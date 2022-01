Bad result for them but against a very difficult Chelsea who were always going to get out of that rut they've been in eventually.



There's plenty of room for poor results in the race for top four as none of the teams battling for it really seem to have what it takes to put a run together. Kane is looking sharp for them once again but against Chelsea he was often setting up other players who can't finish, when Son is back you'd expect that partnership to flourish again.