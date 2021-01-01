I think either way it doesn't take away from "shocking" being completely over the top. But I guess we're just here to talk shit about other teams so /shrug



I didn't make the "shocking" statement but if you sign 7 players and 5 of them have been thrown out of the door within 2 seasons, it's pretty fucking bad isn't it? Sure they recouped some money, but they would have spent a fortune on them whilst they were at the Club, and in the meantime they fell out of the Champions League and sacked a few managers on account of performances falling off a cliff.



To tell the truth I was just missing the accounting chat in the transfer threadYeah, the signings were poor (although Soldado had done well for Villarreal), I don't think anyone can argue that and the shocking waste of money rings true because of it. They signed some others as well I think?Funny about Lamela because I agree with you but I think Spurs fans liked him? I think he was ultimately a weak signing though, but the 'success' of that crop of players.