Conte. what a fukking drama queen. now it's all hugs-n-kisses"I spoke to Daniel Levy," said Conte, speaking before his side's game at Leeds United at 1230 GMT on Saturday."Our chairman knows very well that I'm here to help the club in every moment."He added: "I will do that until the end.* He shows me great consideration every day and for this reason, I'm committed for this club much more because I know the consideration for me is very high."*"Please god let that be soon", he didn't say out loud.