Club's got a gag order on him speaking to the Italian media.Levy stuffed him, to be honest- surprise, surprise. He was quite livid in that "interview" but toned it down. Before he signed, it was widely reported that he wanted "assurances" and that his conditions were "key signings" and possibly as early as January.Whaddyaknow- Levy just being Levy, he saved some more, while "investing in the future" some more.I hope someone like Rafa don't go there. It's going to be one of his toughest fights. Oil+Fire. War on top of War.Conte wasn't even consulted it appears. Seems he knows little of the two signings.I think Conte was prolly aware of Spurs' policy, but thought he could negotiate at least his wants with Levy and see them honored. If he got his signings, he could build youth around that, but as I remarked a few times before, it seems Levy does the scouting and negotiations all on his lonesome. A one-man show, mom-n-pop style!He's just another Kenwright/Mike Ashley.