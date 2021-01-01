« previous next »
Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar

Re: Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar
Yesterday at 10:31:10 pm
Anyway, I need to go to work tomorrow..
This makes the CL win all the more sweeter! They've had their fun- their highlight of the season.

Now fuck off back into Spursdom!
Re: Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar
Yesterday at 10:31:46 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Yesterday at 10:26:20 pm
Mad comments from that coward Conte:
I think its not right to comment on refereeing decisions after the game. I dont know if Jurgen wanted to comment on this but I can tell you my staff said to me that it was incredible to give the second goal and not to disallow it because there was a clear handball from Salah.

Embarrassing for him that he doesnt know the rules.

He'll be shocked to find out his 'staff' is made up of idiots so  ;D
Re: Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar
Yesterday at 10:38:55 pm
Is there a worse drone than Spurs fans singing out their “…marching in” song?
Re: Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar
Yesterday at 10:42:32 pm
One of the greatest songs in football according to Martin Tyler.
Re: Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar
Yesterday at 10:43:47 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Yesterday at 10:26:20 pm
Mad comments from that coward Conte:
I think its not right to comment on refereeing decisions after the game. I dont know if Jurgen wanted to comment on this but I can tell you my staff said to me that it was incredible to give the second goal and not to disallow it because there was a clear handball from Salah.

Embarrassing for him that he doesnt know the rules.

His staff are just upset that they didnt get away with it again like they did last year when the ball brushed Firminos arm about 30 seconds before we scored only for it to get chalked off. Salahs touch didnt lead directly to a goal, Lloris actually had a chance to put the ball clear he just fucked it up.  You dont get goals chalked off for that.

Spurs are constantly getting a leg up from the officials against us, and they still cant win one. Thats probably why their fans are such puced faced angry cockney twats. And dont get me started on the chanting.
Re: Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar
Yesterday at 10:45:29 pm
I will make one interesting point though. If England had won the Euros people would say that's the only reason why Sir Liar hadn't been sent off.
Just saying.
Night night.
Re: Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar
Yesterday at 10:45:38 pm
I haven't been impressed with anything Kanes done since the goonies.
Re: Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar
Yesterday at 10:46:54 pm
Quote from: Good Kekule Wenceslas on Yesterday at 10:43:47 pm
Spurs are constantly getting a leg up from the officials against us, and they still cant win one. Thats probably why their fans are such puced faced angry cockney twats. And dont get me started on the chanting.
Yeah it's weird just how much help they seem to get in games against us. It sometimes feels like Refs see them as the anti-Liverpool and favour them
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 11:18:20 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 06:59:22 pm
I remember a few years ago going on their forum the fighting cock and I was astounded by their hubris in regards to us, them and Newcastle are both similar in that theyre delusional without having an illustrious history but for some reason pundits and the media consider both huge clubs, dont get it, much prefer their neighbours a few miles down the road also.

I've visited that site before a couple of times and, like yourself, I was somewhat taken aback by the hubris and their attitude toward us. As far as I'm concerned there's no real rivalry and Spurs are a team I don't really think twice about. But they clearly have a chip on their shoulder about us.

Anyway, I visited that site before we played them at the Champion's League final. They had this conspiracy theory (that they all bought into and were all raging about), that Liverpool being given the home team's changing room was a sign that the evil powers that be were setting us up to win. By the way they were carrying on, you'd have thought Spurs had been given a leaky portacabin ten miles away from the Wanda. It was bizarre.

I went after we won just to soak up the fume and they went from being salty about us to ripping each other apart in the space of a couple of posts. It was magnificent.
Re: Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar
Yesterday at 11:45:29 pm
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 09:43:43 pm
I moved from Liverpool to north London in the early 80's - here these are my findings from 40 years experience...

