Author Topic: Spurs - Commiserations  (Read 1923426 times)

Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26280 on: Yesterday at 10:42:23 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:45:12 pm
I agree, that's what I was saying. It's a trophy, they should absolutely be trying to win it. Still think they'll go through anyway.

Yep. It's a trophy and the way this tournament is designed it would ridiculous if Roma or Spurs didn't get to the final. Roma will take it more seriously than Spurs
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26281 on: Yesterday at 11:18:48 pm »
Its absoloutely shite and they should get themselves knocked out as soon as possible.

The tournament is actually a decent idea for the smaller teams, but clubs from the top 3/4 leagues shouldnt be anywhere near it.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26282 on: Yesterday at 11:26:00 pm »
They should take this seriously only for the UEFA coefficient.  If UEFA adopts the "legacy" system of giving 2 CL spots to the highest-ranked teams that qualified for Europe that did not qualify for CL (slated for 2024 originally, but maybe not 100% set?), then having deep runs in the EL and Conference will help.  Beating teams in the third-tier competition won't garner as many points as in the CL or EL, but sweeping through with wins and a deep run will help a lot.  If the legacy spots were in play this year, both Roma and Spurs would've made CL as the two highest ranked non-CL teams that qualified for Europe (Arsenal would've but they didn't qualify for Europe at all).

If UEFA goes ahead with the legacy spots, it's better for teams struggling to consistently make CL go on deep Europa and Conference runs than to get nothing at all.
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26283 on: Yesterday at 11:29:59 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:25:23 pm
Has the approach of dropping out of Europe to focus on the league ever really panned out? Villa did it a lot under O'Neill and never cracked the top four anyway, Leicester probably benefited from it the year they won the league but that's not something you can really replicate and their small squad caught up with them the following season. We almost won the league in 13/14 with no Europe but that was just a perfect storm for us and it all fell apart quickly.

Spurs broke into the top four consistently for a while by expanding their squad to deal with European football and slowly improving each season. I think maybe they sent a weak squad out just to keep their main squad from trekking across the world this early in the season, and they'll play a stronger group in the next leg.

No, it was just a horseshit excuse to cover up for the PL's shortcomings the early to mid part of last decade. 
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26284 on: Today at 08:45:37 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:00:07 pm
You think 1 good signing, arguably 2, out of 7 is pretty good?

And Eriksen was absolutely not sold for £81 million. He only had 6 months left on his contract and had been refusing to play.

Lamela scored 17 goals in 188 Premier League games. Less than 1 in 10 for a big money wide forward. His longevity there was more due to him being injured and no one willing to buy him than his success.
For most clubs and for us except lately 2 out of 7 being a success is probably about right. Clubs are littered with transfer failures. 2/20 for United would be good.

As a wannabe accountant , is the comment around a player being bought for £10m and sold for £5m being not a book loss because of depreciation of an asset?  I presume this is based around the idea you might buy a machine for £20m it produces widgets worth more than £20m (and running costs and labour to operate it) and eventually is worth scrap. But you don't want to say it's made a loss?
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26285 on: Today at 09:15:53 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:45:37 am
As a wannabe accountant , is the comment around a player being bought for £10m and sold for £5m being not a book loss because of depreciation of an asset?  I presume this is based around the idea you might buy a machine for £20m it produces widgets worth more than £20m (and running costs and labour to operate it) and eventually is worth scrap. But you don't want to say it's made a loss?

You can spin pretty much any transfer with that though can't you?

The hypothetical "We bought a defender for £45m, and finished 4th that season getting us £60m in prize money and £80m in Champions League money. [In unrelated news he played 8 games, scored an own goal and was sold to a Turkish club for £7m at the end of the season]"
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26286 on: Today at 09:21:59 am »
Thats more to do with amortisation, no?

So if you buy someone for £10 million on a four year contract, the £10 million is spread over those four years and the 'value' goes down £2.5 million a season. So if you sell him for £5 million after two seasons you're 'breaking even'.
