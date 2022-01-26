Dominant narrative is Spurs need to sign a RWB, whether Adama Traore or other.What was Emerson Royal then?
Probably agree with most of those shouts PIM, though I'd say that Lloris is already years into decline. He's still an alright keeper, but he used to be very, very good. Makes too many mistakes now and prone to losing his head if he makes an error.
Shambles.. Players are rejecting Spurs left, right and center. More rejections reported.
Would be really helpful if they could bid for Bellingham so we can hurry that one along too.
I see they've reverted back to their previous scouting tactic, sign whoever Liverpool are linked to in the papers.
Reminded me of this gem:
What happened to the spurs fan who was regular on here? Was it Tommy?
There was one who predicted that by now Spurs will be the biggest club in the world, because his cousin was shagging levy and had all the inside info on where theyre heading.
I have no idea what Im taking about
people like big dick nick.
