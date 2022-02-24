« previous next »
Author Topic: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.  (Read 2097516 times)

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27640 on: February 24, 2022, 10:56:19 am »
Offline Valore

  • Why Don't You Come On Over
  • Help Rafa, help us. Help Rafa... Help Us...
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27641 on: February 24, 2022, 10:56:42 am »
As always whenever Spurs do this, I get annoyed that Levy somehow conned Son into a new contract recently, because he's the type of player I'd love to see at our club.
They beat better teams on the way, won in circumstances when other teams would have surrendered, were given the last rites and pronounced dead at the scene, before grabbing the attendant by the throat on the slab in the morgue, making everyone jump.

- Martin Samuel, after we beat Arsenal 4-2 in the second leg of the CL QF 2007-200

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27642 on: February 24, 2022, 10:59:11 am »
Quote from: Valore on February 24, 2022, 10:56:42 am
As always whenever Spurs do this, I get annoyed that Levy somehow conned Son into a new contract recently, because he's the type of player I'd love to see at our club.

Son has signed more than one new contract there I think, its just the club he wants to be at, reckon he knows the deal, and isnt being conned! Sometimes a player is just genuinely settled and happy at a club.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27643 on: February 24, 2022, 11:03:19 am »
This is just how Conte acts, he seemed on the brink of going after every match at Inter for 2 years. Even when they were about to win the league.

Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27644 on: February 24, 2022, 11:08:58 am »
Quote from: Elzar on February 24, 2022, 11:03:19 am
This is just how Conte acts, he seemed on the brink of going after every match at Inter for 2 years. Even when they were about to win the league.
At Inter, his complaints did actually get him the players he wanted and more money - still then it wasn't enough. Unless Levy agrees to sanction something like £200m of spending in the summer (without selling Kane) then he'll forever moan his bag off.

He's a great coach but has played this act out ever since he left Juve now.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27645 on: February 24, 2022, 11:11:16 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 24, 2022, 11:08:58 am
At Inter, his complaints did actually get him the players he wanted and more money - still then it wasn't enough. Unless Levy agrees to sanction something like £200m of spending in the summer (without selling Kane) then he'll forever moan his bag off.

He's a great coach but has played this act out ever since he left Juve now.

He'll still moan. If he gets a squad of £80 million players, all his first choice, he'd moan about something still.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline elsewhere

Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27646 on: February 24, 2022, 11:20:00 am »
Conte is shooting his own feet and killing his chances of getting a top club job. No board wants to deal with his whining, moaning and garbage demands.
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27647 on: February 24, 2022, 12:24:43 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on February 24, 2022, 11:20:00 am
Conte is shooting his own feet and killing his chances of getting a top club job. No board wants to deal with his whining, moaning and garbage demands.

they will though.

Hell get another top job, the guy wins stuff (so long as he has a great team and lots of money  ;D ). 
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27648 on: February 24, 2022, 01:54:51 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on February 24, 2022, 01:35:32 am
Weren't these linked with Gattuso at one point? Would be a perfect fit because at least he knows Spurs inside out...


Quote from: elsewhere on February 24, 2022, 07:22:21 am
;D that was possibly best press conference ever

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sG1IH1vCvko

 :lmao

Glorious, it was...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27649 on: February 24, 2022, 01:58:28 pm »
Quote from: jillc on February 24, 2022, 06:36:05 am
So, why take the job in the first place? Managers know what Levy is like or they should do by now.
Ego I suppose.

A huge mistake really
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27650 on: February 24, 2022, 03:51:44 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on February 24, 2022, 01:54:51 pm
:lmao

Glorious, it was...

funniest scene of Godfather ;D
Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27651 on: February 24, 2022, 10:57:50 pm »
Lmao the Conte has seen Diaz rip it up and lost his mind at Levy for fucking the deal up
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline SamLad

Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27652 on: February 25, 2022, 09:37:58 pm »
Conte.  what a fukking drama queen.  now it's all hugs-n-kisses :)

"I spoke to Daniel Levy," said Conte, speaking before his side's game at Leeds United at 1230 GMT on Saturday.