Arsenal - 1/10 c*nts
Spurs - 8/10 c*nts
West Ham - 4/10 c*nts
Chelsea - 9/10 c*nts

Millwall surley the worst.
Re: Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar
Yesterday at 11:47:13 pm
Harold Kane getting mocked by Specasavers now.  ;D

https://twitter.com/Specsavers/status/1472637819516600335

Quote
Leaflet on its way
Re: Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar
Yesterday at 11:52:46 pm
Quote from: JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way on Yesterday at 10:45:29 pm
I will make one interesting point though. If England had won the Euros people would say that's the only reason why Sir Liar hadn't been sent off.
Just saying.
Night night.

Fuckin glad they didnt now

I want the bell ringing twat to win nothing

Done with national team. Fuck our players and got two absolute shithouses as the strikers
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 01:46:12 am
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Yesterday at 07:26:05 pm
Milner is not a player I want to see in that role apart from in a dire eemergency. Not over that mad cameo he did a few seasons ago when he came on for Emre Can.
he done ok there vs lower sided PL and in cups before Morton was found but would much prefer him not playing 6 also
Re: Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar
Today at 03:01:01 am
What an absolute c*nt Kane is.
Re: Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar
Today at 06:14:22 am
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:01:01 am
What an absolute c*nt Kane is.

And only still at Spurs because Man City decided he wasn't worth it
Re: Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar
Today at 07:32:47 am
I love him parading around after the game like a superstar as well, when hes just equalled Divock Origis tally in the league this season.
Re: Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar
Today at 07:35:54 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:38:55 pm
Is there a worse drone than Spurs fans singing out their marching in song?

Funeral dirge.
Re: Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar
Today at 08:41:18 am
Pathetic player already in decline. Did he win any cup in his 'career'?
Re: Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar
Today at 08:44:12 am
Quote from: Good Kekule Wenceslas on Yesterday at 10:43:47 pm
His staff are just upset that they didnt get away with it again like they did last year when the ball brushed Firminos arm about 30 seconds before we scored only for it to get chalked off. Salahs touch didnt lead directly to a goal, Lloris actually had a chance to put the ball clear he just fucked it up.  You dont get goals chalked off for that.

Spurs are constantly getting a leg up from the officials against us, and they still cant win one. Thats probably why their fans are such puced faced angry cockney twats. And dont get me started on the chanting.

Yeah, it's bizarre. That Lamela one where he throws himself on to Van Dijk and earns a penalty? And then that Kane one where Moss was discussing with his assistant whether Lovren's touch was intentional or not when Kane was offside anyway? And then yesterday? It's incredible how many breaks they get against us.
Re: Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar
Today at 08:53:29 am
The England captain should be beyond reproach. Not a snivelling, diving, dirty, cheating lying c*nt.
Re: Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar
Today at 10:05:40 am
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 08:44:12 am
Yeah, it's bizarre. That Lamela one where he throws himself on to Van Dijk and earns a penalty? And then that Kane one where Moss was discussing with his assistant whether Lovren's touch was intentional or not when Kane was offside anyway? And then yesterday? It's incredible how many breaks they get against us.

And then the shameless cheat did his swan dive over Karius. That was the perfect storm of cheating.
Re: Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar
Today at 10:21:54 am
At least they've been knocked out of 'Europe' now.
Re: Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar
Today at 10:26:37 am
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 08:41:18 am
Pathetic player already in decline. Did he win any cup in his 'career'?

Nope, Tom Daley got selected ahead of him for the Olympics.
Re: Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar
Today at 10:30:43 am
How was it a great tackle Harry. You didn't win the ball with anything apart from your hand and you had your fucking stupid eyes shut.

"Why do Liverpool fans hate the  England team so much"

Because it's full of turbo wools like Pickford and Kane and his like.
I'd be made up if Trent fucked England off. Reckon he would rank better than Gerrard for me then overnight
Re: Spurs: And Harry Kane the dirty fucking liar
Today at 10:36:57 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:21:54 am
At least they've been knocked out of 'Europe' now.

I'm not sure if they'll be unhappy about that or not. But at the end of the day it was a trophy to win and Spurs and Roma should have been favourites. Ironically getting kicked out probably spares them some embarrassment as they should have easily qualified from that group. Now they'll just blame it on UEFA
