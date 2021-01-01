« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 652 653 654 655 656 [657]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spurs - Commiserations  (Read 1921122 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,475
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26240 on: Today at 05:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:11:03 pm
I think either way it doesn't take away from "shocking" being completely over the top.  But I guess we're just here to talk shit about other teams so /shrug

To tell the truth I was just missing the accounting chat in the transfer thread :P

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:18:16 pm
I didn't make the "shocking" statement but if you sign 7 players and 5 of them have been thrown out of the door within 2 seasons, it's pretty fucking bad isn't it? Sure they recouped some money, but they would have spent a fortune on them whilst they were at the Club, and in the meantime they fell out of the Champions League and sacked a few managers on account of performances falling off a cliff.

Yeah, the signings were poor (although Soldado had done well for Villarreal), I don't think anyone can argue that and the shocking waste of money rings true because of it. They signed some others as well I think?

Funny about Lamela because I agree with you but I think Spurs fans liked him? I think he was ultimately a weak signing though, but the 'success' of that crop of players.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,097
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26241 on: Today at 05:45:14 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:18:16 pm
I didn't make the "shocking" statement but if you sign 7 players and 5 of them have been thrown out of the door within 2 seasons, it's pretty fucking bad isn't it? Sure they recouped some money, but they would have spent a fortune on them whilst they were at the Club, and in the meantime they fell out of the Champions League and sacked a few managers on account of performances falling off a cliff.

Not really, no.  Our recent transfer success isn't the norm and certainly wasn't close to it in the early 2010's.  To get a solid starter and a role player out of it is pretty good.  Eriksen was also sold for £81m to boot.

Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:24:30 pm
Funny about Lamela because I agree with you but I think Spurs fans liked him? I think he was ultimately a weak signing though, but the 'success' of that crop of players.

The success was Eriksen.  Lamela was disappointing in regards to his potential but it was still £27m for a player that contributed in one way or another for 8 years.  That's value at least.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,475
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26242 on: Today at 05:48:07 pm »
Oh yeah, forgot about Eriksen. No doubt the biggest success.

I guess he contributed, but he's a bit like Ryan Babel for me. Gave us some some good memories but they were too few and far between and ultimately I expected more from him.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26243 on: Today at 05:54:27 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:45:14 pm
Not really, no.  Our recent transfer success isn't the norm and certainly wasn't close to it in the early 2010's.  To get a solid starter and a role player out of it is pretty good.  Eriksen was also sold for £81m to boot.

The success was Eriksen.  Lamela was disappointing in regards to his potential but it was still £27m for a player that contributed in one way or another for 8 years.  That's value at least.
Maybe Levy rejected bids for him for that amount once upon a time but in the end wasn't he sold for less than a quarter of that?  £17m is the fee Google is giving me which makes it a small profit (he obviously also offered a lot on the pitch during his 6/7 years at the club!)
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26244 on: Today at 06:00:07 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:45:14 pm
Not really, no.  Our recent transfer success isn't the norm and certainly wasn't close to it in the early 2010's.  To get a solid starter and a role player out of it is pretty good.  Eriksen was also sold for £81m to boot.


You think 1 good signing, arguably 2, out of 7 is pretty good?

And Eriksen was absolutely not sold for £81 million. He only had 6 months left on his contract and had been refusing to play.

Lamela scored 17 goals in 188 Premier League games. Less than 1 in 10 for a big money wide forward. His longevity there was more due to him being injured and no one willing to buy him than his success.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:03:18 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,575
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26245 on: Today at 06:04:30 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:18:16 pm
I didn't make the "shocking" statement but if you sign 7 players and 5 of them have been thrown out of the door within 2 seasons, it's pretty fucking bad isn't it? Sure they recouped some money, but they would have spent a fortune on them whilst they were at the Club, and in the meantime they fell out of the Champions League and sacked a few managers on account of performances falling off a cliff.

It was very poor. Not sure how anyone can claim it anything but a poor return considering the amount of money involved. Soldado the worst of it. Erisken the one big hit, Lamela decent from a squad perspective, but for the investment, not great. Chadli was the only other one that proved to be a decent signing considering the fee. Chiriches and Capoue barely featured did they? Paulinho never lived up to the hype

And not a trophy between them  :P
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,991
  • The first five yards........
Re: Spurs - Commiserations
« Reply #26246 on: Today at 06:05:59 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:45:14 pm
Eriksen was also sold for £81m to boot.

You have a strange relationship to the facts Dave!

Eriksen was sold for £16.9 million.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 652 653 654 655 656 [657]   Go Up
« previous next »
 