Author Topic: Spurs - Commiserations

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,090
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #27000 on: December 11, 2021, 10:33:33 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on December 11, 2021, 10:21:27 am
Meanwhile Spurs have basically removed 9 games from their schedule (presuming that they'd have gone far in the Conference League).

Should keep them in it as punishment ;D

Wonder how they'll decide though, just give it as a score draw?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,339
  • YNWA
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #27001 on: December 11, 2021, 10:58:52 am
Surely Spurs are going to face some sort of action from UEFA. Surely they had 13 players from their A list available? Which meant there was no valid reason to postpone it.
Logged

Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,322
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #27002 on: December 11, 2021, 11:47:49 am
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 11, 2021, 10:58:52 am
Surely Spurs are going to face some sort of action from UEFA. Surely they had 13 players from their A list available? Which meant there was no valid reason to postpone it.
It's certainly odd. Looking at their first team squad list, who's registered and who's unavailable, I have them as having 16 available, which can be topped up with a couple of youth players surely? We recently had three U23's all in their teens on our bench in a PL game.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,378
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #27003 on: December 11, 2021, 12:01:25 pm
There is a report in the Metro that Tottenham could be kicked out of the competition as they can't find a date to rearrange and play the game.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,883
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #27004 on: December 11, 2021, 12:22:42 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on December 11, 2021, 09:58:57 am
I have sympathy for Spurs but on the other hand it is pretty unfair to the club on the other side to postpone their matches.

Imagine if Spurs has postpone our match and we had to play an extra game in the week before facing a tough opponent. It will screw up our whole preparation.

Brighton could be in line for Europa but now have to face an extra match in the middle of a hectic season.

Brighton aren't in Europe or the League Cup so have plenty of free midweeks.

Spurs's schedule jampacked so if they are kicked out of Europe it eases their schedule somewhat, although it was their best chance of a trophy.

For Spurs to have to have won their last game to get out of a Conference League group, they can't complain at being thrown out. If they'd have already been through then they could have put a reserve side out and it wouldn't have mattered if they lost.
Last Edit: December 11, 2021, 12:24:34 pm by Fromola
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,156
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #27005 on: December 11, 2021, 12:30:57 pm
Their focus this season, is get that fourth spot.  They probably don't care a great deal about getting kicked out of Europe.
Last Edit: December 11, 2021, 01:32:15 pm by Red-Soldier
Logged

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,858
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #27006 on: December 11, 2021, 01:29:17 pm
This is a gift to spurs to get kicked out. Crazy.

Logged

Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,339
  • YNWA
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #27007 on: December 11, 2021, 01:39:13 pm
Quote from: jillc on December 11, 2021, 12:01:25 pm
There is a report in the Metro that Tottenham could be kicked out of the competition as they can't find a date to rearrange and play the game.

I'd hope the punishment is more than that, because it's not a punishment at all to give them what they wanted.
Logged

SamLad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #27008 on: December 11, 2021, 01:43:43 pm
they should get some punishment - getting kicked out of that bullshit competition helps them ffs - as a message to all teams to stop effing about when it comes to Covid.
Logged

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,858
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #27009 on: December 11, 2021, 01:55:02 pm
A one year European ban would be interesting
Logged

SamLad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #27010 on: December 11, 2021, 02:17:01 pm
Quote from: newterp on December 11, 2021, 01:55:02 pm
A one year European ban would be interesting
worth it just to see Conte's and Lord Harry's faces.  :)
Logged

rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,233
  • Dutch Class
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #27011 on: December 11, 2021, 02:55:42 pm
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 11, 2021, 10:58:52 am
Surely Spurs are going to face some sort of action from UEFA. Surely they had 13 players from their A list available? Which meant there was no valid reason to postpone it.

Only ones on the A list currently listed as injured or out with COVID are Reguilon, Romero, Gil, Emerson, Son, Lucas Moura and Lo Celso. Scarlett and Skipp are B list players. Can't see anything but UEFA awarding Spurs a loss and a potential fine
Logged

Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,483
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #27012 on: December 11, 2021, 07:21:48 pm
Quote from: SamLad on December 11, 2021, 02:17:01 pm
worth it just to see Conte's and Lord Harry's faces.  :)

Reckon Harrys face will be quite long.
Logged

Thats So Dimitar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #27013 on: Yesterday at 12:45:42 am
Quote from: SamLad on December 11, 2021, 01:43:43 pm
they should get some punishment - getting kicked out of that bullshit competition helps them ffs - as a message to all teams to stop effing about when it comes to Covid.

Yep tons of our players have covid, a potentially life threatening disease and one that could also have significant long term repercussions, but we need to be punished lol, some seriously pathetic opinions in this thread. You literally have no clue if Spurs or their players are "effing about" in regards to covid, what kind of covid they have, who actually has it, who was vaccinated or how this outbreak even began. But yeah, we deserve to be punished.
Logged
We beat Real Madrid

A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #27014 on: Yesterday at 08:00:28 am
Quote from: Thats So Dimitar on Yesterday at 12:45:42 am
Yep tons of our players have covid, a potentially life threatening disease and one that could also have significant long term repercussions, but we need to be punished lol, some seriously pathetic opinions in this thread. You literally have no clue if Spurs or their players are "effing about" in regards to covid, what kind of covid they have, who actually has it, who was vaccinated or how this outbreak even began. But yeah, we deserve to be punished.

Well to be fair, to allow your team to get ravaged by COVID indicates the checks and measures were not being adhered too and were not being monitored properly.....that's negligent against the standards expected from all clubs to participate in sport within COVID times....that doesn't mean you should be punished for running a piss poor operation, it's simply indicative of how relaxed your club has clearly recently been enforcing the relevant measures and protections required.

I do however believe, if you cannot field a team of 11 players almost whatever the circumstance - you should be forced to forfeit that match. Lick your wounds - it might just encourage the right behaviours and ensure you pay a little more attention to managing your COVID protocols.
Logged

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,158
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #27015 on: Yesterday at 06:32:22 pm
Sky Sports said they were back in training today.

Thought the training ground was closed until tomorrow.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

SamLad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #27016 on: Yesterday at 06:41:27 pm
Quote from: Thats So Dimitar on Yesterday at 12:45:42 am
Yep tons of our players have covid, a potentially life threatening disease and one that could also have significant long term repercussions, but we need to be punished lol, some seriously pathetic opinions in this thread. You literally have no clue if Spurs or their players are "effing about" in regards to covid, what kind of covid they have, who actually has it, who was vaccinated or how this outbreak even began. But yeah, we deserve to be punished.
Maureen had his players training in a park, so Spurs have form when it comes to ignoring Covid rules.
Logged

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,883
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #27017 on: Yesterday at 06:52:45 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:32:22 pm
Sky Sports said they were back in training today.

Thought the training ground was closed until tomorrow.

Rested up nicely for Sunday then, with a week's training and a game midweek.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,868
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #27018 on: Yesterday at 10:54:04 pm
Spurs being able to fully practice already is just another data point that Omicron is milder than previous strains.  Hopefully that bears out as its about to explode everywhere this week and next.  If so should give some thought to a change in protocols but I doubt our health authorities are nimble enough for that.  Regardless again please get your booster if its available to you as soon as possible.
Logged

PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,680
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Reply #27019 on: Today at 08:53:20 am
Quote from: Fromola on December 11, 2021, 12:22:42 pm


Spurs's schedule jampacked so if they are kicked out of Europe it eases their schedule somewhat, although it was their best chance of a trophy.



It's rare to see the words "Spurs" and "trophy" in the same sentence.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
