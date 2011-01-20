« previous next »
Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,110
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26960 on: December 9, 2021, 06:19:54 pm »
Their match is off at weekend.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,349
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26961 on: December 9, 2021, 06:28:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on December  9, 2021, 06:02:24 pm
Ah, it was probably Fulham and Villa I was confusing it with. My bad.

Slightly more of a challenge to beat them without Salah or Mané, but certainly far from impossible. We beat Barcelona without either of them, and we will still have Jota and Origi.

Yep I understand that but provided they can safely play the game then the timing as it is now is more than suitable. We play Newcastle at home on Thursday before Spurs on Sunday, then Leicester in the cup on Wednesday. After that there is no game until Boxing day so we can rotate quite a bit in the Newcastle and Leicester games.
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,978
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26962 on: December 9, 2021, 06:38:20 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on December  9, 2021, 06:28:16 pm
Yep I understand that but provided they can safely play the game then the timing as it is now is more than suitable. We play Newcastle at home on Thursday before Spurs on Sunday, then Leicester in the cup on Wednesday. After that there is no game until Boxing day so we can rotate quite a bit in the Newcastle and Leicester games.

Well as you say, it's all down to being able to safely play the game. It's still 10 days away, so catching them under a post-covid hangover isn't off the table. I'm happy to wait an extra week if need be though, even though the schedule is already a nightmare.

My main point was simply that we are more than capable of fielding a team capable of beating whatever they put on the pitch.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,819
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26963 on: December 9, 2021, 07:13:35 pm »
Bullshit this. They're getting a nice little break before they play us.

City did the same thing in Jan.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26964 on: December 9, 2021, 07:18:55 pm »
Its Spurs. Calm down. As long as we don't have any real injury problems, we'll be fine.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,349
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26965 on: December 9, 2021, 07:23:31 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on December  9, 2021, 07:13:35 pm
Bullshit this. They're getting a nice little break before they play us.

City did the same thing in Jan.

Its absolutely not a nice little break. Their players wont even be training with the group and will be undercooked. Plus you are forgetting that some players may actually be unfortunately very ill. Do you class players being ill as nice preparation?
Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,110
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26966 on: December 9, 2021, 07:31:30 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on December  9, 2021, 07:13:35 pm
Bullshit this. They're getting a nice little break before they play us.

City did the same thing in Jan.

Jesus christ - its not a conspiracy.

They cant train.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26967 on: December 9, 2021, 07:33:56 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on December  9, 2021, 07:31:30 pm
Jesus christ - its not a conspiracy.

They cant train.

I don't give a flying fuck,if they're healthy/covid free then they either put out a team of forfeit the game.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,110
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26968 on: December 9, 2021, 07:39:15 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December  9, 2021, 07:33:56 pm
I don't give a flying fuck,if they're healthy/covid free then they either put out a team of forfeit the game.

They have 8 players out. Plus it is about the safety of Brighton too.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26969 on: December 9, 2021, 07:39:49 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December  9, 2021, 07:33:56 pm
I don't give a flying fuck,if they're healthy/covid free then they either put out a team of forfeit the game.

I like this solution from Fighting Cock.

"Can't we just play them on Fifa?"

We'd win all the trophies if we could do that.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26970 on: December 9, 2021, 07:45:15 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on December  9, 2021, 07:39:15 pm
They have 8 players out. Plus it is about the safety of Brighton too.


8 out of a squad of over 20 (guessing) but I'm specifically talking about our game.

There will be a glacier (not a mint) in Death valley before I give a shit about Brighton.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,110
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26971 on: December 9, 2021, 07:47:06 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December  9, 2021, 07:45:15 pm

8 out of a squad of over 20 (guessing) but I'm specifically talking about our game.

There will be a glacier (not a mint) in Death valley before I give a shit about Brighton.

Our match won't be affected.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26972 on: December 9, 2021, 07:49:19 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on December  9, 2021, 07:47:06 pm
Our match won't be affected.

I'm sure that the PL could find some obscure rule where we have to give them a 3 goal head start,it'll be the "They couldn't afford to clean their digs" rule.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline SamLad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26973 on: December 9, 2021, 08:40:14 pm »
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/59598424

The Premier League has told its 20 clubs to return to emergency measures in light of new Covid rules in England.

The protocols, which include social distancing, were brought in at the start of the season.

Clubs with high vaccination rates had relaxed some of the measures but must now reimpose restrictions to help limit the spread of the Omicron variant. The Premier League has not said how many clubs had been able to relax the measures.

The protocols also include wearing masks in indoor areas, therapy taking no longer than 15 minutes and medical staff required to be wearing full PPE when in contact with players.

The new rules include making it mandatory for fans to show proof of double vaccination or a negative test to attend sporting events with crowds of more than 10,000 people in England.

