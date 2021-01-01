That period was a good lesson for us and I hope never to see us being turned down by players over Harry Redknapp. This is why it was so important that we keep sustaining our success. Until Diaz, we have been drip fed with Thiago and Konate last 2 summers. While we did not need an complete overhaul, every year we delay a refresh will put more burden to overhaul our squad in latter years. Hope FSG follow up with more signings in the summer.
Wait didnt levy used to do this to us all the time where we used to bid for players and hed just come in last min and swoop in. sigurdsson and Dempsey spring to mind. Both ended up being shite for them anyway but yeah, hes used to doing the exact same the twat
I don't understand why are they complaining. Of course that a player will choose us over them. They are a pretty small club compared to us ...
What does it even mean, a "period of hostility"?
They're going to deny us the cheese!
Whatever will we do now that Spurs have entered a period of hostility towards us. How will we cope, may as well pack it in.
Levys phoned the bizzies
