smarter with set pieces, was our best bet.



I never expected them to go toe to toe with us. But I didn't expect them to got that full-on parking the bus either. Son, the most prolific scorer in the league in recent months, was playing as a second left back for most of it. It was Mourinho spurs with maybe a fraction more buy-in from the players. They defended very well, absolutely no doubt, but I don't really feel like hailing them for anything. The shit they pulled tonight would simply not be any use against anyone but us and City, and the limitations of using this as your MO are shown in them being 5th.