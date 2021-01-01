« previous next »
I don't think that's true at all. You only had to see the reception he got from the away fans when he came on against Wolves. Standing ovations and chants of 'He's One Of Our Own' all around!
Fully deserved too. Its not like hes your captain who refused to train and desperately wants to leave.
I thought he'd already explained why he took an extra weeks holiday in the Bahamas. A simple misunderstanding I believe.

Which left him Very Frustrated.
Among overrated English footballers I don't think anyone has ever topped this fella. It's just like in the Henry/van Nistelrooy days, sure both scored a roughly equal number of goals in 2001-2003, but no-one in their right mind would've picked Ruud.

I feel Kane is a more polished version but looking at the register of similar foxes in the box over the past 30 years like van Basten, Lewandowski, Ibrahimovic, Batistuta et cetera, he's not in their category because it's entirely possible to take him out of the game. He essentially is the English Luca Toni. Very good, but not a club changer for the really big teams. I feel he'd be + - 0 for City.

For me it's a bonkers move not to sell him for the price offered at his age. Especially if they had the chance to build a mobile Son-Martínez attack instead.

I think Spurs feel they can get the same £120m for Kane next season so there is no need to rush into selling him with the long contract he has.

He will enjoy a great 6 game partnership with Deli Ali before Ali goes back into the shell again.
I think Spurs feel they can get the same £120m for Kane next season so there is no need to rush into selling him with the long contract he has.

He will enjoy a great 6 game partnership with Deli Ali before Ali goes back into the shell again.

Yeah probably United bound next year either way. 'Look at us stealing City's targets' as Haaland is lined up in sky blue across town  ;D
Don't understand Spurs not selling this window - feels like a mistake based on pride and/or mis valuation
His value obviously drops a pretty large amount next summer (2 years left and he'll be 29) and there's no guarantee they'll be a buyer willing to pay top whack where as they did this summer with the possibility of getting a quality player coming the other way as well.
They get another year of him playing football for them, but they only have a remote chance of top 4 this season and looking at their squad are crying out for a rebuild. Seems like an odd bet
Maybe part of it is that Levy knows (and this is speculation) that with the recent losses, loan and stadium debt, he'd be unable to plough all of that money back into the team (maybe not even half), so it makes no sense to sell him from a footballing perspective.
I don't think that's true at all. You only had to see the reception he got from the away fans when he came on against Wolves. Standing ovations and chants of 'He's One Of Our Own' all around!

Genuinely heard it was "...he's working from home" Tommy. :)
Yeah probably United bound next year either way. 'Look at us stealing City's targets' as Haaland is lined up in sky blue across town  ;D
I think he'll end up at United also
Genuinely heard it was "...he's working from home" Tommy. :)

Ha ha  ;D
Maybe part of it is that Levy knows (and this is speculation) that with the recent losses, loan and stadium debt, he'd be unable to plough all of that money back into the team (maybe not even half), so it makes no sense to sell him from a footballing perspective.

Also the Martinez thing must have been a warning that the Calibre of player theyd be wanting to bring in to replace Kanes goals probs wouldnt be willing. Which makes the 150m sort of worthless.
Fully deserved too. Its not like hes your captain who refused to train and desperately wants to leave.
But he's not their captain lol. Makes him being England captain even weirder and yeah Jack i agree, this is a missed opportunity for Spurs.
If football across the land is to stay afloat in a drifting climate then Kane's AdamAnt stance against City's wily overtures is perhaps the most enthralling David vs Goliath drama since the Charlton Heston one in the Bible, and the pitting of the Captain against the Bounty Bar a true tale of the ages indicative of how we live now except with the improbable football hero acting as Everyman for all of us just like Lassie all those years ago in the untameable Canadian mountains. For us to forget this would be like us forgetting this not once, but twice, and that might be a forgetting we might never get back from not forgetting, if ever.
