Spurs: and Harry Kane, the dirty fucking liar

PoetryInMotion

Re: Spurs: and Harry Kane, the dirty fucking liar
Reply #27200 on: Yesterday at 03:02:11 pm
Quote from: mallin9 on January 26, 2022, 05:33:45 am
Dominant narrative is Spurs need to sign a RWB, whether Adama Traore or other.

What was Emerson Royal then?

He's not good. I think the only decent to good players they still have are Lloris (who is going to decline sooner than later), Hojberg (barely), Reguilon, Son and Kane (who doesn't even want to be there). The rest of first XI needs shifting, and the overall squad is even worse. I don't think Conte will stay long at this shitshow.

They are over-achieving in terms of results.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Spurs: and Harry Kane, the dirty fucking liar
Reply #27201 on: Yesterday at 03:06:34 pm
Probably agree with most of those shouts PIM, though I'd say that Lloris is already years into decline. He's still an alright keeper, but he used to be very, very good. Makes too many mistakes now and prone to losing his head if he makes an error.
PoetryInMotion

Re: Spurs: and Harry Kane, the dirty fucking liar
Reply #27202 on: Yesterday at 03:18:59 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:06:34 pm
Probably agree with most of those shouts PIM, though I'd say that Lloris is already years into decline. He's still an alright keeper, but he used to be very, very good. Makes too many mistakes now and prone to losing his head if he makes an error.

Yeah, I do agree - but still think he's one of their 'decent' players  :)

And the interesting thing is, they still have to replace him sooner, while they haven't replaced any of Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Trippier or Eriksen (good to very good players they had not so long ago). They may lose Son and Kane at this rate.
OsirisMVZ

Re: Spurs: and Harry Kane, the dirty fucking liar
Reply #27203 on: Yesterday at 03:19:28 pm
Lloris just signed a contract extension too I think

Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 02:58:24 pm
Shambles.. Players are rejecting Spurs left, right and center. More rejections reported.

The rejections will continue until morale improves
tubby

Re: Spurs: and Harry Kane, the dirty fucking liar
Reply #27204 on: Yesterday at 03:20:55 pm
Would be really helpful if they could bid for Bellingham so we can hurry that one along too.
redgriffin73

Re: Spurs: and Harry Kane, the dirty fucking liar
Reply #27205 on: Yesterday at 03:34:40 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:20:55 pm
Would be really helpful if they could bid for Bellingham so we can hurry that one along too.

:lmao
ScottScott

Re: Spurs: and Harry Kane, the dirty fucking liar
Reply #27206 on: Yesterday at 04:09:11 pm
There really are just pointless aren't they? Manager who can't turn them around, so many shite players, players who don't want to be there and that millstone of a stadium hanging around their necks

Waste a PL spot. All went wrong after Poch
amir87

Re: Spurs: and Harry Kane, the dirty fucking liar
Reply #27207 on: Yesterday at 04:11:48 pm
Apparently still waiting for Willian to turn up for his medical.
4pool

Re: Spurs: and Harry Kane, the dirty fucking liar
Reply #27208 on: Yesterday at 04:27:54 pm
Build a new stadium so you can increase your attendances, which means more revenue, which means you can pay higher wages to attract better players...

Going well for Spurs and Arsenal.

Maybe someone at Everton should take note. Nah... :lmao
Red Berry

Re: Spurs: and Harry Kane, the dirty fucking liar
Reply #27209 on: Yesterday at 05:57:55 pm
Quote from: a little break on January 26, 2022, 11:31:56 pm
I see they've reverted back to their previous scouting tactic, sign whoever Liverpool are linked to in the papers.

Reminded me of this gem:

a little break

Re: Spurs: and Harry Kane, the dirty fucking liar
Reply #27210 on: Today at 02:00:45 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:57:55 pm
Reminded me of this gem:



Hahahahaha never saw that before, class.
spen71

Re: Spurs: and Harry Kane, the dirty fucking liar
Reply #27211 on: Today at 04:23:02 am
What happened to the spurs fan who was regular on here?   Was it Tommy?
farawayred

Re: Spurs: and Harry Kane, the dirty fucking liar
Reply #27212 on: Today at 04:29:45 am
I would like to understand one day what keeps Son there. He has such a potential to grow well beyond his current level. But I wonder if people from not as dominant football countries would fear the unknown... Berbatov went to United without much hesitation, but Son seems to be constrained somehow.
The North Bank

Re: Spurs: and Harry Kane, the dirty fucking liar
Reply #27213 on: Today at 06:06:18 am
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 04:23:02 am
What happened to the spurs fan who was regular on here?   Was it Tommy?

There was one who predicted that by now Spurs will be the biggest club in the world, because his cousin was shagging levy and had all the inside info on where theyre heading.

Crimson

Re: Spurs: and Harry Kane, the dirty fucking liar
Reply #27214 on: Today at 07:26:38 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:06:18 am
There was one who predicted that by now Spurs will be the biggest club in the world, because his cousin was shagging levy and had all the inside info on where theyre heading.

Answer the question, mate. Was it Tommy?



 :P
Crosby Nick

Re: Spurs: and Harry Kane, the dirty fucking liar
Reply #27215 on: Today at 07:42:48 am
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 04:23:02 am
What happened to the spurs fan who was regular on here?   Was it Tommy?

Tommy_W - he was sound. Think he still posts, Im sure he did quite recently, just maybe not as much as before.
