Spurs - Commiserations

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
November 3, 2021, 11:57:51 pm
Quote from: sirjames on November  3, 2021, 02:57:19 pm
Heartbreaking to think what we would win of klopp could spend what the others spend, really is.

Spending gets you Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Davey Klaasen, almost instantly

Building gives you Alexander Arnold, Harvey Elliot, Curtis Jones, but it takes time and there's still work to do
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
November 4, 2021, 12:54:12 am
Quote from: sirjames on November  3, 2021, 02:57:19 pm
Heartbreaking to think what we would win of klopp could spend what the others spend, really is.

Jurgen had a chance to go to Galactico Hollywood Man Utd. He'd have had all the money he wanted to spend.

He turned them down.

He did it his way. With us.


You're the only stuck in the winning the transfer window wars and see what shiny new toys our club bought.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
November 4, 2021, 08:42:54 am
Quote from: 4pool on November  4, 2021, 12:54:12 am
Jurgen had a chance to go to Galactico Hollywood Man Utd. He'd have had all the money he wanted to spend.

He turned them down.

He did it his way. With us.


You're the only stuck in the winning the transfer window wars and see what shiny new toys our club bought.
Klopp has also overseen the three record signings in the history of the club (Virgil, Alisson and Keita) and another four of the top eight (Fabinho, Jota, Salah and Mane).  The only one of the top eight not signed during his time in charge is Benteke.  Ox and Konate were two more big money signings.

That's been mixed up with some shrewd transfer business (Matip, Robbo and arguably Taki) and bringing through some youngsters (Trent, Jones, Harvey and Neco).

Anwyay, Spurs  :odd
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
November 4, 2021, 10:58:31 am
For all the negatives around Nuno's sacking(and appointment if you will), let it not be forgotten though that he took one for the team to make sure Ole stays at the wheel!
This heroic sacrifice must not be forgotten!
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
November 4, 2021, 11:26:06 am
Quote from: thaddeus on November  4, 2021, 08:42:54 am
Klopp has also overseen the three record signings in the history of the club (Virgil, Alisson and Keita) and another four of the top eight (Fabinho, Jota, Salah and Mane).  The only one of the top eight not signed during his time in charge is Benteke.  Ox and Konate were two more big money signings.

That's been mixed up with some shrewd transfer business (Matip, Robbo and arguably Taki) and bringing through some youngsters (Trent, Jones, Harvey and Neco).

Anwyay, Spurs  :odd

Not sure how that is relevent to the post you quoted to be honest, which rightly stated hed turned down the chance to work at at least one team who spend freely without having to do a lot of actualy budget balancing. Alisson, Fab, Salah etc would not be here if the money wasnt earnt to get them. Its one of the best examples of building a squad and team at this level, likely in many many years to be honest.

But yes, Spurs (if we must!)
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
November 4, 2021, 11:29:52 am
How do people see the Kane situation under Conte unfold ?

Type of bloke wholl drop him if he thinks hes downing tools
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
November 4, 2021, 11:31:27 am
Quote from: rushyman on November  4, 2021, 11:29:52 am
How do people see the Kane situation under Conte unfold ?

Type of bloke wholl drop him if he thinks hes downing tools

I reckon he stops sulking and starts banging them in again to be honest. Think he downed tools under Nuno.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
November 4, 2021, 11:35:21 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on November  3, 2021, 12:17:52 pm
I very much doubt Spurs players salaries have ever been amongst the lowest in the Prem, it'd be interesting to see where you've got that info from  ???

Maybe not the lowest in the whole league but the lowest of any of the top clubs. They famously showed a massive profit one year purely because their wage bill was one of the lowest in the league. 2019 when they made a world record £113m profit:

Tottenham, currently third in the table, continued to lag behind their top-six rivals in terms of players wages, spending £147 million -- about half that of Manchester United and £100 million less than Arsenal
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
November 4, 2021, 01:42:36 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on November  4, 2021, 11:31:27 am
I reckon he stops sulking and starts banging them in again to be honest. Think he downed tools under Nuno.
Read somewhere that he has now abandoned plans to leave Spurs and will buy into the Conte vision

Says it all about him really
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
November 8, 2021, 09:30:49 pm
Conte getting his transfer budget in January.

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
November 12, 2021, 02:36:07 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on November  4, 2021, 01:42:36 pm
Read somewhere that he has now abandoned plans to leave Spurs and will buy into the Conte vision

Says it all about him really

Quite. He's got a spectacular lack of self-awareness, just read this pile of self serving shite:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/nov/11/harry-kane-says-euro-2020-loss-and-manchester-city-transfer-saga-took-toll
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
November 12, 2021, 09:25:32 am
If someone could paste Harry Kanes head over Homers, this'd be one of the most used gifs in history

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
November 12, 2021, 10:06:40 am
They havent had a shot on target since the first half against west ham . 2 and a half games ago, including 90 mins against Man utd and Everton. Crazy stat.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 10:51:21 am
Doing well under Conte, 1 draw and then 3 wins in the league. Kane looks finally finished though.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 11:00:01 am
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 10:51:21 am
Doing well under Conte, 1 draw and then 3 wins in the league. Kane looks finally finished though.

Conte is a very good manager and will have them challenging for that fourth spot.

Agreed.  They'll regret not selling him.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 11:00:14 am
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 10:51:21 am
Doing well under Conte, 1 draw and then 3 wins in the league. Kane looks finally finished though.

I mean they're getting results but the football is shite and they've not really played anyone who they shouldn't really be getting a result against.

Norwich controlled large portions of that game and they're completely shite. If that was against a decent side they'd have got battered.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Yesterday at 11:17:09 am
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 10:51:21 am
Doing well under Conte, 1 draw and then 3 wins in the league. Kane looks finally finished though.

Cant remember who their first two were against as they bore me, but routine wins against Brentford and Norwich at home should be the minimum requirement for them.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 11:00:14 am
Reports of a Covid outbreak in their camp - up to 6 first team players and some staff.

Would assume if this is true, they will miss Brighton and Leicester but make it back for our game on the 19th.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 11:10:04 am
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 11:00:14 am
Reports of a Covid outbreak in their camp - up to 6 first team players and some staff.

Would assume if this is true, they will miss Brighton and Leicester but make it back for our game on the 19th.

Talk of their games with Rennes and Brighton getting postponed, depending on the scale of the outbreak.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 11:52:21 am
"Heung-min Son, Lucas Moura, Bryan Gil, Ben Davies, Emerson Royal and Cristian Romero have tested positive for Covid-19, along with coaches Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason"
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
Today at 11:54:07 am
Thats only two starters isnt it? Kane would cry though if he didnt have Son or Moura.

Tough shit Spurs, play on.
