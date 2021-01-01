« previous next »
Wait didnt levy used to do this to us all the time where we used to bid for players and hed just come in last min and swoop in. sigurdsson and Dempsey spring to mind. Both ended up being shite for them anyway but yeah, hes used to doing the exact same the twat  :wave
That period was a good lesson for us and I hope never to see us being turned down by players over Harry Redknapp.

This is why it was so important that we keep sustaining our success. Until Diaz, we have been drip fed with Thiago and Konate last 2 summers. While we did not need an complete overhaul, every year we delay a refresh will put more burden to overhaul our squad in latter years. Hope FSG follow up with more signings in the summer.

To me, sustaining our success is ultimately what happens on the pitch so whether we sign big name players or not, or whether they come through the Academy I don't really care as long as we're successful on the pitch. Klopp seems to be happy with things generally (a lot more than some of our fans) so to me, it's all good at the moment.
Wait didnt levy used to do this to us all the time where we used to bid for players and hed just come in last min and swoop in. sigurdsson and Dempsey spring to mind. Both ended up being shite for them anyway but yeah, hes used to doing the exact same the twat  :wave
It was a standing joke for a long time that Spurs' transfer strategy was to see who Liverpool were interested in, then go after him.

Their whinging just now is hilarious.
I don't understand why are they complaining. Of course that a player will choose us over them. They are a pretty small club compared to us ...
I don't understand why are they complaining. Of course that a player will choose us over them. They are a pretty small club compared to us ...
but they do have a well-developed sense of mediocrity.
What does it even mean, a "period of hostility"?



They're going to deny us the cheese!
They're going to deny us the cheese!
And the away end when we play them won't have those pints of beer that fill up from the bottom of the glass.

Passive aggressive twats.  :no
They're going to sing 'Sign On' with added gusto, aren't they.  :sad
They're going to deny us the cheese!
they're gonna force us to eat it!
Get back to your period of hostility in regards to winning trophies, you little bitch
Whatever will we do now that Spurs have entered a period of hostility towards us. How will we cope, may as well pack it in.
Someone needs to remind Levy he's not nineteen forever.
great new thread title.  :)
Whatever will we do now that Spurs have entered a period of hostility towards us. How will we cope, may as well pack it in.

:lmao
Surely he has to be the most petulant/insecure chairman in the League.
Levys phoned the bizzies  ;D
Levys phoned the bizzies  ;D

 :lmao
Levys phoned the bizzies  ;D

''Is that the Responder? Them bastard Scousers 'ave robbed me player ...''    :roger :roger
