It was pretty clear at their last home game before the summer that, at least in his own mind, Kane had said his goodbyes and had no intention of playing for them again.



I think Spurs should take the money, but at the same time I'd like Levy to hold firm and see what the fallout is - Kane's done the strike and then come out with a pathetic statement trying to defend that and gone back to training, does he just refuse to play before the end of the window if Levy still won't budge?