All Premier League clubs will have to comply with this measure from Wednesday.
Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26974 on: December 9, 2021, 09:08:21 pm »
How long before no-crowd PL returns? Is it likely to happen?
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,828
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26975 on: December 9, 2021, 09:11:07 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on December  9, 2021, 09:08:21 pm
How long before no-crowd PL returns? Is it likely to happen?

reasonable question - but I believe they are requiring vaccine passports for that reason.
Offline SamLad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26976 on: December 9, 2021, 09:12:20 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on December  9, 2021, 09:08:21 pm
How long before no-crowd PL returns? Is it likely to happen?
wouldn't surprise me.  Germany did it a week ago (I think, maybe 2 weeks?)
Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,381
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26977 on: December 9, 2021, 09:36:08 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on December  8, 2021, 04:44:07 pm
Yeah, so far none of the reporting has stated if any of them were jabbed or not.  Granted stats out of South Africa would seem to indicate Omicron can infect people with the 2 full shots so maybe nothing they could do about it but would want to confirm that first.  Also should serve as a reminder to please get boosted if it's available to you.
As someone whose parents got Omicron after 2 Pfizer shots it's possible.
Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,855
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26978 on: December 9, 2021, 09:54:12 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on December  9, 2021, 09:36:08 pm
As someone whose parents got Omicron after 2 Pfizer shots it's possible.

Yes, that seems clear about Omicron so far.  Now you need either prior infection + 2 shots or 3 shots for Omicron.  Which is why the messaging here should be boosters.  Pretty pathetic uptake of it in the US in which I think only 1 in 4 adults have gotten them so far, not sure about the UK.  Though Omicron seems to be less severe in comparison to the prior strains.

Don't want to turn this into the Covid thread but cancelling fans at outdoor games still generally makes no sense.  Maybe reducing capacity but almost all transmission is from indoor interactions.  Authorities should be cancelling those while making it possible to replace indoor interactions with outdoor ones such as football games.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,634
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26979 on: December 9, 2021, 10:02:23 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on December  9, 2021, 09:54:12 pm
Yes, that seems clear about Omicron so far.  Now you need either prior infection + 2 shots or 3 shots for Omicron.  Which is why the messaging here should be boosters.  Pretty pathetic uptake of it in the US in which I think only 1 in 4 adults have gotten them so far, not sure about the UK.  Though Omicron seems to be less severe in comparison to the prior strains.

Don't want to turn this into the Covid thread but cancelling fans at outdoor games still generally makes no sense.  Maybe reducing capacity but almost all transmission is from indoor interactions.  Authorities should be cancelling those while making it possible to replace indoor interactions with outdoor ones such as football games.

I suppose the problem with large attendance matches is the crowding on public transport and in pubs around the ground.
Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,855
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26980 on: December 9, 2021, 10:12:57 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on December  9, 2021, 10:02:23 pm
I suppose the problem with large attendance matches is the crowding on public transport and in pubs around the ground.

Right, which just shows how we've learned nothing and are never going to be done with this.  With proper venting, spacing and masking public transport is safe.  Pubs that are unable to transition to outdoor spaces have to be closed on transmission upswings.  The large attendance match is much less of a transmission risk than a pub with 10-30 people.  I saw something where the NHS only just started messaging about proper ventilation now which is crazy.  I'm guessing people out there still think everything needs to be sanitized....
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26981 on: December 9, 2021, 10:26:57 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on December  9, 2021, 10:02:23 pm
I suppose the problem with large attendance matches is the crowding on public transport and in pubs around the ground.



Valid point if that was their reasoning,9,999 good,10,000 bad.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,946
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26982 on: Yesterday at 09:09:25 am »
Their game against Leicester next week expected to be postponed as well, so next time they play will be against Liverpool. Training ground closed until at least Monday apparently
Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26983 on: Yesterday at 10:59:10 am »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Yesterday at 09:09:25 am
Their game against Leicester next week expected to be postponed as well, so next time they play will be against Liverpool. Training ground closed until at least Monday apparently

Some will say that's an advantage to Spurs but I really don't think it is. Conte's had very few games to bed in his style, when you consider that they also had their match with Burnley postponed due to snow.

If it's key first team players who are out with COVID (and we don't know who actually has it) then it'll be really tough as they'll have to go 10 days without proper team training and only return, what, three or four days before they play us?

We'll also have the ability, I think, to rotate a few of our lads against Newcastle to ensure maximum freshness.
Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,664
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26984 on: Yesterday at 11:39:19 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:59:10 am
Some will say that's an advantage to Spurs but I really don't think it is. Conte's had very few games to bed in his style, when you consider that they also had their match with Burnley postponed due to snow.

