If football across the land is to stay afloat in a drifting climate then Kane's AdamAnt stance against City's wily overtures is perhaps the most enthralling David vs Goliath drama since the Charlton Heston one in the Bible, and the pitting of the Captain against the Bounty Bar a true tale of the ages indicative of how we live now except with the improbable football hero acting as Everyman for all of us just like Lassie all those years ago in the untameable Canadian mountains. For us to forget this would be like us forgetting this not once, but twice, and that might be a forgetting we might never get back from not forgetting, if ever.