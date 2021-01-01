They should take this seriously only for the UEFA coefficient. If UEFA adopts the "legacy" system of giving 2 CL spots to the highest-ranked teams that qualified for Europe that did not qualify for CL (slated for 2024 originally, but maybe not 100% set?), then having deep runs in the EL and Conference will help. Beating teams in the third-tier competition won't garner as many points as in the CL or EL, but sweeping through with wins and a deep run will help a lot. If the legacy spots were in play this year, both Roma and Spurs would've made CL as the two highest ranked non-CL teams that qualified for Europe (Arsenal would've but they didn't qualify for Europe at all).



If UEFA goes ahead with the legacy spots, it's better for teams struggling to consistently make CL go on deep Europa and Conference runs than to get nothing at all.