That period was a good lesson for us and I hope never to see us being turned down by players over Harry Redknapp.



This is why it was so important that we keep sustaining our success. Until Diaz, we have been drip fed with Thiago and Konate last 2 summers. While we did not need an complete overhaul, every year we delay a refresh will put more burden to overhaul our squad in latter years. Hope FSG follow up with more signings in the summer.



To me, sustaining our success is ultimately what happens on the pitch so whether we sign big name players or not, or whether they come through the Academy I don't really care as long as we're successful on the pitch. Klopp seems to be happy with things generally (a lot more than some of our fans) so to me, it's all good at the moment.