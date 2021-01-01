« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 669 670 671 672 673 [674]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spurs - Commiserations  (Read 2006290 times)

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26920 on: Today at 03:12:12 pm »
Kane has had 4 negative covid tests but he's still claiming he has it, obviously  ;D
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,910
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26921 on: Today at 03:13:27 pm »
So if they're quarantined for those 10 days, that'd mean they have to train separately from the rest of the team, right?  Should make it trickier for Spurs to work on positioning, tactics, etc for our match.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,034
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26922 on: Today at 03:32:10 pm »
I imagine they can use that City v Everton game last season as a precedent when City managed to get it called off with about 3 people out.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Schmarn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 550
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26923 on: Today at 03:37:21 pm »
The PL should demand to know how many of the 8 players were unvaccinated. Dont think they should be allowed to postpone if a single one isnt jabbed.
Logged

Online Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,940
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26924 on: Today at 03:39:23 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 03:13:27 pm
So if they're quarantined for those 10 days, that'd mean they have to train separately from the rest of the team, right?  Should make it trickier for Spurs to work on positioning, tactics, etc for our match.

Id guess theyll have follow up PCR tests and if clear then theyll be out of quarantine? But then I also assume if UEFA cancel the game tomorrow theyd reschedule for next week because, well its UEFA. So Spurs could have 3 games in 5 days or something.

Anyone know if Spurs had their Christmas party recently
Logged

Online buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26925 on: Today at 03:47:26 pm »
Think they will manage to get the Brighton game postponed as I can't imagine Brighton will put up with much of a fight with their injuries. Suspect they might get the League game postponed as well, but would suspect our game against them goes ahead, 11 days until we play them still so plenty of time still.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,034
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26926 on: Today at 03:52:31 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 03:39:23 pm
Id guess theyll have follow up PCR tests and if clear then theyll be out of quarantine? But then I also assume if UEFA cancel the game tomorrow theyd reschedule for next week because, well its UEFA. So Spurs could have 3 games in 5 days or something.


UEFA have said their game has to be played by 31st December.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
Pages: 1 ... 669 670 671 672 673 [674]   Go Up
« previous next »
 