So if they're quarantined for those 10 days, that'd mean they have to train separately from the rest of the team, right? Should make it trickier for Spurs to work on positioning, tactics, etc for our match.
Id guess theyll have follow up PCR tests and if clear then theyll be out of quarantine? But then I also assume if UEFA cancel the game tomorrow theyd reschedule for next week because, well its UEFA. So Spurs could have 3 games in 5 days or something.