If it's key first team players who are out with COVID (and we don't know who actually has it) then it'll be really tough as they'll have to go 10 days without proper team training and only return, what, three or four days before they play us?

We'll also have the ability, I think, to rotate a few of our lads against Newcastle to ensure maximum freshness.

They must be worried about Covid affecting Harry Kane's form. Though a booster would be the first shot he's had in a while.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline lfc79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 563
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26985 on: Yesterday at 11:41:07 am »
The other issue with football games is that you do get large numbers of people heavily crowded together insider the stands before kick off, the safety option would be require people to wear an mask inside the stadium and only allow eating and drinking when seated outside.

The worry about moving fixtures is that anything moved to the new year will be a big disadvantage for us 
Offline Thats So Dimitar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26986 on: Yesterday at 07:27:56 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on December  9, 2021, 07:13:35 pm
Bullshit this. They're getting a nice little break before they play us.

City did the same thing in Jan.

Big brain thinking from Spurs getting 20+ of our players and staff infected with covid to give us a rest before the game against you  ::)
Logged
We beat Real Madrid

Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,888
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26987 on: Yesterday at 07:31:41 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:59:10 am
Some will say that's an advantage to Spurs but I really don't think it is. Conte's had very few games to bed in his style, when you consider that they also had their match with Burnley postponed due to snow.

If it's key first team players who are out with COVID (and we don't know who actually has it) then it'll be really tough as they'll have to go 10 days without proper team training and only return, what, three or four days before they play us?

We'll also have the ability, I think, to rotate a few of our lads against Newcastle to ensure maximum freshness.

Some of them could still be feeling rough too, perfect time to play them, 4-0 by half time and then take it easy ;)
Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26988 on: Yesterday at 07:34:45 pm »
Quote from: Thats So Dimitar on Yesterday at 07:27:56 pm
Big brain thinking from Spurs getting 20+ of our players and staff infected with covid to give us a rest before the game against you  ::)

How do you end up with that many people getting Covid? Loads of players have had it across various sports but don't see this kind of shit much. Not a good look.
Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,073
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26989 on: Yesterday at 08:35:12 pm »
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,864
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26990 on: Yesterday at 08:38:37 pm »
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,321
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26991 on: Yesterday at 08:43:27 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:38:37 pm
Is that genuinely true?
Yep, Jamie OHara can actually spell.
AHA!

Offline Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,042
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26992 on: Yesterday at 09:27:40 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:35:12 pm
Christmas party season...

https://twitter.com/Mrjamieohara1/status/1469013569941426183?t=cqyfVjBnobTa2BUfXk75UA&s=19
O'Hara is a cock but can't imagine him posting that unless it was true. Utter madness if it is though and any postponed fixture should be forfeited and replaced with a 3-0 win for their opponents or 6-0 in our case
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,864
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26993 on: Yesterday at 10:03:24 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Yesterday at 09:27:40 pm
O'Hara is a cock but can't imagine him posting that unless it was true. Utter madness if it is though and any postponed fixture should be forfeited and replaced with a 3-0 win for their opponents or 6-0 in our case

Definitely if true. Brighton should push for it too.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,349
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26994 on: Today at 06:57:12 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:59:10 am
Some will say that's an advantage to Spurs but I really don't think it is. Conte's had very few games to bed in his style, when you consider that they also had their match with Burnley postponed due to snow.

If it's key first team players who are out with COVID (and we don't know who actually has it) then it'll be really tough as they'll have to go 10 days without proper team training and only return, what, three or four days before they play us?

We'll also have the ability, I think, to rotate a few of our lads against Newcastle to ensure maximum freshness.

Only Fromola thinks it’s advantage Spurs. Their training ground is shut down and will only open a few days before our game and thats before you factor in the possibility that this virus which has killed and left hundreds of thousands very ill in this country results in players suffering with it.

We spent a whole season moaning about how Covid may have affected Mane and the likes of Kimmich are currently suffering after effects and yet now getting Covid is a nice little break.
Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,110
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26995 on: Today at 08:38:35 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:35:12 pm
Christmas party season...

https://twitter.com/Mrjamieohara1/status/1469013569941426183?t=cqyfVjBnobTa2BUfXk75UA&s=19

Nothing stopping them from going to Nightclubs in their spare time. They aren't doing anything illegal or breaking any rules.

O'Hara is a hypocrite - wasn't he reported to be throwing money around a Club in his Spurs days?

I find a mass outbreak surprising at a top Club though and can only assume that aren't all vaccinated (Kimmich wasn't and pretty ill now).
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,344
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26996 on: Today at 09:33:17 am »
Spurs v Rennes not being rescheduled UEFA have deciding and the disciplinary panel will decide the result.

Spurs loss and they go out then it looks like.
