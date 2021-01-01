I remember a few years ago going on their forum the fighting cock and I was astounded by their hubris in regards to us, them and Newcastle are both similar in that theyre delusional without having an illustrious history but for some reason pundits and the media consider both huge clubs, dont get it, much prefer their neighbours a few miles down the road also.



I've visited that site before a couple of times and, like yourself, I was somewhat taken aback by the hubris and their attitude toward us. As far as I'm concerned there's no real rivalry and Spurs are a team I don't really think twice about. But they clearly have a chip on their shoulder about us.Anyway, I visited that site before we played them at the Champion's League final. They had this conspiracy theory (that they all bought into and were all raging about), that Liverpool being given the home team's changing room was a sign that the evil powers that be were setting us up to win. By the way they were carrying on, you'd have thought Spurs had been given a leaky portacabin ten miles away from the Wanda. It was bizarre.I went after we won just to soak up the fume and they went from being salty about us to ripping each other apart in the space of a couple of posts. It was magnificent.