"Our chairman knows very well that I'm here to help the club in every moment."

He added: "I will do that until the end.* He shows me great consideration every day and for this reason, I'm committed for this club much more because I know the consideration for me is very high."


*"Please god let that be soon", he didn't say out loud.
Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27653 on: February 25, 2022, 10:08:46 pm »
All the Spurs reporters are seemingly in agreement he'll just finish the season and that will be it.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27654 on: February 25, 2022, 11:29:15 pm »
Give it Timmeh?
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA UKRAINI

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27655 on: February 26, 2022, 02:11:00 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on February 25, 2022, 10:08:46 pm
All the Spurs reporters are seemingly in agreement he'll just finish the season and that will be it.

He'll hop. skip, jump over to the Red mancs and ruin them further then?
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27656 on: February 26, 2022, 06:34:39 am »
Hes adapting Conte , he basically said that he hates losing, but hes getting used it.
Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27657 on: February 26, 2022, 10:51:55 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on February 25, 2022, 10:08:46 pm
All the Spurs reporters are seemingly in agreement he'll just finish the season and that will be it.

Would the Man U board go for Conte over Potch?
Is Conte better with the sort of warchest they have available. You'd think he'd manage to keep them top 4 and go deep in the Europa league with them.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline dimitri

Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27658 on: February 26, 2022, 11:18:23 am »
Love the title - "Timmy Tithead"
 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27659 on: Yesterday at 10:27:34 pm »
Another trophyless season  :'(
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27660 on: Yesterday at 10:31:45 pm »
Maybe Harry Kane should try another sport.
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27661 on: Yesterday at 10:33:01 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:27:34 pm
Another trophyless season  :'(

Trophyless Timmy Tithead Tardily Tarries Tranquilly...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27662 on: Yesterday at 10:34:16 pm »
Conte will probably fly straight back to Italy after the game if his comments from last week are anything to go by.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline SamLad

Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27663 on: Yesterday at 10:35:43 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 10:34:16 pm
Conte will probably fly straight back to Italy after the game if his comments from last week are anything to go by.
he's gonna get asked about it every time they lose, so he might as well.  :)
Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27664 on: Yesterday at 10:37:06 pm »
Whats that then? 2 League Cups in 30 years?  Go back another 10 years and its just a solitary FA Cup to add to those league cups. 

Thats pathetic.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27665 on: Yesterday at 10:39:01 pm »
Can someone tell me and how why they were invited to the European Super League in the first place?

Why should we be sitting on the same table as these peasants?
Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27666 on: Yesterday at 10:39:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:39:01 pm
Can someone tell me and how why they were invited to the European Super League in the first place?

Why should we be sitting on the same table as these peasants?

Bringing the cheese...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27667 on: Yesterday at 10:43:45 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on February 26, 2022, 10:51:55 am
Would the Man U board go for Conte over Potch?
Is Conte better with the sort of warchest they have available. You'd think he'd manage to keep them top 4 and go deep in the Europa league with them.

No, as Poch won't rock the boat like Conte would. With that said Conte is definitely a better manager than Poch so it would work out for us regardless.
Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27668 on: Today at 12:17:18 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 10:39:40 pm
Bringing the cheese...

Raphael Honigstein's book captures the essence of Daniel Levy's tenure with the Drury Lane Fan Dancers
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27669 on: Today at 12:19:02 am »
14 years without a trophy, but they can now concentrate on getting CL. They got the manager to guarantee it.
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: Spurs: get Captain Timmy Tithead back.
« Reply #27670 on: Today at 01:05:39 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:39:01 pm
Can someone tell me and how why they were invited to the European Super League in the first place?

Why should we be sitting on the same table as these peasants?
Because Levy would have had a moan about it.
